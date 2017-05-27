Andy Cohen on Hot Ones
- Andy won a long tongue contest in Miami.
- Fifty Cent talked about how much he loves getting his ass eaten on WWHL.
- A SNL cast member's plus one date puked in the WWHL audience which is not surprising b/c it's an open bar and you get drunk before the show even starts and they refresh your drinks during the commercial breaks too.
- Andy went as Madonna's plus one to a Tom Ford movie premiere. Madonna gets plus twos. She brought a male model too. Also, her car has a siren.
- Anderson Cooper throws wild parties so I'm pretty sure that character on Girls was based on him.
- Andy says Jax from Pump Rules seems like "a hole is a hole" type of guy.
- Andy confirms he's a top. It's been rumored for a long while that he is a power top.
ONTD, would you let Daddy Andy rim you
Source
My friends make fun of me because I have a very long tongue, like down to my chin but I can't get it to touch my nose
i think he's cute tho.
without question
Edited at 2017-05-27 07:19 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-27 07:56 pm (UTC)
andy did a lot better than i expected him to with all the 'i don't eat hot foods' talk. most other guests are wimps by the end.
He made it to the end
Edited at 2017-05-27 07:09 pm (UTC)
lmaoooo, he is a treasure.
Edited at 2017-05-27 07:45 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-27 07:59 pm (UTC)