I hope this doesn't mean he'll be back polluting UK TV screens with his shitty Saturday night entertainment show again. Reply

I floved Black Siren in the finale, I doubt they will do her justice next season but here's hoping they prove me wrong! which I am sure they wont lol.



I'm surprised he got such a shitty death considering how much they love him and how much work he put into the character. But we'll probably see E2 MM or something.I floved Black Siren in the finale, I doubt they will do her justice next season but here's hoping they prove me wrong! which I am sure they wont lol. Reply

meh, i don't think his death was shitty, he gave up his life for Thea and considering how many times he should have died in a more dramatic way, this was better imo Reply

Dying off screen is pretty shitty imo. Reply

i mean better that than to show him being blown up and his body parts falling around lol Reply

Kind of rude to get such a "on the side" send off after so many years Reply

i gave up on this show very early this season. how has it been? Reply

it was okay, the villain was the best out of all the villains on the show imo and the team was good together, if they play their cards right, they can get this show back on track next season but i'm not holding my breath Reply

I don't care for him as an actor. I've never seen him in a role where I thought he did a good job. Maybe The Producers. Reply

But he seems like such a nice guy so I hope he finds something else. Reply

i mean, they can always bring him in as a doppelganger who is a good guy, but Malcolm had to go. Reply

His death is 2 seasons too late, but I'll take it. Reply

