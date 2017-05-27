raz

Andy Cohen on Hot Ones



  • Andy won a long tongue contest in Miami.

  • Fifty Cent talked about how much he loves getting his ass eaten on WWHL.

  • A SNL cast member's plus one date puked in the WWHL audience which is not surprising b/c it's an open bar and you get drunk before the show even starts and they refresh your drinks during the commercial breaks too.

  • Andy went as Madonna's plus one to a Tom Ford movie premiere. Madonna gets plus twos. She brought a male model too. Also, her car has a siren.

  • Anderson Cooper throws wild parties so I'm pretty sure that character on Girls was based on him.

  • Andy says Jax from Pump Rules seems like "a hole is a hole" type of guy.

  • Andy confirms he's a top. It's been rumored for a long while that he is a power top.


