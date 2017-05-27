16 (5) of the Best & Worst Stephen King Movie Adaptations
More @ the Source
10 Best (And 6 Worst) Stephen King Movie Adaptations - https://t.co/xJJCDiBpGx pic.twitter.com/M1LqUrEinQ— Screen Rant (@screenrant) May 26, 2017
16. Pet Semetary (Best)
"The twisted plot about necromancy creates a surprisingly chilling movie, with a creepy atmosphere, grotesque imagery..."
14. Carrie [2013] (Worst)
"It’s hard to shake the feeling that we’ve seen this all before, as the 2013 version offers very few new ideas to improve the original or even warrant a remake in the first place."
9. Dolores Claiborne (Best)
"...a riveting drama that will keep you guessing until the very end."
3. Children of the Corn [Worst]
"The Children of the Corn franchise isn’t entertaining, isn’t suspenseful, and certainly isn’t scary."
1. The Shawshank Redemption [Best]
"...claiming the title of not only the best Stephen King adaptation, but one of the best movies of all time."
GIF
What's your favorite King adaptation?
but i really enjoyed cujo
simple premise but well executed
also i had no idea kathy bates was in so many stephen king things
from misery to doloroes claibone to a small role in the stand miniseries
Edited at 2017-05-27 11:37 pm (UTC)
And fuck Kubrick for killing off Hallorann
So good.
Still gotta see The Mist and 1408, which I've heard are pretty good as well.
I haven't seen a bunch of the 80's era ones mentioned here.
This weird scene is all I can really remember about it, and even though it looks like shit now, I still have trouble watching it because of how much it frightened me when I was little.
IA with Pet Semetary even though I don't think it did the book justice. The whole storyline with Gage just scared me and fucked me right up.
ETA Actually i agree with the entire list
Edited at 2017-05-27 11:48 pm (UTC)
his body should have been in pieces