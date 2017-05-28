H - Holland Tunnel for a nose

Miranda Kerr secretly got married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel



Miranda (34) and her fiancee Evan (26) got married in their LA home with a small ceremony.

The guests describe it as lavish and classy and even though the reception the ceremony was very private with only 40 guests attending, it has been a huge production.

Miranda and Evan began dating in 2014 and got engaged in July 2016, where they made headlines when Miranda explained they were a traditional couple and they were waiting for marriage to have sex, because they are both traditional, especially Evan.

Miranda was previously married to Orlando Bloom for three years, and has a six year old son with the actor.

Evan on the other hand, other than being a billionaire at the age of 21 and the founder of sm app Snapchat, is known from his leaked fraternity e-mails in college which are exactly as they sound, signed by 'fuckbitchesgetlaid, Spiegel'
The e-mails are gross and exactly what you would expect of a white frat dude, describing peeing on women; doing blow; getting his frat buddies laid by wasted “sororisluts”, and shooting lasers at “fat chicks”. He has since released a statement apologising for them.

I mean. Congrats to the happy couple
