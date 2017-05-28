Miranda Kerr secretly got married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel
Miranda (34) and her fiancee Evan (26) got married in their LA home with a small ceremony.
The guests describe it as lavish and classy and even though the reception the ceremony was very private with only 40 guests attending, it has been a huge production.
Miranda and Evan began dating in 2014 and got engaged in July 2016, where they made headlines when Miranda explained they were a traditional couple and they were waiting for marriage to have sex, because they are both traditional, especially Evan.
Miranda was previously married to Orlando Bloom for three years, and has a six year old son with the actor.
Evan on the other hand, other than being a billionaire at the age of 21 and the founder of sm app Snapchat, is known from his leaked fraternity e-mails in college which are exactly as they sound, signed by 'fuckbitchesgetlaid, Spiegel'
The e-mails are gross and exactly what you would expect of a white frat dude, describing peeing on women; doing blow; getting his frat buddies laid by wasted “sororisluts”, and shooting lasers at “fat chicks”. He has since released a statement apologising for them.
I mean. Congrats to the happy couple
but was orlando there? there was pics of him , his son and mirandas dad hanging out over the weekend
"omg but what about me"
esp with the "he's more of a traditionalist than i am" narrative.. idk what kind of evangelical shit they're into
or they kept themselves busy with other stuff lool
they're both messy tho so they're made for each other. she just wants his $ and he just wants to get to say that he married a model.