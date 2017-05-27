Gregg Allman Dead at 69





My dad was/is a musician. Had some mild success on the southern rock circuit in the 70's and 80's. One album, made lots of famous friends. One night while sitting in the diner owned by someone he knew, the waitress (also a friend of dad's) said she had to go pick up a friend from the airport and would be back soon. Shortly thereafter, she returned and someone sat down beside my dad and said, "Say brother, mind if I grab one of these?" grabbed one of the drumsticks off my dad's plate, and began to chow down. Dad was about to haul off and hit the guy until he looked up and saw it was Gregg Allman. The waitress' friend.



From then on, Gregg and my dad hit it off famously. They were roommates in Daytona Beach for a short time. They'd cruise up and down the strip in my dad's muscle car with his two dobermans, Damien and Karma in the backseat. Dad's also got stories about hanging out on the beach (not Daytona IIRC) with Gregg, Cher, and their son Elijah Blue.





A picture of the two of them smiling together hangs in his house to this day. Dad's actually playing somewhere tonight; I just called him and he said he's absolutely heartbroken and some tributes are definitely on the itenerary.