There's No Romance in Last Jedi, But Poe & Finn May Hook-Up Later
Kathleen Kennedy has revealed that while a romantic relationship will not occur in The Last Jedi, the possibility of one between Poe and Finn has been discussed by the creative team.
Indeed.
But I'll pathetically keep my hopes up regardless.
Discussed and firmly rejected, I'm sure.
I hate to be that person but lbr in the average film a heterosexual couple would have fucked in episode 7 based entirely on that jacket exchange. Or less. See: every save the world get the girl piece
i'm not opposed to fin/poe i just wish that would've been the original idea instead of, "hm the fans want it, we could..." and then you know some twist is gonna come from it and i am just nhft
do it, sit back and watch the carnage, creators. just stop pussyfooting around it.
after watching a show like black sails i feel like every other show is bound to disappoint me regardions queer pairings or lack there of.
I am surprised they've got Kathleen commenting on it though, I didn't realise it made that kind of wave