Nyle DiMarco speaks out against Jamie Foxx "making up" sign language on The Tonight Show
My response to Jamie Foxx making up sign language on Fallon Tonight with @jimmyfallon. pic.twitter.com/GpDN8iB9xL— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 27, 2017
Jamie Foxx was on The Tonight Show and before the break pretended to sign what Jimmy was saying.
So far there has been no response from either of them.
.@iamjamiefoxx, It is straight up disrespectful to make up sign language.— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 27, 2017
Everything is in gibberish. pic.twitter.com/X5AHkusq3o
@iamjamiefoxx Also- @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight how was this allowed?— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 27, 2017
Where's the cultural sensitivity. Not comedy when you make fun of others.
source 1/2/3
thank you!
i studied ASL in High School and still remember some but I would love to relearn/advance.
I've been trying to teach my daughter some for now and it's hard because I don't remember everything.
https://www.youtube.com/user/billvi
What a pair of dicks
foxx and fallon are known wankers so this isn't surprising coming from them. omg remember when that random guy at nelson mandala's funeral pretended to know sign language? LMFAO MESS that was iconic tho
here is it
I studied Croatian Sign Language for a few months last year, but I only know the basics. I wanna get better at it eventually.
Unfortunately I had many "friends" who did this to me before as well. I need to learn how to call them out for this racist behavior.
With a side of "why is everyone always so mean to me :'''(" from Fuckwad Fallon.
