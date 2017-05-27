Shakira's new album is out now - "El Dorado" lauch party

omg i had no idea it was out already



This feels.. sudden? Reply

trap is the best song tho Reply

it really is i am obsessed Reply

Trap is the best danceable song. I hate myself for liking so much a Maluma song, but the beat, the guitar... It has to be a fall single (because Perro Fiel should be the summer song). Reply

it sounds too much like this imo



I was totally caught of guard by that song's slayage Reply

Is it better than the last one? Reply

Yes! But I hated the self-titled so... This is like a more cohesive, better-produced Sale El Sol. My favorites out of the non-singles are Amarillo, Coconut Tree and When a Woman. Perro Fiel and Trap are pure perreo. Trap is my guilty pleasure right now, kind of the Gordita of this album (but I prefer Gordita tho). Reply

I also hated it, that's why I'm asking. The Rihanna collab, Chasing Shadows and Dare (La La La) I still like though.



Sale El Sol was ok, I suppose, so I'll eventually give this one a shot too. Reply

trap is my fav song, i have it on repeat



perro fiel really has potencial to be summer's bop because i see it has the most views on yt already (after nada but it was released sooner)



overall i think i really like this album, my love for shaki is blind though Reply

Amarillo and Coconut Tree are my favorite songs excluding the singles. It's a cute album. Nothing groundbreaking and a lot of features imo (all dudes and not one but two Maluma tracks lol k) but I liked it better than her last one Reply

so much better than the self titled, just wish there wasn't so many collabs.



she needs to tour for this album cause i need to see her live. Reply

Hi there! Hope everything's going well with you.



What songs did you like the most? I'm hoping I can save some money for when she tours, too. Reply

Hi! Thank god you made this post,i've only started listening to the album today as I was stupid and pre-ordered the physical copy :/



My favourite songs atm are Nada,trap, Coconut tree and When a Woman. Also wished she done a solo French version of Comme Moi instead of the English version with Magic.



She better give us decent warning if she goes on tour,I need time to save cause I can guarantee i'll need to travel. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] non-torrent link?



(Also, where in general does one get albums these days? I'm so out of the loop, lol.) Does anyone have a Reply

I like it. It's a cute album. I feel like she did this album to have fun. I feel like this will be her last album in YEARS and I'm okay w that. Idk but it seems like she's not into music anymore



The album is cohesive -so already a big plus for me -which was my problem with Sale el Sol* (notice I didn't even mention her self titled lol I refuse to even mention that atrocity)



To me the album has 9 songs because FOUR of them are songs from other's people's albums (I see you shakira)



But those 9 songs are fun and form a cohesive album (regeton and ballads 👌🏾) not freaking dated rock song. Even the 4 extra songs belong in the album cause they are tropical



I like Nada even tho the lyrics are lazy as fuck. Coconut Tree, amarillo is cute and trap is aight



Nothing groundbreaking like Fijación Oral vol 1 but it's cohesive. Good job shakira



*still bitter she didn't put this much effort into Sale el Sol -_-



Edited at 2017-05-28 12:05 am (UTC)

still the best album called 'el dorado' done by a colombian artist Reply

Not a lie detected. So many classic songs. Reply

Her worst album ever, including the remixes album.

Her laziest work ever.

Fuck her for doing this when she could have had an album filled with songs like "Coconut Tree" and be great. 13 fucking songs, 7 are collabs, 5 already singles, and she even added the english version of one of them. Can you fucking believe this stupidity?

I'm so fucking angry. I've waited so long for this woman and she releases this shit. Reply

Honestly, after reading her NYT interview I am more understanding towards her attitude. I was pissed off at first when the tracklist got announced, but it's obvious that it was either this album or nothing because she barely had any desire of working in music after the last album. I'm just resigned to her not putting in the work to give us a fully new album in some time, because obviously her music is not her priority anymore. I'd have liked it better if she took the time to make at least three more songs to replace Comme Moi 1 & 2 and Deja Vu, but I'm happy for the good songs we got. Reply

