Emma Watson answers questions from kids
Watch adorable kids interview #EmmaWatson about #HarryPotter, #BeautyAndTheBeast and more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aEdgcAwP59— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 27 de maio de 2017
- Her dad used to read Roald Dahl's books to her, and Harry Potter
- Says the best thing about playing Hermione is that she's smart, always in on the action, super strong, fierce and gets to do the best stuff
- Says she didn't like the Beast at first because he was grouchy and mean but could see that he was really sad but was good underneath
- Says Harry would win a fight against Darth Vader
- If she could have any guest, she'd pick Michelle Obama
If you could ask Emma a question, what would you ask?
cutie pie, haters gonna hate
I mean did it ever achieve anything other than a handful of men posting with lame signs on social media?
What's your fav children's book, ontd?
Also can we make this a book post instead bc real question tho: what's your favourite children's book, ontd?
i really love a book called Knots, by Eva Furnari (Idk if it's translated to english), it's precious. Wonder, by RJ Palacio is also lovely <3
The book of lost things, by John Connolly is phenomenal, it's very much for adults as well.
Matilda has been sitting on my shelf for AGES and I really need to get to it.
I want to check those books you mentioned, I remember seeing The Book of Lost Things at a local bookshop years ago and loving the cover (Rob Ryan is a genius)but I had no money back then so couldn't get it. Should get it now tho.
Matilda is one of my all-time faves, the movie is cute but the book is so much more poignant and meaningful to me.
I still have these. Winnie the Pooh is one of my favourite pieces of writing ever too.
But I also have a huge soft spot for Junie B Jones...I don't see the poor girl mentioned enough, she's so wonderful.
and I work in a year 4 class (8-9yos) so I am constantly reading new books that I love. I still love everything of Hilary McKay's that I grew up with, The Railway Children, A Little Princess, The Worst Witch, a GORGEOUS collection of stories called Orla Was Six, and What Katy Did At School (even then I could see that there was something super charged about Katy and Rose Red's ~friendship~), and Judy Blume's books. Books I've read at school with the kids now and loved are Tyrannosaurus Drip, Man On The Moon, Who Wants To Be A Poodle? I Don't, The Great Big Book Of Families, and The Unbelievable Top Secret Diary Of Pig (a girl just brought it in and kept reading me out whole pages and it's genuinely so funny)
also loved HP, of course.
others? hmm. omg "the very hungry caterpillar"! oh and my fave "The Story of the Little Mole Who Knew It Was None of His Business". and "The little goat that could count to ten".
and of course pippi longstockings. really anything by astrid lindgren, pippi, Emil, Ronia the robbers daughter, the brothers lionheart
okay this turned into a lot lmao
then Charlie and the chocolate factory, Winnie the Pooh ;o;, we're going on a bear hunt, Meg and Mog, everything Beatrix Potter, Madeline and HP and loads more
edit: Oh, and I lived for Choose your own adventure/Urborne puzzle adventure books!
A little Princess by Frances Hodgson Burnett
Every Roald Dahl's children book
