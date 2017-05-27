Who's Your Daddy? PLL Edition
SPOILERS!
For those of us who are still watching this
shit mess, and for those lucky ones who managed to quit but still want to know what type of weird shit plot twist Marlene is trowing at us, here's a quick recap:
We know the egg donor, but we still don't know who provided the sperm *dramatic music* . We know that Archer Dunhill is NOT the father *more dramatic music*, so who could this misterious donor possibly be?
There's only 5 episode left, will we ever know the truth? Set us free Marlene!
Source + my boredom
ONTD, who's the father of this
queer bait storyline that we all hate child? Do you have any baby daddy drama/stories?
- Mr. Hastings -if someone can reply "me" to the question "who's your daddy?" on this show, that man is for sure Peter Hastings. He has fathered every love child in rosewood, so why not being the daddy of yet another peculiar birth?
- Lucas: Charles/Cece's childhood friend,
maybe former lover? maybe evil mastermind? why is lucas still on the show??
- Noel: he's dead, so that would be quite the shock factor!
perfect to leave room for the emily/ali ship to sailalso, he's evil, so why not.
- Bonus Guess: Dan Humphrey! ONTD wishful theory, Gossip Girl is AD!! He got bored of the UES life and decided to play games w some new fresh meat in order to get material for his new movie/book. In this scenario Serena obvs needed a surrogate, and Dan decided to spice things up!
There's only 5 episode left, will we ever know the truth? Set us free Marlene!
Source + my boredom
ONTD, who's the father of this
i think it'll be noel, or wren's. (because i want him to be -A)
I can't wait to be free of this shit show!
After last episode I am convinced Paige is AD.
Jfc @ that storyline. I haven't yet caught up with this new season 7. And I'm trying to keep it that way. But these posts make me want to....
My friend told me that Emily couldn't have biological children any more so Alison decided against abortion, which I thought was kinda messed up but this is just 100 times worse.
honestly, it's disgusting and I can't wrap my head around it. Ali was basically raped, now has a baby she didn't ask for, and Emily SOLD HER EGGS yet is acting as if she has some say or decision to make over the baby/Ali's body.
okay but seriously...it's probs Mr Hastings
I'm glad I escaped this show when I did lol.
Edited at 2017-05-28 12:06 am (UTC)