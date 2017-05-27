Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Lorde, and Zara Larsson pay tribute to Manchester victims


Harry, who is from a town relatively close to Manchester, gave a speech with a moment of silence and dedicated his show in Mexico to the victims.

Katy Perry held a moment of silence and dedicated her song'Part of Me' to the victims at her first show in London after the attack.



Zara Larsson and Lorde spoke about it during their first sets after the attack at the BBC Radio 1 festival in Hull. Zara Larsson dedicated her song 'Symphony' to them.





SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
