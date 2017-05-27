Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: #JaredIsSoBusted, Hillary's Speech, + Trump doing Trump things
Trump mentioning terrorism in his Ramadan statement is the rhetoric that leads to anti-Muslim attacks. It links innocent Muslims to terror.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 27, 2017
+ Reuters and WaPo dropped bombshell reports yesterday about the White House's evil son-in-law, Jare-Jare Binks. Jared had communicated with the Russian ambassador and wanted to setup secret communication channels between the Trump transition team and Moscow. Jared omitted this meeting from his SF-86 security clearance form. He's been in contact with Kislyak three times and they were undisclosed. Basically, Jare-Jare may have committed espionage. In the words of Ivanka, Jared is so busted!
+ Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State, refuses to do Ramadan celebration at State Department. He's breaking a 20 year tradition. FAUXTUS also released a statement on Ramadan which was basically entirely about terrorism.
+ Hillary Clinton, POTUS on Earth 2, gave the commencement speech at Wellesley College. She spoke about numerous things and also dragged FAUXTUS for all the dumb things he's done like possible obstruction of justice, lying about crowd sizes, firing ONTD BF Comey, etc..
When I read three scoops in a row from WaPo and NYT and I just know there's more on the way. pic.twitter.com/OrDiNqVotH— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 27, 2017
With all this talk of back channeling, you'd never guess this administration was anti-gay.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 27, 2017
I acknowledge that he's the most powerful man in the world. He also has the overbearing ego and poor impulse control of a spoilt toddler. https://t.co/pBRx6z2vq8— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 27, 2017
People think I'm anti-Trump because I'm a liberal democrat. That's just not true. I'm anti-Trump because I'm a compassionate human.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 27, 2017
Hey, Pence and DeVos! Remember that time Hillary Clinton gave a commmencememt speech at Wellesley and people didn't walk out? Yeah, me too.— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) May 26, 2017
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6
It is so so tragic to hear these people lost their lives because they were standing up for a fellow citizen. Jesus. Ugh!
i'm so fucking sick of nazis.
I hate the police and fauxtus so much that it hurts.
Also it boggles my mind the lengths people will go to to defend Nazis. NAZIS. In 2017!
I am proud of all my friends and primary social networks I know speaking out that they won't back down from defending innocent people. I'm not proud of all the people I also know using this as an excuse for "even we liberals need to carry guns too!" because I know i love getting on the bus and seeing people wave their guns around (yeah, those have been wild times.)
I feel so much for the victims and their families, the two young girls and their families, and all the witnesses who are going to need a lot of help. I also feel for all the people who are going to be further victimized in this town because of this. I live in one of the bigger Muslim neighborhoods in SW and this is shit we worry about all the time. We also have a huge mental health problem that people love to just try to sweep under the rug and only address when they can use it as an excuse of SEE! THESE PEOPLE ARE CRAZY! GET THEM OFF THE STREET! THANKS CHARLIE! (Please note I'm not attributing mental illness to the murderer, just that it's going to be the GO TO bullshit most of the communities around here will spew so they can justify their prejudice. It's a plague here. Before any of the details about the guy came out, pretty much every comment online from both camps was going on about "homeless nutjobs who don't even pay tickets to ride where are the legions of trimet police we need????")
Yet, of course they're making excuses for that pos. I just can't, fucking Nazis.
The other part of me reads Wikipedia Nixon timeline often to keep things in perspective. Depending on when the clock starts ticking it was 3-6-9 mos before Nixon resigned.
These two are these two irl and my brain can't see anything else lmao!!
the dnc needs to get its shit together