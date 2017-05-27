sale

Shakira's new album is out now - "El Dorado" lauch party


Shakira's eleventh studio album, El Dorado, was released this Friday. With 13 tracks (including songs in Spanish, English and French) and collaborations with artists like Carlos Vives, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Black M and MAGIC!, El Dorado has already reached the top of the iTunes charts in 37 countries.

On May 25th, to celebrate the lauch, Shakira held an event in Miami and invited the Latin American and international press. Nicky Jam and Prince Royce were in attendance. Shakira performed five album tracks: Toneladas, Chantaje, Perro Fiel ft. Nicky Jam, Deja Vu ft. Prince Royce and her current single, Me Enamore.


She kept celebrating her success by surprising her fans with a short performance in Wynwood, Miami, last night.


The album is out in all streaming services and Shakira also made it available for free on Youtube.

Sources: 1, 2, 3
How much do you love the best song, aka Amarillo? Do you hate yourself for liking yet another Maluma song? Are you ready for Perro Fiel to be the song of the summer?
Tagged: , ,