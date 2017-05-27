Wonder Woman Round-up
Patty Jenkins was featured on "CBS This Morning: Saturday". She talks about how nobody had tackled Wonder Woman the movie and the direction she went with in regards to the movie. Patty really wants to break barriers.
Gal Gadot appears on Conan. She takes Conan O'Brien through a gauntlet of how she got fit for her role of being Wonder Woman. We meet Gal's trainer.
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, and Patty Jenkins appear on AOL's BUILD Series to talk about Wonder Woman. They talk about the training for the movie and the filming schedule. Lots of topics hit with this interview. 30 minutes of them talking that is not a presser!
For those Wonder Woman comic readers, #23 came out this week which saw the conclusion of "The Truth" arc in the Rebirth series. Wonder Woman Annual #1 will be out on May 31. Wonder Woman: Steve Trevor #1 comes out on June 7.
Wonder Woman Day is June 3rd, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! STEVE TREVOR ORIGINAL WONDER WOMAN BAE!
Also Patty was on the cover of The Edit
