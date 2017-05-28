Anitta makes her US late night show debut + new single coming!
The brazilian pop singer performed "Switch" with rapper Amethyst Amelia Kelly.
Anitta's new single "Paradinha" will come out next week. It'll be her 1st song in spanish and the video was recorded this week in NYC.
We know what you sound like live heffa
it's very easy to hear the pre-recorded backtrack and her breathing.
The on trend camel toe, the butt implants looking like they're ready to break free, the backtrack of spoken words, the boredom on her face, eggy eggz, the high school talent show teas, the fact that she's on Fallon. Girl just sit down and go on Basketball Wives.
jimmy fallen is really pandering towards a certain demo i see
(goes back to listening to queen ivete sangalo and looking at simaria)
shade is when the insult isn't obvious. shade isn't saying someone "can't sing, can't dance and doesn't have a memorable look". that's a drag or a read.
Maybe because she sings Axé mostly and that music is not marketable outside of Brazil.
anitta's vocals were shaky but serviceable.
iggy's best performance is still Beg for It with MO on SNL
But Iggy with those implants....looks like she stuffed her pants it just looks really bad.
Iggy's ass is really weird.