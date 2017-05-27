saving face

Hollywood fails LGBT people



  • GLAAD's annual film report finds that LGBT people are nearly invisible or outdated punchlines in big Hollywood movies;

  • Only 23 out of 125 films tracked from 2016 contain LGBTQ characters, that's 18.4%;

  • Gay men were the most represented, with 83% of LGBT-inclusive films. Lesbians come in second, 35%;

  • Only one transgender character, the same number as the 2015 report. And the character was used a punchline in 'Zoolander 2';

  • The report notes that Harley Quinn's bi identity was completely erased in 'Suicide Squad';

  • 20% of LGBTQ characters were people of color;

  • Universal Pictures got the best grade: 'insufficient';

  • TV shows are still ahead in including LGBTQ characters and stories. Water is wet, sky is blue, etc.



source 1 | 2 (report)
