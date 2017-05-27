Mel B’s estranged husband Stephen Belafonte ‘is homeless and broke’

He says he’s making no money.



Yeah, people go to work to make money Reply

Nuhuh, no, ne jamais. Reply

I thought the article was going to say that he's living on the streets and starving. I'm disappointed. :( Reply

Downsize, get a job, work on not being a terrible person and get you shit together. I can say this because I had to do the same. Reply

That's what his abusive ass gets. I know she's the breadwinner but I hope she ends up with even the little shit he has including his damn socks.



He's disgusting and I want nothing but the best for her. Reply

She should follow my godmom's lead with her abusive ex-husband. Throwing custom-made Italian suits in the Dairy Queen dumpster. Or better yet, giving all his favorite clothes to a homeless shelter. Reply

There are a number of charities that give suits to the homeless or unemployed who want to look sharp for job interviews. Perfect place to donate an ex's wardrobe to, imo!! Reply

Oh, I agree. I was thinking of the homeless shelter because twofold: someone gets clothes in good shape and there's a chance that dickface could see someone else wearing the clothes as a subtle reminder of his dickery. Reply

TMZ continues to cover this loser... Reply

Good Reply

good Reply

Me Reply

lol same Reply

me rn Reply

basically Reply

I hope he has to beg for change on the side of the freeway onramp. Reply

Oh well Reply

awww poor abusive piece of shit male trash is homeless and broke? how sad.





hahahahahahaahahahhaha suffer fuckboy Reply

Garbage human being. Reply

too bad so sad

except really not Reply

lol good riddances. The fuck you going to do with dat money after all what you've done??? Lol fuck off permanently Reply

Too bad, so sad, etc. Reply

Do they have kids together? Reply

yeah, i think the youngest one (madison?) is his. Reply

He is so full of shit, exactly what is he accusing her of "lying~" about? Ugh

He's an abusive asshole who thought he'd found someone he could take advantage of forever but that didn't work out. Cry me a fucking river. Reply

Finally some uplifting news! Reply

If he's broke why does he need $55k for an accountant? Reply

To figure out exactly how broke he is. Reply

Usually when people are in need of money they get a fucking job. What a fucking leech. Reply

fuck this piece of shit. i hope he gets nothing. fuck this piece of shit. i hope he gets nothing. Reply

What are these Instagram quotes? Is he a 19-year-old girl who just got burned by a fuckboy? Reply

op, would you please add the "this bitch" tag for his ho ass?



brown is always hiring and wasn't he a trainer...? did he suddenly lose the use of all of his limbs or is mooching off of mel b's success his new chosen career path? Reply

And what's stopping him from getting a job? Reply

I hope he dies soon :D Reply

