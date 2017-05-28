Fifth Harmony teasing new era
Yesterday marked the 1 year anniversary of the release of Fifth Harmony second album '7/27'
At 12:00 last night, the Fifth Harmony instagram account posted those photos tagging "5h3" and each girls posted the same video, on their personal insta stories, tagging the group account. (also the Fifth Harmony twitter account has removed any reference to 7/27 in its bio)
they coming
sources 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Normani's Instagram story
Lauren's Instagram story
Dinah's Instagram story
Ally's Instagram story
Lauren's Instagram story
Lauren's Instagram story
Gucci Mane will most likely be the feature on their new single "Down". The writers of the song include Joshua Coleman, Jude Demorest (Star on Fox show "Star") and Dallas Koehlke, who were all co-writers on Work From Home
Radric Delantic Davis, known by his stage name Gucci Mane also worked on 'Down'!
but i hope one day they get to do that, it's getting repetitive
but let's remember that 'issues' is less than 3 minute too and is toping the charts. a lot of top 100 hits were less than 3 minutes. more repeating value, therefore more streaming!
i'm going to wait for the song before panicking. they are working with the same people behind wfh so i trust them (for now)
and i'm 90% sure the mv is baseball-themed
and i'm pretty sure the motel video shoot is for another mv. they tend to film a few mv before the start of the era. N & L confirmed in 2 separated interviews that they were busy filming music videoS
