Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Lorde, and Zara Larsson pay tribute to Manchester victims
Harry Styles stops concert to honor Manchester: "I have been left with a hole in my heart" https://t.co/gAxFzdoBik pic.twitter.com/lShtjDvVcB— billboard (@billboard) May 24, 2017
Harry, who is from a town relatively close to Manchester, gave a speech with a moment of silence and dedicated his show in Mexico to the victims.
Katy Perry held a moment of silence and dedicated her song'Part of Me' to the victims at her first show in London after the attack.
#VIDEO | @katyperry performing Part Of Me acoustic version at Water Rats pic.twitter.com/7sP3RZe31s— Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) May 26, 2017
Zara Larsson and Lorde spoke about it during their first sets after the attack at the BBC Radio 1 festival in Hull. Zara Larsson dedicated her song 'Symphony' to them.
Zara Larsson performing "Symphony" and dedicating it to Manchester (part 1/2) at @BBCR1's #BigWeekend pic.twitter.com/YoHf9j5js9— Zara Larsson Online (@ZaraLOnline) May 27, 2017
Zara Larsson performing "Symphony" and dedicating it to Manchester (part 2/2) at @BBCR1's #BigWeekend pic.twitter.com/QPk2M6NnzZ— Zara Larsson Online (@ZaraLOnline) May 27, 2017
Lorde talking about Manchester terror attack pic.twitter.com/cYZ8aNgoR5— Melodrama. (@Arsenee__) May 27, 2017
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
