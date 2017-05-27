Gregg Allman Dead at 69
Gregg Allman, the singer, musician and songwriter who played an essential role in the invention of Southern rock, has died at the age of 69. Allman's rep confirmed to Rolling Stone that the artist died Saturday afternoon.
Southern rock pioneer fused country blues with San Francisco-style extended improvisation, creating a template for countless jam bands to come
Allman "passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia," a statement on the singer's website read Saturday. "Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times."
[OP Note: My dad was actually good friends with Gregg; some stories inside if you are interested]
My dad was/is a musician. Had some mild success on the southern rock circuit in the 70's and 80's. One album, made lots of famous friends. One night while sitting in the diner owned by someone he knew, the waitress (also a friend of dad's) said she had to go pick up a friend from the airport and would be back soon. Shortly thereafter, she returned and someone sat down beside my dad and said, "Say brother, mind if I grab one of these?" grabbed one of the drumsticks off my dad's plate, and began to chow down. Dad was about to haul off and hit the guy until he looked up and saw it was Gregg Allman. The waitress' friend.
From then on, Gregg and my dad hit it off famously. They were roommates in Daytona Beach for a short time. They'd cruise up and down the strip in my dad's muscle car with his two dobermans, Damien and Karma in the backseat. Dad's also got stories about hanging out on the beach (not Daytona IIRC) with Gregg, Cher, and their son Elijah Blue.
A picture of the two of them smiling together hangs in his house to this day. Dad's actually playing somewhere tonight; I just called him and he said he's absolutely heartbroken and some tributes are definitely on the itenerary.
in other tweets she called him "gui gui" too so i def think it was between them
Gui and Chooch must have been the name that they called each other idk..
they were married for like 4 years and had a son together
I haven't checked her twitter but has Cher commented?
I'm sorry about your dad's loss, OP.
