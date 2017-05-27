Kirsten Vangsness & AJ Cook Ready to Quit 'Criminal Minds' Over Unequal Pay

Their pay should be equal, they've been on the show since the beginning. Reply

IMO, they should be making more than Joe Mantegna, who only joined the cast in the third season.



Vangsness mentions in the TMZ clip being told that the men are more popular and have paid more dues, but I just don't believe Mantegna's character is more popular with fans than hers, and I don't think any "dues" paid in his career in the past should impact his salary on this show. Reply

Joe is the literal worst Reply

I've watched from the start and my favourite characters have always been JJ, Garcia, and Prentiss. I don't think I know anyone who prefers the guys on the show. I know people love Reid, but no way is Rossi more popular than the ladies. Reply

Didn't they have the issue before with the women being paid less even though if I remember they were the most popular on the show??? CBS is so fucking messy - especially since they have no problem paying 1M per episode on the BBT.



They don't even want equal salaries just to close the gap - it just sucks that they have to even negotiate for that and still propose getting lower pay than their male counterparts who I think get 100K an episode.



Edited at 2017-05-27 04:59 pm (UTC)

CBS doesn't own the shows or pay the salaries, though - Warner Brothers owns Big Bang Theory and Criminal Minds is owned by ABC Studios. ABC Studios has a history of bad negotiations with the female cast members. They fired or reduced all the female cast members except Vangsness over contract negotiations in 2010 and tried to replace them with a ridiculous, dumb-and-incompetent-but-hot young female FBI agent that the fans despised, so they ended up bringing the original actresses back.



Edited at 2017-05-27 05:04 pm (UTC)

Okay, I see - I remember the replacement when I watched regularly lol she was supposed to be fresh out of the academy daughter of a serial killer. She was just a budget JJ. Reply

It was creepy because the producers and the writers had a crush on the actress who played Gaila on Star Trek. Reply

well, tbbt is their highest rated show. Reply

Well they're cheap with the TBBT as well, the actresses playing Amy and Bernadette are being played so much less that their co-stars had to offer to take a paycut to bump up their salaries. They're just as much part of the ensemble as anyone else at this point, but they're not even making half what everyone else is making Reply

Jesus fucking Christ, again with this bullshit? CBS is fucking shit to their actresses. Reply

It's insane that it's been 12 seasons and CBS still hasn't realized their rehashed cases and excessive violence is hardly what keeps people tuning in. It's the fucking cast, all of them. CM has one of the best ensembles on TV and CBS keeps trying to fuck it up. Reply

ugh, yes. I really wish they cut down on the violence... I love the cast and the solving the mystery stuff, but I don't watch it anymore because I can't deal with the explicit violence. Reply

Same, I couldn't watch it anymore but they do have a good cast Reply

Mandy ain't shit but he was right about the violence in CM and this was early into the series. It's gotten even worse over the years. Reply

Yup..I had started watching late season 4 and after the perfection of S5, they fucked it up. They better wise up cause last time the fans got their spinoff cancelled Reply

srsly like I have seen fucked up shit, but I've never been so disturbed as I was watching this ep of CM where a man hangs a woman feeding her toddler and there's a montage of her body just hanging there while the baby cries in its highchair like wtfeven is that. That's on fucking network television, too. oy Reply

I fucking hate that show, but the women are the best part!!!!! Reply

Really? The men are more popular? I wanna see the receipts. Reply

Yea I was going to ask the same thing lol Reply

Vangsness says that is what ABC Studios told her as the reason they pay the men more and she seems to accept it as true. But I highly doubt that Joe Mantegna is more popular with fans than she is. Matthew Gray Gubler (Reid) may be, but my guess is that Vangsness' Penelope is the second most popular character on the show after Reid. Reply

Yea I'd assume the same. Reply

Yeah, now that Shemar Moore is gone, Garcia has to be the second-most-popular character on the show.



It's terrible that the women on the show have to beg not to be paid the same as their castmates, but to be paid LESS. The fuck is that bullshit. Reply

I think the most popular from the show are Reid/Prentiss/Penelope. In that order. Reply

her character was made a main character because she was so popular.



i would be surprised if she wasn't one of the most popular. Reply

yep, jj too. if joe was the only cast member with a whole new crew, i'd never give it a shot but i would with the other three. (of course i say this having not caught up fully on the recent season so maybe they've ruined them by now and i wouldn't.) Reply

I'd imagine that Reid is the most popular character, but their characters can't be too far behind. Reply

wow the producers of this show are truly trash. Reply

jfc I hate the ppl that run the show. Just fucking pay the female cast the same. It's not that god damn hard. Reply

This show is garbage with a history of treating its female cast like shit by not paying them comparably to its male cast. And it upsets me that the male cast, knowing this (as the pay negotiations have been public), doesn't do anything to help their co-workers in some show of solidarity. And I thought Garcia was supposed to be one of the more popular characters in the show? It sucks that the women in this show have to put up with this every time they're up for contract negotiations. Reply

GIVE THEM THE MONEY



also lmao @ the men being more popular, now Morgan's gone that's not true at all Reply

morgan and hotch tbh.



i could see an argument that morgan, hotch and reid were the three most popular characters. but ain't nobody checking for rossi lmao. Reply

Lmao, i stopped watching after Inigo Montoya left. Reply

What bullshit. I haven't watch in a while, but I recall the entire ensemble being the strength of this show. Fans were not happy last time and I have no idea why they think letting either Kirsten or AJ leave is a good move.



Also, I do side eye the fact that after all these years the men won't team up with the women to negotiate. Reply

Men ain't shit, more at 11 Reply

Damn, what's up with this show?? I feel like we're always hearing about BTS drama, whether it's Thomas Gibson being a dick or Paget getting fired/rehired, etc. Reply

* Vangsness says she understands the men are more popular, so she's not asking for the same pay, just something closer.



NO SIS, people don't receive their wages according to how popular they are, what in fuck. You do the same job as a man, you get paid the same wage as a man, PERIOD. Reply

Did they not learn from before? I only watch the show for the ladies and Grubler.



Anyways, Korea is airing their own version and I will be standing that. Reply

I didn't know that! I enjoy watching Korean shows from time to time - that could be very hit or miss though. Reply

