Kirsten Vangsness & AJ Cook Ready to Quit 'Criminal Minds' Over Unequal Pay
Kirsten Vangsness from 'Criminal Minds' Threatens to Leave Show if She Doesn't Get Fair Pay (VIDEO) https://t.co/yLpDW8nOiN— TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2017
* Kirsten Vangsness and AJ Cook (Penelope Garcia and Jennifer "JJ" Jareau on Criminal Minds) will not return for the upcoming 13th season unless they receive salaries closer to what the male stars of the show receive.
* Vangsness says she understands the men are more popular, so she's not asking for the same pay, just something closer.
* Joe Mantegna (Rossi) and Matthew Gray Gubler (Reid) have already signed to return for next season.
* During contract negotiations in 2010, Cook was fired by ABC Studios and co-star Paget Brewster's episode count was reduced, causing her to leave the show. After fan outcry, both actresses were brought back on the show full-time.
Vangsness mentions in the TMZ clip being told that the men are more popular and have paid more dues, but I just don't believe Mantegna's character is more popular with fans than hers, and I don't think any "dues" paid in his career in the past should impact his salary on this show.
They don't even want equal salaries just to close the gap - it just sucks that they have to even negotiate for that and still propose getting lower pay than their male counterparts who I think get 100K an episode.
Same, I couldn't watch it anymore but they do have a good cast
It's terrible that the women on the show have to beg not to be paid the same as their castmates, but to be paid LESS. The fuck is that bullshit.
i would be surprised if she wasn't one of the most popular.
also lmao @ the men being more popular, now Morgan's gone that's not true at all
i could see an argument that morgan, hotch and reid were the three most popular characters. but ain't nobody checking for rossi lmao.
Also, I do side eye the fact that after all these years the men won't team up with the women to negotiate.
NO SIS, people don't receive their wages according to how popular they are, what in fuck. You do the same job as a man, you get paid the same wage as a man, PERIOD.
Anyways, Korea is airing their own version and I will be standing that.
also i wonder if the guy they added a season or two ago gets paid more than them even though they've been on the show since the beginning? i wouldn't be surprised.
Edited at 2017-05-27 05:26 pm (UTC)