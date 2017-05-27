Mel B’s estranged husband Stephen Belafonte ‘is homeless and broke’
Stephen Belafonte Wants Big Money from Mel B in Alimony in Divorce https://t.co/Bh2pEVuPvn— TMZ (@TMZ) May 26, 2017
* He’s unable to afford a place of his own. He is sleeping on friends' sofas.
* He claims Mel is being purposefully difficult to sell the family home ($8 million).
* He says he’s making no money.
* He wants $200k for his divorce lawyers and $55k for his accountant.
#facts💯💯 #thequietbeforethestorm
#facts💯💯 #thequietbeforethestorm #truth #wow #mustbetwotruths
source. source. source
Yeah, people go to work to make money
He's disgusting and I want nothing but the best for her.
hahahahahahaahahahhaha suffer fuckboy
except really not
He's an abusive asshole who thought he'd found someone he could take advantage of forever but that didn't work out. Cry me a fucking river.
*he
fuck this piece of shit. i hope he gets nothing.
brown is always hiring and wasn't he a trainer...? did he suddenly lose the use of all of his limbs or is mooching off of mel b's success his new chosen career path?