Hollywood fails LGBT people

Unsurprising and yet still upsetting. Reply

Hollywood fails everyone who isn't a cis, straight white man, news at eleven. If Hollywood was to collapse because of it's inability to change and represent everyone, i'd piss on the ashes.





What LGBT movies were made or distributed by Universal? Reply

No shit Reply

So how many of those gay men were white? Reply

20% of LGBTQ characters were people of color



Somewhere around 80% depending on how many of the female characters or the single trans character were POC (i didn't watch Zoolander)

The trans character was cumberbatch Reply

GLAAD also found that racial diversity among LGBTQ characters in film again dropped drastically year over year. In 2016, only 20% of LGBTQ characters were people of color, compared to 25.5% in 2015 and 32.1% in 2014. Of the LGBTQ characters counted, 48 were White (69%), nine were Black/African American (13%), four were Asian/Pacific Islander (6%), and one was Latinx (1%). Eight characters (11%) were non-human. Reply

So many white dudes 😩 Reply

No shit Reply

Quelle surprise. Reply

Sounds about right. :/ Reply

love the gif! Reply

this is brand new information.gif Reply

Did they include the bisexual taco as bisexual tho Reply

i wish i could unread "bisexual taco" Reply

I'm surprised. I would think bisexual taco erasure is one of your chief priorities. Surely that shows evil lesbian supremacy if nothing else. Reply

why? it's sexy Reply

I'm sure white straight men are still pulling the "but most people are straight so it's more realistic to NOT have any gay people!!" card. Reply

and. no one who's been actually paying attention is surprised Reply

you must have found this quite shocking, then Reply

?? unsure of the hostility when i clearly agree so... Reply

shocking Reply

