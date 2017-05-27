Shakira's new album is out now - "El Dorado" lauch party
Shakira's eleventh studio album, El Dorado, was released this Friday. With 13 tracks (including songs in Spanish, English and French) and collaborations with artists like Carlos Vives, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Black M and MAGIC!, El Dorado has already reached the top of the iTunes charts in 37 countries.
On May 25th, to celebrate the lauch, Shakira held an event in Miami and invited the Latin American and international press. Nicky Jam and Prince Royce were in attendance. Shakira performed five album tracks: Toneladas, Chantaje, Perro Fiel ft. Nicky Jam, Deja Vu ft. Prince Royce and her current single, Me Enamore.
She kept celebrating her success by surprising her fans with a short performance in Wynwood, Miami, last night.
The album is out in all streaming services and Shakira also made it available for free on Youtube.
How much do you love the best song, aka Amarillo? Do you hate yourself for liking yet another Maluma song? Are you ready for Perro Fiel to be the song of the summer?
it feels like she just announced it two days ago
Sale El Sol was ok, I suppose, so I'll eventually give this one a shot too.
perro fiel really has potencial to be summer's bop because i see it has the most views on yt already (after nada but it was released sooner)
overall i think i really like this album, my love for shaki is blind though
she needs to tour for this album cause i need to see her live.
What songs did you like the most? I'm hoping I can save some money for when she tours, too.
My favourite songs atm are Nada,trap, Coconut tree and When a Woman. Also wished she done a solo French version of Comme Moi instead of the English version with Magic.
She better give us decent warning if she goes on tour,I need time to save cause I can guarantee i'll need to travel.
(Also, where in general does one get albums these days? I'm so out of the loop, lol.)
The album is cohesive -so already a big plus for me -which was my problem with Sale el Sol* (notice I didn't even mention her self titled lol I refuse to even mention that atrocity)
To me the album has 9 songs because FOUR of them are songs from other's people's albums (I see you shakira)
But those 9 songs are fun and form a cohesive album (regeton and ballads 👌🏾) not freaking dated rock song. Even the 4 extra songs belong in the album cause they are tropical
I like Nada even tho the lyrics are lazy as fuck. Coconut Tree, amarillo is cute and trap is aight
Nothing groundbreaking like Fijación Oral vol 1 but it's cohesive. Good job shakira
*still bitter she didn't put this much effort into Sale el Sol -_-
Her laziest work ever.
Fuck her for doing this when she could have had an album filled with songs like "Coconut Tree" and be great. 13 fucking songs, 7 are collabs, 5 already singles, and she even added the english version of one of them. Can you fucking believe this stupidity?
I'm so fucking angry. I've waited so long for this woman and she releases this shit.