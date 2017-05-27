Mel B’s estranged husband Stephen Belafonte ‘is homeless and broke’



* He’s unable to afford a place of his own. He is sleeping on friends' sofas.
* He claims Mel is being purposefully difficult to sell the family home ($8 million).
* He says he’s making no money.
* He wants $200k for his divorce lawyers and $55k for his accountant.



