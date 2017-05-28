Bill Cosby Paranoid Drinks Will Be Spiked; Can't Get Celeb Support

will this trial be televised ? Reply

Boo hoo Reply

Gee, it must be awful to live in fear that someone will tamper with your drink or otherwise give you a substance without your knowledge in order to do you harm. What kind of person would take advantage of someone in such a state...? Reply

My dad is like that but with his medicines and he's not famous. We have always try to talk with him that no one is doing that and if they did, for what purpose.



He's really convinced that people are doing it. He even keeps his medicines with a lock. Paranoia is really a strong disease

I think the OC is pointing the irony of Cosby being afraid of having his drinks spiked when that's exactly what he did to his victims

I obviously don't have a whole lot of sympathy for Cosby, but I suppose my comment sounded a little insensitive towards people (especially older people) who do suffer from paranoia and fear of people tampering with their food and/or medication.

Has he talked to anyone about that?

Well gee, maybe if he hadn't done it to countless women he wouldn't have to worry now. Reply

He can fuck off and go die now. Seriously. Reply

i was so successful in believing he had died, this post was a shock lmao



LMAO

omg xD

he's got a point regarding michael jackson Reply

Michael didn't go around saying "But everyone was molesting kids, that's how you partied in the 80s." Not to defend any of them, of course :P Reply

what the person above said and i think a lot of people thought michael jackson was mentally ill so they felt he was vulnerable himself. not to defend or excuse what he did but i see that thrown out there a lot re: michael jackson.



bill cosby doesn't even have that. his "but he's so old and fraile!" excuse didn't fly either.

yeah, like you said, i think a lot of MJ's peers kind of knew what his home life was like too and figured dude was just fucked up. i mean, i don't think there's a single sibling in that family with the exception of rebbie and maybe marlon who isn't dealing with some kind of trauma a from their childhood. whether MJ was raping pubescent boys or not, his upbringing doesn't excuse his generally unhealthy relationships with kids though, but i think joe jackson has a lot to answer for wrt the psychological, emotional and physical abuse he gave to his kids. Reply

I think Bill is constantly trashing the black community whereas MJ didn't? but yeah no they fucked up supporting MJ

no

Put another way:





Edited at 2017-05-28 02:27 pm (UTC) To the best of my knowledge, Michael Jackson didn't sing songs about molesting children the way Cosby told "jokes" about date raping women. Cosby's confession is not only on record, he was collecting fucking syndication checks for it.Put another way:

Watching that right now.

IKR?!?! My jaw just dropped at that. I loved her so much but this is beyond horrible.

her supporting him is equally surprising and disappointing, smdh.

I AM DEVASTATED

ikr, what the fuck. I'm really hoping there's some other explanation and she's not actually going to straight-up defend him, because she's a legend for women/people of color in Hollywood and this is just...WHAT.

the last bullet point is making me LOL. like.... HUH–who is your only celeb supporter?



the fact that he's putting so much weight on having celebs in the gallery of his trial is stupid. this man deserves to rot.

she's cancelled because of this but Diahann Carroll is legendary.

She may not have a lot of young fans, but she was a force to be reckoned with once upon a day.





Diahann Carroll was the best at besting Alexis Carrington Colby. No small feat.

oh nooo I loved her on White Collar :(

They all know he did it, and I imagine if you have any shred of decency you don't want to sit behind Bill Cosby in a courtroom & listen to the awful things he did to these women so you can "see for yourself." Reply

