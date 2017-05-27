Kirsten Vangsness & AJ Cook Ready to Quit 'Criminal Minds' Over Unequal Pay



* Kirsten Vangsness and AJ Cook (Penelope Garcia and Jennifer "JJ" Jareau on Criminal Minds) will not return for the upcoming 13th season unless they receive salaries closer to what the male stars of the show receive.

* Vangsness says she understands the men are more popular, so she's not asking for the same pay, just something closer.

* Joe Mantegna (Rossi) and Matthew Gray Gubler (Reid) have already signed to return for next season.

* During contract negotiations in 2010, Cook was fired by ABC Studios and co-star Paget Brewster's episode count was reduced, causing her to leave the show. After fan outcry, both actresses were brought back on the show full-time.


source1 source2
Tagged: ,