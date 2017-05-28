Power Rangers star Jason David Frank targeted in murder plot at Phoenix comic-con

What the ever loving fuck is wrong with people?? Reply

i literally say this at least once every day. wth?



-He claims to have stabbed JDF in a seperate altercation in the past though the two have never met.



Did he use a Saba sword, tho? Reply

SRSLY WHAT IN THE FUCK Reply

holy shit Reply

What the fuck Reply

Good lord O_O Reply

Uhhhh....WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK?! Reply

The world is going to fucking hell. Nowhere is safe. Reply

good lord Reply

It's sad but in todays world, I feel like cons need to have metal detectors and check the weapon props just to make sure they are fake/harmless. Reply

The ones I have gone too are pretty strict about weapon props and every weapon prop is checked, but no metal detectors or even like...checking purses or something. Overall, it feels like it would be pretty easy to sneak a weapon in. Reply

Agreed, the ones I've been to had only people checking badges at the door. Not a single one had metal detectors or anyone checking props. Reply

The cons here do weapons checks and without a tag your weapon wil not enter. But they explicitly decided against extensive bag searches and metal detectors, because that would increase the lines to get in and after Brussels and all the truck related attacks they decided that lines were a bigger and easier target than the con itself. Reply

that's actually a pretty fair point. Reply

I've been to a few of them and only 1 of them had metal detectors, smh. Reply

The few cons I've been to, there was a whole separate area for prop check when you picked up your badges. If it wasn't checked, it wasn't allowed on the floor. Reply

ITA, however, PCC has always been a shitbole and their security is so relaxed. You can walk in without a badge and no one would care Reply

throwing stars?? bish u know u can't throw



Edited at 2017-05-28 04:22 am (UTC)

That was my second thought after "da fuq" Reply

Why deal with logic when you can inflate your ego? Reply

What in the actual fuck Reply

That's so scary :/ my brother had an opportunity to meet him after his happened and he said he was still a really cool dude and super nice to fans.



Reply

Jason is extra at times but that man will go out to meet his fans. He even invited me to come to a private fan gathering and takes pics with you without you needing to pay. Reply

"private" ummhmm Reply

like.



....why.



this shit makes me wanna become a hermit. what's wrong with people. Reply

+1 on increasing interest in hermit lifestyle Reply

