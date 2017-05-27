swamp monster

Emma Watson answers questions from kids



- Her dad used to read Roald Dahl's books to her, and Harry Potter

- Says the best thing about playing Hermione is that she's smart, always in on the action, super strong, fierce and gets to do the best stuff

- Says she didn't like the Beast at first because he was grouchy and mean but could see that he was really sad but was good underneath

- Says Harry would win a fight against Darth Vader

- If she could have any guest, she'd pick Michelle Obama

