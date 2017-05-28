i can&#39;t

Fifth Harmony teasing new era

Yesterday marked the 1 year anniversary of the release of Fifth Harmony second album '7/27'
At 12:00 last night, the Fifth Harmony instagram account posted those photos tagging "5h3" and each girls posted the same video, on their personal insta stories, tagging the group account. (also the Fifth Harmony twitter account has removed any reference to 7/27 in its bio)









[Lauren instagram story]

[Dinah instagram story]

[Ally instagram story]









Gucci Mane will most likely be the feature on their new single "Down". The writers of the song include Joshua Coleman, Jude Demorest (Star on Fox show "Star") and Dallas Koehlke, who were all co-writers on Work From Home



they coming



