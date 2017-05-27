Shia LaBeouf Sued by Bartender in Bowling-Alley Tirade
* Following a public incident involving swearing and yelling at a bartender in a bowling alley last month.
* The bartender refused to serve LaBeouf a drink, allegedly because the actor was already too intoxicated.
* LaBeouf was caught on camera screaming at the bowling-alley employee, calling him a "fucking racist."
* He believes LaBeouf was on the verge of using physical violence.
* The employee is suing the star for assault and defamation.
* He "experienced significant emotional distress, anxiety and fear" after the altercation.
source
Is he still married to Mia Goth? I feel bad for her, at the very least she's being verbally if not physically abused. I hope she gets out of that relationship.
also defamation???
Ehh, my English sounds really off here so my apologises if this comment is off!
It's called a penis.
Seriously, if an actress did a fraction of the shit he has done, she would be considered unbankable and be trashed on the cover of every tabloid for years as a trainwreck. But he's a man, so it all gets shrugged off as "he's just intense".
tbh if I were a judge I'd order Shia to pay for the bartender's therapy. that way the bartender could get help if he's being legit, and if he's faking it will be no loss to Shia since he prob won't go therapy