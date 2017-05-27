bells ringin

Fitness Post! Bikini Season with Lea Michele

"If you eat well and you work hard, you see the results!" - groundbreaking.gif quote by Lea Michele on E! Live.



- She acknowledges that looking good is obviously nice, but it's more about feeling good for her, more than anything (working out, eating well, keeping good energy)
- Thinks "bikini season" (wanting to look good) should be every season
- Her go-to to get ready for bikini season is cutting down on the bread and dairy (her weaknesses) and pump up her workouts
- Keeps a good variety of workouts lined up so she doesn't get bored and stays motivated
- Doesn't do any dance workouts / can't take herself seriously when she watches herself dance sexy
- Has one cheat day where she doesn't think about what she eats and just enjoys herself, but really craves healthy foods
- Her vice, however, is cheese




Friday sweat// @bodybysimone @elsamariecollins 💦

.@LeaMichele and @elsacollins on Instagram Stories https://t.co/Tw7z435Nu9 pic.twitter.com/dwtGRm59o1

— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) May 26, 2017



Sources: 1, 2, 3
how's the bod, ontd?
Tagged: ,