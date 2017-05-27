Emma Watson answers questions from kids





cutie pie, haters gonna hate

That would have been a valid statement ten or even five years ago but not post the Panama Papers.

Holy shit, I forgot all about that!!!

Link please ! First time I'm hearing about this.

Yeah, it's hard to take her seriously when she has demonstrated through that that class privilege definitely affects her worldview.

tax evading queen

for privacy purposes!!!!

hendrix looks so done lol

Cute kids lol.

i'd ask her why she insists on centering feminism around men and annoying the shit out of me.

it's amazing how much her campaign panders to men

Yeah that's one of the dumbest and most pointless campaigns ever.



I mean did it ever achieve anything other than a handful of men posting with lame signs on social media? Reply

no

I understand the want to get men involved the feminist conversation but #heforshe was such a male-centric mess. And even with that it was amazing to see the sexist backlash she got from it.

It's a shame she isn't a better actress bc she can be so charming in interviews and doesn't come off like she has hair for brains unlike some ppl mentioned in other ontd posts below this one.



Also can we make this a book post instead bc real question tho: what's your favourite children's book, ontd?







Edited at 2017-05-27 05:12 pm (UTC)

i swear on my dad's grave that was the question i meant to ask but i thought maybe people are over book posts because we had plenty these past days so ty for asking lol <3



i really love a book called Knots, by Eva Furnari (Idk if it's translated to english), it's precious. Wonder, by RJ Palacio is also lovely <3



The book of lost things, by John Connolly is phenomenal, it's very much for adults as well.



Matilda has been sitting on my shelf for AGES and I really need to get to it. Reply

lol I will never be tired of book posts and I'd rather talk about books than Emma and her hollow white feminism anyway.



I want to check those books you mentioned, I remember seeing The Book of Lost Things at a local bookshop years ago and loving the cover (Rob Ryan is a genius)but I had no money back then so couldn't get it. Should get it now tho.



Matilda is one of my all-time faves, the movie is cute but the book is so much more poignant and meaningful to me. Reply

I loved Matilda! Definitely worth the read!

Book of Lost Things is good but imo it's way too fucked up for kids.

Definitely read Matilda ASAP. It's a quick read and it's SO good.

Get to Matilda! It's so good!

The Witches or Matilda

I still have these. Winnie the Pooh is one of my favourite pieces of writing ever too.

I loved the Ramona Quimby and Amber Brown books as a kid.

I'm def Roald Dahl trash, I actually just reread Matilda the other night for fun



But I also have a huge soft spot for Junie B Jones...I don't see the poor girl mentioned enough, she's so wonderful. Reply

SO MANY OMG

and I work in a year 4 class (8-9yos) so I am constantly reading new books that I love. I still love everything of Hilary McKay's that I grew up with, The Railway Children, A Little Princess, The Worst Witch, a GORGEOUS collection of stories called Orla Was Six, and What Katy Did At School (even then I could see that there was something super charged about Katy and Rose Red's ~friendship~), and Judy Blume's books. Books I've read at school with the kids now and loved are Tyrannosaurus Drip, Man On The Moon, Who Wants To Be A Poodle? I Don't, The Great Big Book Of Families, and The Unbelievable Top Secret Diary Of Pig (a girl just brought it in and kept reading me out whole pages and it's genuinely so funny) Reply

as every norwegian kid i grew UP on roald dahl, haha. My favorites of his books were the twits, matilda, the witches and georges marvellous medicine.



also loved HP, of course.



others? hmm. omg "the very hungry caterpillar"! oh and my fave "The Story of the Little Mole Who Knew It Was None of His Business". and "The little goat that could count to ten".



and of course pippi longstockings. really anything by astrid lindgren, pippi, Emil, Ronia the robbers daughter, the brothers lionheart



okay this turned into a lot lmao Reply

Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will forever remain in my heart as being two of the best books I've grown up with.

hp, tamora pierce, roald dahl

Alice in Wonderland, The Tales of Peter Rabbit and The Rescuers/Miss Bianca are my ultimates probably 🐭



then Charlie and the chocolate factory, Winnie the Pooh ;o;, we're going on a bear hunt, Meg and Mog, everything Beatrix Potter, Madeline and HP and loads more Reply

The Little Vampire series by Angela Sommer-Bodenburg was one of my favorites growing up (I still re-read them every once in a while). They made a movie based on it but it looked seriously terrible, so I never got anywhere near it



edit: Oh, and I lived for Choose your own adventure/Urborne puzzle adventure books!



Edited at 2017-05-27 06:27 pm (UTC) Reply

I really enjoyed Pippi Långstrump (Longstockings in English) as a child. I'd say that was my favorite book as a child.

Les malheurs de Sophie (Sophie's Misfotunes) by Countess of Ségur

A little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett

Every Roald Dahl's children book Reply

I wonder how much of her paycheck will be put away for privacy purposes in an offshore account

Link

And used to buy up London houses and inflate the property prices even more.

it's funny how someone who is "fighting for equality" doesn't even pay taxes. she's such a useless activist.

No idea but you'll probably spend months and the greater part of you days tracking that down. So let us know when you find out :)

"If you could ask Emma a question, what would you ask?"



This is not gonna end well... Reply

I'd ask her to stop "acting".

I don't like your boyfriend. I ask you to dump him, sis.

who is she dating?

matt mcgorry

A guy closing in on 40 who is wanna be tech entrepreneur but is only a senior manager. He lives in NYC and is seen in a lot of her candida from NYC.

His mom blabbed to a tabloid about not meeting Emma yet.



His mom blabbed to a tabloid about not meeting Emma yet. Reply

Parent

an ugly hanger on loser ass bitch

Racist

Kinda ot but is anyone getting errors (timeout) when loading pages?

Yeah it's happening on a lot of posts.

Ok. I thought it was just me. It's super annoying. I'm guess I will take a break from ontd then lol.

yeah it's sf annoying I think murderfamily hexed us all

Yes, it's driving me nuts.

i'd ask her to educate herself on feminism

Is her dad to blame for Hermione's eyebrow acting? Hmmm

Her dad was once a top lawyer so is very likely to have been behind the advice to offshore her money. So he's prob to blame for that at least.

semi-OT but is anyone else getting a timeout error when they try to scroll to the bottom of the comments?



it says this: Error running style: S2TIMEOUT: Timeout: 4, URL: ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106372308.h tml at /home/lj/src/s2/S2.pm line 531.

Reply

I am from time to time. It's weird.

