Who's Your Daddy? PLL Edition

i still can't believe this storyline is a real thing. this is already even worse than dan being gossip girl.



i think it'll be noel, or wren's. (because i want him to be -A)



I can't believe they went down the Rollins route without using Wren. That character was clearly meant to be Wren, come on. Reply

noel khan is still alive? Reply

no he's dead, but depending on how long A has been planning the whole pregnancy thing, i guess he could've donated sperm before he died? Reply

I can't wait to be free of this shit show! Reply

This show should have ended with the Mona reveal. The current plotline with Ali and Emily is some soap opera shit. I couldn't care less who the daddy is because it won't make sense anyway. Let's say it's Toby just for the lulz.



After last episode I am convinced Paige is AD. Reply

I am so behind and I don't even know if I want to catch up. I feel like I have too since I have already wasted so much time, but ugh. Reply

What are we even trying to solve anymore Reply

The only mystery left is why we all still watch it. Reply

omg this truth Reply

It's funny cuz it's true! Reply

lmao this sad truth. Reply

Ahahahaha. I have to laugh to keep from crying. Reply

nnnnn Reply

The Aria phone is slaying my entire life. Reply

why does it sound like Paige? Reply

Knowing this show they probably use the girl who plays Paige as the voice and it's really like... Aria's brother or some shit Reply

it sounds like sydney to me. Reply

KFC. (You know what autocorrect yes, that does sound good rn)



Jfc @ that storyline. I haven't yet caught up with this new season 7. And I'm trying to keep it that way. But these posts make me want to.... Reply

Honestly, if Dan Humphrey was the father I would forgive all the awful storytelling. I feel like it'll just be a random sperm donor (another way to have it just be the two of them and possibly a way to ~redeem AD) or Wren. Reply

So why didn't Alison get an abortion when she figured out she'd been force-ably impregnated? Someone told me she thought about and nearly did it, but decided against it because it's the only way Emily can have biological children? Some help pls Reply

yep! Ali was going to abort but Emily decided she wants the baby and to raise it with paige and Alison...luckily Paige bounced the fuck out so it's Emison baby now Reply

Okay, that's even more messed up then I was thinking; like, Emily, hello, Alison was made pregnant against her will/consent why don't you let her/don't guilt her if she gets the abortion, then in a few years you two, if together/still together, can decide to make a baby without all this nastyness behind it.



My friend told me that Emily couldn't have biological children any more so Alison decided against abortion, which I thought was kinda messed up but this is just 100 times worse. Reply

because this show and its writers hate women and hate queer women



honestly, it's disgusting and I can't wrap my head around it. Ali was basically raped, now has a baby she didn't ask for, and Emily SOLD HER EGGS yet is acting as if she has some say or decision to make over the baby/Ali's body. Reply

nevermind that...are we going to see Emison as a legit couple or is it going to be them hand holding until the very last episode



okay but seriously...it's probs Mr Hastings Reply

Stopped watching when they got locked in that underground dollhouse and Ezra was A.



I'm glad I escaped this show when I did lol. Reply

mona fangirling over the construction of the board game that's tormenting the liars and mocking how amateur the dollhouse is proves why she's the best thing about this show tbh; they're all freaking out and she's just there like "k but it's warm here, there's a battery! oooh, secret blade, you're a tricky little thing aren't you!" Reply

ali should've aborted asap

Yasss Sextina Aquafina! Reply

omfg I need to watch this show Reply

lmao YAS Reply

Totally Ezras sperm. Reply

