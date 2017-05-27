Blind Item: TV Dad Took Compromising Footage of the Teenage Girl He Recently Hung Out With

Every comment is Ty Burrell in 5...4...3... Reply

whyyyy is he supposed to be creepy IRL? :(

lmao literally that's my first thought when i hear tv dad. poor ty



but it's scott disick

Ya caught me.

my first thought.

noooo I love him :(

Whhhaaatt? No. He'd be the last person I'd think of.

Bella Thorne and Scott Disick for both

mte

I thought this for Both as well

The Cannes one must be Bella

Scott and Bella Thorne? He is a TV dad, but I feel like that is way to obvious... I am so bad at these.

Bella Thorne is the new Dakota Fanning. just for real this time



Edited at 2017-05-27 07:52 pm (UTC)

except dakota can act

Dakota is the Blind Item queen

debatable lol

oh fuck who could it be?

is bella thorne's skin actually that bad? I wonder how I never noticed

she's said before she's got really bad acne break outs now after she got dermatitis from the makeup used for her on set once. she talks a lot about her pimples on snapchat lol

She goes for facials and treatments. She also zooms in on the acne on her Insta stories/snapchat.

face is full of pits and scabs; looks like she has been gouging out her face w/ nails



whats this insinuating, like drugs or zits? Reply

I hope it's just a bad breakout.

I think she just has bad skin tbh

is bellas skin really that bad?

It's been looking rough recently. It wasn't always bad.

def bella for both... sin. :(

And a Bella Thorne and Scott Disick sex tape release in 3, 2...

So OT, sorry, but I just had a life-changing epiphany.



I've been watching Schitt's Creek and pushed myself through a few episodes because I was bored even though I thought it totally sucked, then started thinking it was okay and then this one scene happened and I'm like...holy shit, I love this show.



My life is super profound and I totally have my priorities in the exact right place, I know.

i love that show! i cant wait for more episodes :)

it's an a m a z i n g show. i love when ppl see the light <3



time for some herv..herb..hervlinger..herb linger.. wine Reply

I love it.

lol that was my exact process. Now I kind of want to go back and rewatch the show to see if the first part is better now that I love the characters.

Yup, that's the one!

I have a profound dislike of Eugene Levy, which is why I've avoided this show. But I've heard so many good things about it, so is this something I can get past if I watch it?

Parent

This week I started watching it too! I wasn't in love with season 1 but have really been into season 2.

both items about scott and bella?

second one is bella, she said many times that she has bad skin and ontd seems to know that she has a drug problem so i'd think its her.



first one... idk i have a soft spot for scott i decide to think that he's nicer than that. whoever this tv dad is, well thats one shitty person Reply

i'm getting sf tired of it omg. lj fix ur shit

i swear it gets even more worst with every refresh

