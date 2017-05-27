16 (5) of the Best & Worst Stephen King Movie Adaptations

well misery of course

but i really enjoyed cujo

simple premise but well executed

also i had no idea kathy bates was in so many stephen king things

from misery to doloroes claibone to a small role in the stand miniseries



Edited at 2017-05-27 11:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yes to Cujo! My favorite of the books as well. Simple premise that scares you shitless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like The Shining movie, but I don't think of it being a good adaptation because of how much it deviates from the book. Reply

Thread

Link

IA, not a true adaptation imo. I like the book so much better. The movie is visually interesting, for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its a really bad adaptation (not that it's a bad movie, it just does a bad job telling the story King wanted)



And fuck Kubrick for killing off Hallorann Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the perfect way of putting it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated that Hallorann was killed off too. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Totally agree, especially with your last line. SO fucking unnecessary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, I love both Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

King himself said he didn't like the movie Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's completely Kubrick's own work. it's actually part of why I love it so much, it like REFUSES to pay homage to the source material, but instead merely uses the source material for inspiration. it's such a fascinating and multi-layered movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

100%. I grew up watching the movie and only read the book a few years ago, so I enjoy the movie for what it is, and I do appreciate some of the additions Kubrick made. However, the book is so much better imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked sleepwalkers as a child purely for the enya song Reply

Thread

Link

omg me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the 1976 carrie >>>>>>>> Reply

Thread

Link

So good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yessss this new carrie is SO bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

De Palma is an amazing director! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How was the 11.22.63 series? I feel like watching something from that period that's good and I actually kind of like James Franco lol, but I have never read this book. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like Franco, and I only saw the first 3-4 episodes. It was decent, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good for sarah gadon's face and that's about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I binged half of it one day and really liked it, I just forgot to finish it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved it. I also really loved the book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you for the reminder! I remember seeing ads then nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate james franco, but he was actually kind of decent in it. I liked it. i watched a b-roll of the assassination scene and it felt so surreal and creepy to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The book is one of my favorite King books, and I usually hate Franco. I enjoyed it quite a lot though, and you'll probably really like it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile are all fantastic. I also really enjoyed Apt Pupil.



Still gotta see The Mist and 1408, which I've heard are pretty good as well.



I haven't seen a bunch of the 80's era ones mentioned here. Reply

Thread

Link

I've seen 1408 twice and I still can't say what happened in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did you ever see the alternate ending? it kind of narrowed down what the ending could be Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

watch cujo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1408 is one of my favorite horror movies. It just hits the spot for me. Lots of jump scares, some mind fuckery, some tragedy...plus John Cusack and Samuel L. Jackson. I mean, what's not to like? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I fucking love 1408. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God I love The Shawshank Redemption so freaking much. Reply

Thread

Link

Stand By Me is my favourite movie of all time so I guess I'd personally put that at the top lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. It is my favorite movie and the best adaptation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I work at bluray authoring place and had to endure Lawnmower Man multiple times with and without commentary. It was the directors cut so it was over 2 hours long and it was just awful. Reply

Thread

Link

I love bad '90s sci-fi thrillers like that (Ghost in the Machine is one of my favorite crap movies). Never saw the second one, though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was actually excited at first but the directors cut was just super padded, the monkey at the beginning even had a sub plot and the director and writer kept comparing it to Terminator 2 bc it came out the same year. Like...no guys. It was the first time I found Pierce Brosnan hot at least. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That movie scarred the fuck out of me as a little kid.







This weird scene is all I can really remember about it, and even though it looks like shit now, I still have trouble watching it because of how much it frightened me when I was little. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the langoliers should go on at least one of those lists. Reply

Thread

Link

I love it!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is a True Classic and I think it deserves to have many gifs float around the internet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a classic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was my introduction to king and its too bad not all of his stuff is that good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Carrie remake wasn't bad at all. Reply

Thread

Link

The BEST is Misery. Nothing will ever top the sheer perfection of that adaptation. Dolores Claiborne comes close, though. Reply

Thread

Link

unf @ your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't even know shawshank was a stephen king adaptation oop Reply

Thread

Link

Misery is the best and Kathy Bates sooooo deserved her Oscar for her performance as Annie Reply

Thread

Link







IA with Pet Semetary even though I don't think it did the book justice. The whole storyline with Gage just scared me and fucked me right up.





ETA Actually i agree with the entire list



Edited at 2017-05-27 11:48 pm (UTC) Apt Pupil is one of my favorites.IA with Pet Semetary even though I don't think it did the book justice. The whole storyline with Gage just scared me and fucked me right up.ETA Actually i agree with the entire list Reply

Thread

Link

i still don't understand how a toddler hit by a 16 wheeler would not be a mush stain on the road

his body should have been in pieces Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True. It dragged him for miles too, in the book at least. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link