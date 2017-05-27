Fitness Post! Bikini Season with Lea Michele

I'm currently on the "I'll start tomorrow!" Diet Reply

Same! I went away last weekend for my birthday with the plan to get back to eating healthy on Monday and this whole week I have continued to be out of control. haha

I am so confused. She talks about cheese all the time but doesn't she call herself vegan?

maybe she takes a break from being a vegan sometimes to eat cheese

i thought she was vegan too.

Maybe she's talking about vegan cheese?

But she said dairy is one of her weaknesses.

She probably goes back and forth. A friend of mine will go vegan for a year or two, then go back to vegetarian for a bit.

When was the last time you've seen her say that lol

Cheese is amazing.



Last year I was successfully able to cut out refined sugar until Christmas DESTROYED me. I am finally getting it together enough to try and pry myself back off it.

I've lost about 9 pounds! I keep getting thrown off (I would have lost more by now) but after last week I've realized that's not really gonna be a thing anymore 'cause I've gotten so used to eating healthy and working out a couple of times a week that falling out of it for more than a few days makes me feel like shit lol. It's okay though 'cause the stuff I make at home is soooo much better than fast food and even most sit down restaurant food I've had.

I'm jealous! I feel like the main reason why I'm having such a hard time sticking with healthy food is because I'm so bad at making healthy meals taste good. I never quite know how to cook veggies (without adding a bunch of other ingredients that have a lot of calories).

I've found that steamed veggies like broccoli and green beans can be great even with just salt, pepper, and a little butter tbh. Especially if what you're eating with it is flavorful. We used to eat frozen veggies and they were good at the time but there's definitely a noticeable difference when you start using fresh veggies.

I just add frozen veg to pretty much any meal. Or try vegetable smoothies if you can't be inspired for meals?

this isn't meant to sound as negative as it's going to come out, but be careful of that. i lost 40 pounds and felt the same .... and then i gained 30 pounds of it back. i truly thought that i had it on lock and then one little change in my life happened, and boom. so just be careful of the "oh well i only fell off the wagon for a week" or "oh it's just 5 pounds, thats not terrible".

At least she's not one of those that pretend to eat cheeseburgers and chocolate everyday while remaining Hollywood-skinny

For me, really it's about restricting. Exercise is not as effective as diet. I begrudgingly admit that now. I think a lot of foods really underestimate the amount of calories there are in them. Harumph.

I once read an article about how calorie labs calculate calories and different labs use difffernt techniques. Depending on the technique, the calorie counts can be different by 100 calories. Which, for someone counting or trying to create a calorie deficit, could add up quickly and make it harder to lose weight.

What the fuck :(



Do you have sources on this? Reply

Yeah, exercise is important for fitness, tone, and overall health, but unless you're doing real high intensity stuff, it really isn't that effective for weight loss.

I just had a baby 2 weeks ago so the bod is.....smaller than it was 2 weeks ago? If we're looking for a silver lining. Officially done having kids now though so I'm looking forward to eventually getting into shape and staying that way.



Reply

Congratulations ✨💝

I cut out dairy years ago and the one thing I miss is cheese. I love a good cheese tray. I'm not really a bread person but my weakness is ham & cheese croissants.



I really need to drag myself out and run. I haven't for the past week taking care of my sick dog and then her death has made me dread even going to the park because it will remind me of her + seeing other pups might make me cry in public lol. I have a schedule I'm supposed to follow in training and now it's all out of whack so I feel super off - my whole body does. Exercise and long runs always do wonders for clearing my head and I gotta just suck it up.

I'm sorry for your loss. Exercising is a great way to clear your mind esp when you're running alone.

Sorry to hear about your dog :( <3

I had such an enormous high tea this afternoon that I don't have to eat anything else today.



I feel kind of good about my body right now, blogilates is making me feel in control again, but still impatient about a more defined belly.

Do you do her calendars or just random vids?

Calender, else I have no reason to continue.

High tea?

Parent

I know we all hate her but Katy Perry's body looks really good, I was noticing when she did Bon Appetit video/live performance and did that yoga pose and I was like damn girl.

Katy is gorgeous. Shame about her singing voice tho :P

I've been pretty good about restricting my calorie intake lately, but I'm staying at my parents' house for the weekend to take care of their dogs, and I hadn't had soda for two weeks but there was Dr. Pepper here so I had one yesterday and one today :( That's my problem, if it's accessible, I'll eat/drink it.



My face is looking thinner, but idk if I'm actually losing weight yet (my clothes are loose and stretchy so I don't feel a difference yet, and I don't weigh myself) bc I could just be losing my sodium bloat so far lol.

Lol I'm doing the same. I've lost 9 lbs but in the 24 hours I've been here I have gotten take out twice. I can see why it was so hard to lose any weight for so many years.

I've been doing better with my eating and exercising, but sweets and cheese are my downfall. I'm trying to reduce my sweet intake to maybe one dessert per week and try to increase gaps from there. It was easy cutting out milk but Brie, I cannot let go lol.



Reply

I wore a bikini in public once. In 2009.

I haven't worn one since 1998. I've been thinking about trying one with a high waisted bottom this year though.

I'm down about 20 pounds since the New Year. I'm hoping to get this last 5-10 off soon since my wedding is in September. But I've found myself loving to go to the gym. It just calms me and makes me feel like I'm productive for once.

