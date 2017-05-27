Wonder Woman Round-up





Also Patty was on the cover of The Edit







I'm actually starting to get really excited about Wonder Woman. My mom asked me to go with her. She's so excited for it!Also Patty was on the cover of The Edit Reply

I love the colors of this cover. *is shallow* Reply

mte, loving the aesthetic Reply

damn, that cover is awesome. i mean, if this film does as well as it should, she'll be in rare company. not too many women out there getting to make big budget movies that make a shit ton of money. kill it, patty 💪🏽 Reply

Yeah! Go Patty Reply

I can't believe she is only 1 of 3 women to direct a film over 100 million budget. Actually I can unfortunately. Reply

This cover is so nice. Reply

I'm getting so excited. Gonna have a special WW date night Reply

I HAVE 4/7 of the fucking Wonder Woman funkos! I WILL CATCH THEM ALL! Reply

Tbh, I'm kinda excited to move past this arc in the Wonder Woman comics. As a concept, the alternating past vs present in each issue is cool. In reality it felt like two separate monthly series instead of one bimonthly series. Reply

The next arc is finishing soon. Not sure what's going to happen next.



I'm far too stoked for the Steve Trevor comic. :D Reply

Im just worried about the next writer coming in. I really need Donna/Cassie to be reunited with Diana. Reply

i hate that i'm so conflicted about gal b/c i want to get imax tickets for thursday night and #treatmyself Reply

I'm mainly going to support the female-directed, female-led blockbusters cause. Reply

Yeah, plus the fact that they keep trying to justify the boob armor and heels instead of saying, "yeah, it sucks, but we can't win every battle".



I mean, woman up and admit it's stupid! Reply

I love how into WW Jenkins is and makes me hopeful that the hype pays off. Reply

Edited at 2017-05-28 01:43 am (UTC) Reply

lol Reply

mte Jessie!! Reply

Ugh I wish my mom would make up her mind if she wants to go see this with me or not. Reply

i'm trying not to get my hopes up but i'm cautiously hopeful? </3 me and a group of girlfriends all go see comic book movies together bc we love them and needless to say we are soooo excited for this! going to see it next weekend at the alamo in sf Reply

have fun and pass on my blessings to the alamo Reply

When is the reviews embargo going to be lifted? Reply

29th May 9pm PST. Reply

it can't come fast enough tbh. i want to post my review and talk to people about the movie but i want to be good lol Reply

I want this movie to be great and do great. And I want CFine deeply inside me. Reply

I'm slowly coming to the conclusion that of all the white Chris-es, Pine seems to bother me the least. Reply

he has the best butt of them all Reply

I will second all of this. Reply

I just randomly watched the Mexican WW premiere red carpet live stream and it looked so high budget compared to the Hollywood one. Reply

yasss its so soon i cant wait



still 😭 over that last ww 23 page. and now that rucka is leaving the book lock him in a room so that he can write the films sequel. Reply

anyway, back to wonder woman , GOAT comic book movie and FOTY by any and all metrics:this video has a few new clips that have me enormously charmed and hyped. that ice cream scene, straight from the animated movie lmao Reply

Why are you like this Reply

what's the matter, cooter? Reply

HOLY SHIT SO MANY NEW CLIPS! THE ICE CREAM SCENE! OMG OMGOMGOGMOGMOGMOGMOGMOGMGOMGOMGOMGOGMOGM OGMGOMGOMG!

Reply

Omg the ice cream scene is adorable. Reply

the footage of all the women training has me emo



i can't wait to see men have their asses kicked Reply

Bless you sis. Reply

