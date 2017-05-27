Shia LaBeouf Sued by Bartender in Bowling-Alley Tirade

I read on another site that the lawsuit claims Shia was trying to incite the other customers - who were apparently largely black - against the bartender by making it seem he had said something racist, but that it didn't work. Reply

lmaoooo what

Welp, I didn't see ur comment before I posted.

Looooooooool what a dick

Isn't Shia Jewish? I think that's what he probably meant by racist?

Bernstein also takes issue with LaBeouf's "racist" allegations, accusing the actor of trying to "incite a predominately African-American crowd, that was present at the bar."

omg yes I think about this more often than I should.

The dude needs a lot of help at the very least so he will stop hurting others.



Is he still married to Mia Goth? I feel bad for her, at the very least she's being verbally if not physically abused. I hope she gets out of that relationship. Reply

They've been married less than a year. I have no idea what Mia sees in him, she seems so sweet in interviews.

he seems abusive

That incident where he was drunk and angry and tried to buy a gun in Germany would have been enough to get a divorce.

lol blatant cash grab. you can't sue for hurt feelings.

mte

lmao yes

Oh, does he believe "reverse racism" is a thing? Poor guy. What a victim.

no, he was telling the black people in the bar that the bartender is a racist in order to make him look like a POS

he is suing for assault because he "believes" LaBeouf was on the verge of using physical violence???

also defamation???



also defamation??? Reply

Is Shia a secret Cherokee prince?

Shia is so fucking frustrating. He means well a lot of the time, but like, get some therapy and stop taking drugs, dude

He's an abusive piece of shit who threatened to kill his girlfriend. He def needs help but I'm done with his shit.

Edited at 2017-05-27 06:18 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-27 06:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Seriously! I will always feel bad for people who have had (??) an abusive childhood but what's the point of rooting for someone when they don't care themselves.



Ehh, my English sounds really off here so my apologises if this comment is off! Reply

I feel like he's constantly on the news for assaulting or fighting with someone. How can he still have a career??

Does he still? I haven't heard anything about him in a while, except for things like this.

How can he still have a career?



It's called a penis.



Seriously, if an actress did a fraction of the shit he has done, she would be considered unbankable and be trashed on the cover of every tabloid for years as a trainwreck. But he's a man, so it all gets shrugged off as "he's just intense". Reply

I've bartended for years and still do it one day a week. And if I sued everyone that I cut off or got nasty with me I'd be a fucking billionaire. I've been pushed, had objects thrown at me, groped, etc. This is ridiculous compared to what you really deal with

Yikes, I hope u have security where you work. :/

Nope! The guy who pushed me was still allowed in for months until I mentioned it to my regional manager and he banned the guy, but my general manager didn't care when I told him. We constantly are being told that we need to not over serve but when stuff like that happens they never do anything about it.

Ding ding ding, sounds like an addict. Exhausting & angry.

Shia always has the most lolsy run ins with the law. His arrest for refusing to leave the Walgreens is and will forever be my favorite celebrity arrest.

That's a great mugshot.

Lolz

this bartender just wants money.



tbh if I were a judge I'd order Shia to pay for the bartender's therapy. that way the bartender could get help if he's being legit, and if he's faking it will be no loss to Shia since he prob won't go therapy Reply

