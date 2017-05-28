Naya

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank targeted in murder plot at Phoenix comic-con




-Jason David Frank (OG Green/White Ranger) was targeted by a deranged man dressed as The Punisher who had planned on killing him and "bad" cops.

-He claims to have stabbed JDF in a seperate altercation in the past though the two have never met.

-Was carrying two 45-caliber handguns, a .454-caliber handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, a combat knife, pepper spray, and throwing stars at the time of his arrest before being arrested.

-Phoenix Comic-Con has banned all props following the incident.

This is scary as hell and thankfully they apprehended the guy before he could do anything.
