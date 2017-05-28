May 28th, 2017, 01:39 am nomorefrostbite Doctor Who Promo - 10x08 'The Lie of the Land' Source.Are you terrified of [{spoiler}]bacteria/pathogens/biological warfare, ONTD Gallifreyans? Tagged: doctor who (bbc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2727 comments Add comment
Other than a handful of episodes Moffat has turned DW into this boring, predictable mess when it could easily be on the level of BM. Anyone would be better than Moffat but JFC Charlie Brooker would be amazing, I hope we get him at some point :(
I miss this show. I stopped watching halfway through season 8
[Spoiler (click to open)]The clock thing seemed very on point but the business with the soldiers and UN Secretary seemed very uncharitable to them. Their leap to 'consent' seemed very quick and unrealistic, especially when the American said he would and the Russian and Chinese both immediately fell in line. No asking questions. No negotiations. No asking what was going to happen and asking to just be told as proof of their intentions.
Plus, the Doctor making all the secrets available on the internet. Fuck no. That seems very callous and poorly thought out.
The whole logic of the lab didn't work for me either. Surely a high tech lab like that, with highly dangerous research would already be equipped with a burn it all mechanism or a do not vent system and be linked so the second alarms went off some central authority would have been alerted and team Doctor would have picked up on it that way. Also, that was terrible lab safety by the man. Taking the safety hat off was bad enough, but leaving the door open? Related, the final issue with the door, the whole thing could have been solved with a camera phone (or the Doctor telling Bill earlier and letting her help like Nardul was).
If they wanted a faux benevolent ruler plot, they should have the aliens jumping in at critical junctures, stopping bombs or weapons going off and helping with negotiations. Or if you insist on the bioweapon angle, then make it a secretive unregulated lab or some sort of espionage. Somewhere properly regulated would not have played out like that.
The episode I think I liked the best this season was the emoji one.
love bill, capaldi deserves better, moffat is the worst, etc etc
I also found it really annoying that no one could guess the doctor who blinded. Like, there is a man in front of you wearing dark glasses inside during the day time, who is clearly unable to see humans and objects right in front of him. Do you really need more than a minute to guess he is at least partially blind? I mean, I know he's 'The Doctor', so everyone who knows him expects him to be a big weirdo, but they built Bill up to be way smarter than that, she should have caught on on her own.
Edited at 2017-05-29 01:20 am (UTC)