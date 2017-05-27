Shia LaBeouf Sued by Bartender in Bowling-Alley Tirade



* Following a public incident involving swearing and yelling at a bartender in a bowling alley last month.
* The bartender refused to serve LaBeouf a drink, allegedly because the actor was already too intoxicated.
* LaBeouf was caught on camera screaming at the bowling-alley employee, calling him a "fucking racist."
* He believes LaBeouf was on the verge of using physical violence.
* The employee is suing the star for assault and defamation.
* He "experienced significant emotional distress, anxiety and fear" after the altercation.

