A Duggar wedding/engagement extravaganza!
Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Are Married! https://t.co/VQJjTscRvJ— People Magazine (@people) May 27, 2017
Yesterday afternoon, the youngest of the adult Duggar daughters, 19-year-old Joy Anna, got married to her fiancé of three months, Austin Forsyth. That may seem like an extremely short courtship, but the two are childhood friends who have known each other for 15 years.
[guess who's engaged! hint, it's not jana]
Joseph Duggar Is Engaged to Kendra Caldwell! https://t.co/gsWnCNMPRh— People Magazine (@people) May 27, 2017
During Joy Anna's reception, third Duggar brother Joseph, 22, proposed to his...courtshipfriend? Kendra Caldwell, 19. The couple initially announced their courtship in March. Following Joy Anna's wedding and Joseph's impending marriage, this leaves 27-year-old twins Jana and John David, and Josiah, 20, as the only adult Duggar's still unmarried.
In other news, Jill is still pregnant and her husband still looks like an emaciated Aaron Rogers, and Jinger has scandalized the world by by wearing pants not just once, but twice! There may be hope for her after all.
Also, according to Gossip Cop, the four married Duggar sisters (Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy) are suing In Touch and city, county and police officials in Arkansas over the release of information related to their molestation by old brother Josh.
source: joy anna & joseph, gossip cop
Edited at 2017-05-27 04:47 pm (UTC)
These people have no souls
#FreeJana
good for Jana tbh, I hope it's her decision to stay the f away from the kind of men Jim Bob would select. I hope once Ma & Pa Duggar are old and decripit she peaces out and leaves Josie to wipe their asses.
2. I don't know that never having a day off and being unpaid labour for her gross parents is any better than having to get married.
It's so crazy that the only two options she has for her life are both incredibly sad and completely out of her control. Like what the fucking fuck.
omg how fucking tacky
Remember when we thought Jinger would save us all? Le sigh
apparently he and jim bob don't see eye to eye a lot