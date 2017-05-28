Miranda Kerr secretly got married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel

billionaire at 21? jfc Reply

Thread

Link

I wish that was me - I deserve it more than him and wouldn't make anything as dumb as Snapchat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

congrats!

but was orlando there? there was pics of him , his son and mirandas dad hanging out over the weekend Reply

Thread

Link

I rolled my eyes at "we are traditional..saving it for marriage" Reply

Thread

Link

leave the poor girl alone. she's working up to that fateful night. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screaming 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't handle that she fucked Bieber but gave us this line about being traditional with this other douchebag. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

like this dude who talked about peeing on women waited three years to fuck someone... ooookay, miranda. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, he sounds swell. Congrats to them Reply

Thread

Link

26 y/o guys still seem like such babies to me Reply

Thread

Link

how old are you? i'm 26 and only now see guys my own age as adults. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i am 27 and just last year finally started feeling like many guys my age were adult human beings worth having conversations with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

30. I'm an old 😩 I feel like around 28 is when they seem more adult to me



ETA: tbh I'm basing this off of some cousins of mine and their friends who are around 26 and are still living at home, doing the nightly drinking/drugs, financially irresponsible, can't keep a relationship, etc



Edited at 2017-05-28 02:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

At 26, their brains have probably only just then fully developed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





"omg but what about me" "omg but what about me" Reply

Thread

Link

also isn't instagram stories making snapchat obsolete Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol instagram wishes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

only thing sc is good for is the filters imo



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Instagram wishes that budget Snapchat would. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally ditched Snapchat once IG stories got better. I think it's way more user friendly and I'd rather use it all in one app than toggle back and forth. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they literally got married so they'd keep their promise of having sex after getting married lmao this will end well Reply

Thread

Link

they started dating in 2014 though. i'm not buying this lmao



esp with the "he's more of a traditionalist than i am" narrative.. idk what kind of evangelical shit they're into Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe they did everything but the coitus lmfao





or they kept themselves busy with other stuff lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It doesn't count if it's in the butt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Liarsssss. No way they didn't have sex before the wedding please. Reply

Thread

Link

I know. Especially if they were living together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea I cannot imagine a guy like that ever agreeing to waiting but maybe shes one of those "anal sex isnt sex" people so he didnt care



Edited at 2017-05-28 01:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doing it in the butt or mouth doesn't count Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God doesn't check for the ass, didn't you know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not even just them as a couple, there's no way HE didn't have sex for three years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think this age difference is a significant tbh! i know 8 years is not much but, when they started dating, she'd been in the industry for nearly 20 years, married once, and he was in his early 20s. like they were in totally different life stages. get money bitch! Reply

Thread

Link

I can't tell of this is sarcasm or what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now that Instagram added face filters to the stories, i can finally delete Snapchat Reply

Thread

Link

the instagram ones suck though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but snapchat has better ones :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They look so fucking bad and extra fake Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're literally making your face look like a deer ofc it's going to look extra fake lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I never go through anyone's Instagram story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haaaate instagram right now. Give me chronological feeds or give me death, honestly. Who wants to see something from two weeks ago?! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol good luck to him with her messy ass



they're both messy tho so they're made for each other. she just wants his $ and he just wants to get to say that he married a model. Reply

Thread

Link

of course a misogynist fatphobic piece of trash white frat dude would end up with a supermodel. doesnt she realise he likely just views her as a feminine ideal and has no care for her as a human being? itll hurt when she does Reply

Thread

Link

i'm $ure $he ha$ no idea and will be $hocked and deve$tated when $he doe$ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe she married him for equally shallow reasons? (money) Marrying for other reasons aside love isnt just a male thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

doesnt she have her own money??? she works for victoria secret ffs Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Miranda is vapid and shallow enough not to care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh and she fucked Bieber so I guess her bar has always been low Reply

Parent

Thread



Link