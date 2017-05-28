Fifth Harmony teasing new era

I hope this is good because it's been almost 6 months since Camila left. Reply

Has it really? Omg this year is flying I can't believe it's almost June. Reply

Right??? Girl left in December! Reply

petition for all girl groups to start having a female rapper (not iggy) and more female features in general on their songs instead of more crusty dudes Reply

a lot of these pop stars are rly missing opportunities to support upcoming women in rap like kari faux and princess nokia imo... Reply

i love princess nokia but idt 5h are established enough to risk it. they need someone more popular, clearly they want to appeal to the urban crowd with this feature

but i hope one day they get to do that, it's getting repetitive Reply

ugh I don't understand why they don't!! Reply

I never understand those instagram banners, if you post another photo it's gonna fuck the entire thing up... and who really looks at full profiles like that anyways? Reply

Apparently their new single is only 2:44 min long, and that's with a feature. Like wtf??? Reply

Songs under 3:00 are so lazy Reply

yes

but let's remember that 'issues' is less than 3 minute too and is toping the charts. a lot of top 100 hits were less than 3 minutes. more repeating value, therefore more streaming!

i'm going to wait for the song before panicking. they are working with the same people behind wfh so i trust them (for now)



and i'm 90% sure the mv is baseball-themed Reply

baseball themed??? where did you see that? where they shooting it at a motel? Reply

i'm not 100% sure. but it's the way their families and team hide clues in their tweets. I already knew that the new single would have the word 'down' in it by the way they were tweeting



and i'm pretty sure the motel video shoot is for another mv. they tend to film a few mv before the start of the era. N & L confirmed in 2 separated interviews that they were busy filming music videoS Reply

hmmm Reply

lmao, wait til the interview is leaked before making a post Reply

god they look so much better together without camilla Reply

the one on the top left looks like shay mitchell Reply

what the fuck is she wearing Reply

a balmain knock off





Ally I love u sis pls don't do this

Reply

i cant tell if it's a purse or a rug Reply

her calves are so tiny Reply

hi, can someone quickly breakdown why Camilla left? I missed all the posts and don't really want to read through the tl/dr stuff..plz and thx :) Reply

she wanted to go solo. Reply

camila is racist and has a big ego and wanted the spotlight to be only on her. Reply

delusions of grandeur Reply

She once went against the group's trash bop brand and tried to promote Carly.







She was fired soon after. Reply

LMAOOOOO! I love this! I don't miss her at all I thought it was like a 3LW situation where the rest of the group bullied her out or something...good luck to her solo career I guess.. Reply

LOL!! their faces Reply

Imagine if they totally blew up without Camilla? Reply

You got that right. She holds those receipts. Reply

it would be fantastic Reply

I actually think they will Reply

Rooting for them if only to spite Camilla. Reply

me Reply

me too. no one likes backstabbers Reply

im sooooooooooooooooooo excited!!!!!!



oh @ gucci mane tho. maybe he will deliver like he did in Obsessed. Reply

Damn that's probably gonna be a bop then! No shrills from CaCa



Wish they would re-release write on me and I lied w/o her Reply

I saw them last night and omg write on me is sooooooooooo much better without her Reply

is camila flopping or what? Reply

so far the crackhead is underperforming

already out of the top100 on itunes Reply

maybe there is a god after all Reply

Why is she a crackhead Reply

Mani looks so good :) Reply

