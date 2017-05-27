music | sleigh anne.

A Duggar wedding/engagement extravaganza!




Yesterday afternoon, the youngest of the adult Duggar daughters, 19-year-old Joy Anna, got married to her fiancé of three months, Austin Forsyth. That may seem like an extremely short courtship, but the two are childhood friends who have known each other for 15 years.

[guess who&apos;s engaged! hint, it&apos;s not jana]



During Joy Anna's reception, third Duggar brother Joseph, 22, proposed to his...courtshipfriend? Kendra Caldwell, 19. The couple initially announced their courtship in March. Following Joy Anna's wedding and Joseph's impending marriage, this leaves 27-year-old twins Jana and John David, and Josiah, 20, as the only adult Duggar's still unmarried.

In other news, Jill is still pregnant and her husband still looks like an emaciated Aaron Rogers, and Jinger has scandalized the world by by wearing pants not just once, but twice! There may be hope for her after all.

Also, according to Gossip Cop, the four married Duggar sisters (Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy) are suing In Touch and city, county and police officials in Arkansas over the release of information related to their molestation by old brother Josh.

source: joy anna & joseph, gossip cop
