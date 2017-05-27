May 27th, 2017, 09:05 pm babarsuhail John Barrowman confirms departure from Arrowverse Facebook postHis character was killed offscreen on Arrow's season finale this week when he took Thea's place who had stepped over a landmineSays he's sad but understands how shows must change.source Tagged: arrow (cw), john barrowman, supergirl (cw), television - cw, the flash (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
I floved Black Siren in the finale, I doubt they will do her justice next season but here's hoping they prove me wrong! which I am sure they wont lol.