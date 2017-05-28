Power Rangers star Jason David Frank targeted in murder plot at Phoenix comic-con
Power Ranger Jason David Frank Responds To Being Target Of Heavily Armed Suspect At Phoenix Comicon https://t.co/WWDvRaTbZA— Bleeding Cool (@bleedingcool) May 27, 2017
-Jason David Frank (OG Green/White Ranger) was targeted by a deranged man dressed as The Punisher who had planned on killing him and "bad" cops.
-He claims to have stabbed JDF in a seperate altercation in the past though the two have never met.
-Was carrying two 45-caliber handguns, a .454-caliber handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, a combat knife, pepper spray, and throwing stars at the time of his arrest before being arrested.
-Phoenix Comic-Con has banned all props following the incident.
Source
This is scary as hell and thankfully they apprehended the guy before he could do anything.
-He claims to have stabbed JDF in a seperate altercation in the past though the two have never met.
Did he use a Saba sword, tho?
Agreed, the ones I've been to had only people checking badges at the door. Not a single one had metal detectors or anyone checking props.
Edited at 2017-05-28 04:22 am (UTC)
What in the actual fuck
....why.
this shit makes me wanna become a hermit. what's wrong with people.