Fitness Post! Bikini Season with Lea Michele
"If you eat well and you work hard, you see the results!" - groundbreaking.gif quote by Lea Michele on E! Live.
- She acknowledges that looking good is obviously nice, but it's more about feeling good for her, more than anything (working out, eating well, keeping good energy)
- Thinks "bikini season" (wanting to look good) should be every season
- Her go-to to get ready for bikini season is cutting down on the bread and dairy (her weaknesses) and pump up her workouts
- Keeps a good variety of workouts lined up so she doesn't get bored and stays motivated
- Doesn't do any dance workouts / can't take herself seriously when she watches herself dance sexy
- Has one cheat day where she doesn't think about what she eats and just enjoys herself, but really craves healthy foods
- Her vice, however, is cheese
Friday sweat// @bodybysimone @elsamariecollins 💦
Sources: 1, 2, 3
how's the bod, ontd?
- She acknowledges that looking good is obviously nice, but it's more about feeling good for her, more than anything (working out, eating well, keeping good energy)
- Thinks "bikini season" (wanting to look good) should be every season
- Her go-to to get ready for bikini season is cutting down on the bread and dairy (her weaknesses) and pump up her workouts
- Keeps a good variety of workouts lined up so she doesn't get bored and stays motivated
- Doesn't do any dance workouts / can't take herself seriously when she watches herself dance sexy
- Has one cheat day where she doesn't think about what she eats and just enjoys herself, but really craves healthy foods
- Her vice, however, is cheese
.@LeaMichele leaving @bodybysimone pic.twitter.com/XsiU3oeQsP— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) May 26, 2017
Friday sweat// @bodybysimone @elsamariecollins 💦
.@LeaMichele and @elsacollins on Instagram Stories https://t.co/Tw7z435Nu9 pic.twitter.com/dwtGRm59o1— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) May 26, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3
how's the bod, ontd?
Last year I was successfully able to cut out refined sugar until Christmas DESTROYED me. I am finally getting it together enough to try and pry myself back off it.
Do you have sources on this?
I really need to drag myself out and run. I haven't for the past week taking care of my sick dog and then her death has made me dread even going to the park because it will remind me of her + seeing other pups might make me cry in public lol. I have a schedule I'm supposed to follow in training and now it's all out of whack so I feel super off - my whole body does. Exercise and long runs always do wonders for clearing my head and I gotta just suck it up.
I feel kind of good about my body right now, blogilates is making me feel in control again, but still impatient about a more defined belly.
My face is looking thinner, but idk if I'm actually losing weight yet (my clothes are loose and stretchy so I don't feel a difference yet, and I don't weigh myself) bc I could just be losing my sodium bloat so far lol.