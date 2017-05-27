Hollywood fails LGBT people
- GLAAD's annual film report finds that LGBT people are nearly invisible or outdated punchlines in big Hollywood movies;
- Only 23 out of 125 films tracked from 2016 contain LGBTQ characters, that's 18.4%;
- Gay men were the most represented, with 83% of LGBT-inclusive films. Lesbians come in second, 35%;
- Only one transgender character, the same number as the 2015 report. And the character was used a punchline in 'Zoolander 2';
- The report notes that Harley Quinn's bi identity was completely erased in 'Suicide Squad';
- 20% of LGBTQ characters were people of color;
- Universal Pictures got the best grade: 'insufficient';
- TV shows are still ahead in including LGBTQ characters and stories. Water is wet, sky is blue, etc.
source 1 | 2 (report)
What LGBT movies were made or distributed by Universal?
No shit
Somewhere around 80% depending on how many of the female characters or the single trans character were POC (i didn't watch Zoolander)
me @ hollywood
Re: me @ hollywood