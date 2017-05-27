Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Lorde, and Zara Larsson pay tribute to Manchester victims

when zara started choking up i started crying Reply

Thread

Link

that's nice of him tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so was it true that the attacker was a muslim

i'm not sure but apparently he did this fro isis

please tell me i'm wrong if i am Reply

Thread

Link

yes, he had ties to a larger network based in libya i believe, where his father lives.



Edited at 2017-05-27 08:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah ISIS took responsibility. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A school choir recorded this stunning cover of @ArianaGrande's My Everything in tribute to the Manchester victimshttps://t.co/Te0DMThWTL pic.twitter.com/7voZHsGZF8 — ITV News (@itvnews) May 26, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

My Everything went back to #1 on iTunes after the attack. It's terrible that so many young people lost their lives. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh goooood. 😢 she has so many songs that are so much more emotional now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was beautiful and I'm choking back tears right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg ;_; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Harry shortened his show to an acoustic set because he said it didn't feel like a celebration. I think he only continued with having the show because 100% of the ticket sales went to charity. Reply

Thread

Link

i heard there was some drama situated around it but honestly i was too tired to look up what happened.



good if nothing major happened and people weren't disrespectful or anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the part where he was trying to get people to be quiet was because of the language barrier. They didn't know what he was saying at first. It's 1D fans so I'm sure there were some disrespectful assholes who were mad because he didn't sing Kiwi etc. I heard about it on Twitter. They should be glad he showed up at all. You only paid like $26. Stfu. Smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ah ok that makes sense. i just saw people holding WE'RE SORRY signs and i was just ??? wyd ?



sigh ikr, people who get an almost free ticket to a last minute secret show and then complain about it when tons of people didn't even get a chance. smh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A 14 year old from Harry's hometown was killed in the attack. I can imagine that would really shake people especially because it's such a small place. His mom seemed really torn up about it the other day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I saw her tweeting about how she wished she could hold her children. It shook everyone up. Especially because it was kids/teens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the minute silence at Wembley was really beautiful today. Sometimes supporters fuck it up being annoying but it was well done. Reply

Thread

Link

i can't believe her benefit concert could be happening as soon as next sunday. Reply

Thread

Link

i have not stopped thinking about this (and ari) all week. Reply

Thread

Link

me neither. and now w the g7 going on, and festival season starting, i feel so uneasy..

this world is a shitty place Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Any updates on ariana grande and how she is coping? Reply

Thread

Link

i saw coverage of the mom who lost her daughter in the attack giving a speech in manchester it was so heartbreaking :( her siblings were clearly in shock still poor family Reply

Thread

Link

This is still so surreal



Edited at 2017-05-27 08:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

All of these are lovely. It's still so sad to think of what happened. Reply

Thread

Link

I really hate to be that person...but I wish the other cities that have been attacked in the past few days got the same support :( they were kids too.



But I'm glad everyone is reaching out to the victims and paying their respect.



Edited at 2017-05-27 10:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

we can kinda blame the media for that one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agree wholeheartedly with that but Harry is from the North west of England same as Manchester and the other three are all performing at UK venues which is probably why they are mentioning the attacks.



More should be done to focus on terrorism in non-western countries.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link