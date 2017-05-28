I'm very underwhelmed by this season so far. :/ Reply

I'm the opposite - Bill is evveerrryyyttthinngggggg and has made the show watchable again for the first time in mostly the last two seasons! Reply

I really like Bill - it's everything else that I feel like I've seen a hundred times. Reply

Oh absolutely, Moffat has got even more noticeably stale af as ever, that's definitely true. She's just so charming and likeable I kind of don't mind it as much somehow. Reply

Same tbh. I did really enjoy the pilot with Bill's intro, but since then I've found most episodes a bit of a struggle to get through. There's been no actively bad episodes, but none that have really stood out to me either idk. Everyone else seems to be loving this season, but I just find the episodes pretty blah at the moment Reply

mte. Also, it just seems so....routine now. Reply

yeah i looooove bill but this alien arc is the most contrived moffatt shit ever. should've kept the vatican plot. Reply

I was loving this season until today's episode. It really was underwhelming, 10mins in I was yawning and scrolling through twitter. I hope it was a one off and the rest of the series is as good as the first five episodes. Reply

Same. Bill is great but the writing is so poor Reply

Like a lot of people I haven't watched for years but started up again for Bill. The stories are mostly stale but Bill really is amazing. She is so much better than her original promo where it looked like she was going to be dumbed down. I also enjoy the human backstory bits this season and the Doctor as a professor. Nothing about Clara's story ever really connected emotionally for me which, along with the stale plots, was probably why I tuned out a few seasons ago. Reply

Just a thought.... Wouldn't it be great if Who could steal some Black Mirror writers? I would fucking love to see what Charlie Brooker could do with Doctor Who. ugh. Reply

Fucking hell that would be a dream. I shouldn't swear because it's Ramadan but this brilliant idea called for it lol.



Other than a handful of episodes Moffat has turned DW into this boring, predictable mess when it could easily be on the level of BM. Anyone would be better than Moffat but JFC Charlie Brooker would be amazing, I hope we get him at some point :( Reply

i haven't watched a single episode. i'll watch capaldi's last though Reply

Anyone else think it was pretty stupid about this whole "consent thing"? How power was so easily transferred, etc. It bugged me.

Especially when they killed the soldiers and told Bill they would accept hers. That really rang hollow for me. Reply

Right?! It just seemed too easy, like it doesn't actually matter. Reply

I miss this show. I stopped watching halfway through season 8 Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] The clock thing seemed very on point but the business with the soldiers and UN Secretary seemed very uncharitable to them. Their leap to 'consent' seemed very quick and unrealistic, especially when the American said he would and the Russian and Chinese both immediately fell in line. No asking questions. No negotiations. No asking what was going to happen and asking to just be told as proof of their intentions.



Plus, the Doctor making all the secrets available on the internet. Fuck no. That seems very callous and poorly thought out.



The whole logic of the lab didn't work for me either. Surely a high tech lab like that, with highly dangerous research would already be equipped with a burn it all mechanism or a do not vent system and be linked so the second alarms went off some central authority would have been alerted and team Doctor would have picked up on it that way. Also, that was terrible lab safety by the man. Taking the safety hat off was bad enough, but leaving the door open? Related, the final issue with the door, the whole thing could have been solved with a camera phone (or the Doctor telling Bill earlier and letting her help like Nardul was).



If they wanted a faux benevolent ruler plot, they should have the aliens jumping in at critical junctures, stopping bombs or weapons going off and helping with negotiations. Or if you insist on the bioweapon angle, then make it a secretive unregulated lab or some sort of espionage. Somewhere properly regulated would not have played out like that.





That was creepy and weird. Though I guess I shouldn't be surprised that Moffat's image of consent is dubious and coercive. Reply

Your ideas would have made this episode way more believable. All those things bugged me too...like there wasn't even a modicum of research pumped into the idea... Reply

Re: Lab Safey, it annoyed me so much that the doctor was TOUCHING EVERYTHING WITH HIS BARE HANDS. Like, unless I was missing something, the bacteria could have easily gotten on him, and on the scientist woman's protective gear too. Reply

Missy is just everything. Bill is so cute. This season is entertaining if nothing else. Reply

The plot was very blah for me in this episode.



The episode I think I liked the best this season was the emoji one. Reply

I've also just picked up DW again for Bill. I get so distracted when she's not onscreen though, I haven't been really captivated by any eps yet. Reply

i only liked the episode with the haunted house.



love bill, capaldi deserves better, moffat is the worst, etc etc Reply

I love Bill. It's amazing to see QPOC representation handled so well. And they're not even like "she's a lesbian but it's just backstory for flavor" you legitimately see her forming relationships (with Penny, at least) in a completely relatable way. Reply

I liked last weeks episode a lot, I thought this week would be great, too. It wasn't. The 'consent' thing was super weird, and it was just boring. I'm really disappointed in this season tbh. Bill is the only good thing.



I also found it really annoying that no one could guess the doctor who blinded. Like, there is a man in front of you wearing dark glasses inside during the day time, who is clearly unable to see humans and objects right in front of him. Do you really need more than a minute to guess he is at least partially blind? I mean, I know he's 'The Doctor', so everyone who knows him expects him to be a big weirdo, but they built Bill up to be way smarter than that, she should have caught on on her own.



Edited at 2017-05-29 01:20 am (UTC)

