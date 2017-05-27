snake

Who's Your Daddy? PLL Edition

SPOILERS!

For those of us who are still watching this shit mess, and for those lucky ones who managed to quit but still want to know what type of weird shit plot twist Marlene is trowing at us, here's a quick recap:

Ali is pregnant with Emily's baby! and nobody is suprised!

We know the egg donor, but we still don't know who provided the sperm *dramatic music* . We know that Archer Dunhill is NOT the father *more dramatic music*, so who could this misterious donor possibly be?

  • Mr. Hastings -if someone can reply "me" to the question "who's your daddy?" on this show, that man is for sure Peter Hastings. He has fathered every love child in rosewood, so why not being the daddy of yet another peculiar birth?

  • Lucas: Charles/Cece's childhood friend, maybe former lover? maybe evil mastermind? why is lucas still on the show??

  • Noel: he's dead, so that would be quite the shock factor! perfect to leave room for the emily/ali ship to sail also, he's evil, so why not.

  • Bonus Guess: Dan Humphrey! ONTD wishful theory, Gossip Girl is AD!! He got bored of the UES life and decided to play games w some new fresh meat in order to get material for his new movie/book. In this scenario Serena obvs needed a surrogate, and Dan decided to spice things up!

More guesses at the source.

There's only 5 episode left, will we ever know the truth? Set us free Marlene!

Source + my boredom

ONTD, who's the father of this queer bait storyline that we all hate child? Do you have any baby daddy drama/stories?


