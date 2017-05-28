Bill Cosby Paranoid Drinks Will Be Spiked; Can't Get Celeb Support
* Bill Cosby and his family are so paranoid that his food or drink will be spiked during his trial that he brings meals and beverages from home. They are also afraid of someone bugging his hotel room, so he gets up at 2:30 every morning to fly on his private jet from his home in the Philadelphia suburbs to Pittsburgh, where jury selection is being held.
* Cosby is angry that comedians he helped early in their careers like Eddie Murphy, Sinbad, Dave Chappelle, Martin Lawrence, and Chris Rock won't come to the trial to support him. A family source told Page Six: “We’re not asking anyone to testify. We are asking those whom he’s helped, maybe they can call or come sit in the courtroom and see for themselves what’s happening … before turning your back.”
* He's also upset that civil rights leaders Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton will not return his calls, since they both vocally supported Michael Jackson during Jackson's trial for child molestation.
* Cosby tried to meet with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, but kept getting postponed because the network forbade Holt to meet with him.
* The only celebrity on his witness list is 81-year-old Diahann Carroll.
He's really convinced that people are doing it. He even keeps his medicines with a lock. Paranoia is really a strong disease
Well gee, maybe if he hadn't done it to countless women he wouldn't have to worry now.
bill cosby doesn't even have that. his "but he's so old and fraile!" excuse didn't fly either.
Put another way:
the fact that he's putting so much weight on having celebs in the gallery of his trial is stupid. this man deserves to rot.
Diahann Carroll was the best at besting Alexis Carrington Colby. No small feat.
