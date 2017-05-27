Scott Disick's friends begged him not to go to Cannes + are worried about him

+ Scott coincidentally was in Cannes while Kourtney was spending time with BLM activist, Kendall Jenner, and Younes Bendjima. Scott was seen with different 19 year old models every day. He also hooked up with his ex, the same ex he hooked up with in 2015 that led to Kourtney breaking up with him.+ Bella Thorne ditched him bc he's really old and has too much baggage ().+ Scott's friends are worried about him bc he seems to be out of control. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes.+ Kourtney is over it and thinks its embarrassing that he's hooking up with such young girls. Scott is basically trying to rub it in her face and he's jealous that she's moved on. She thinks Scott is a mess and is worried that her kids will be impacted by all of it. The Kardashian Klan is upset because its unfair to the kids and he seemed to be on the right path.