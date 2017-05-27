Jun the Swan

16 (5) of the Best & Worst Stephen King Movie Adaptations

16. Pet Semetary (Best)
"The twisted plot about necromancy creates a surprisingly chilling movie, with a creepy atmosphere, grotesque imagery..."




14. Carrie [2013] (Worst)
"It’s hard to shake the feeling that we’ve seen this all before, as the 2013 version offers very few new ideas to improve the original or even warrant a remake in the first place."


9. Dolores Claiborne (Best)
"...a riveting drama that will keep you guessing until the very end."


3. Children of the Corn [Worst]
"The Children of the Corn franchise isn’t entertaining, isn’t suspenseful, and certainly isn’t scary."


1. The Shawshank Redemption [Best]
"...claiming the title of not only the best Stephen King adaptation, but one of the best movies of all time."


What's your favorite King adaptation?
