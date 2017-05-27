Taylor Schilling of OITNB opens up about her sexuality

so she's bi/pan Reply

mte, don't bother with the rest of the comments Reply

I wish. Reply

idk about that Reply

she transcends labels! Reply

idk about that [2] but it's up to her to take things at her own pace, so whatev Reply

i dont understand the difference between bi and pan- is it because bi is only men or women? Reply

hopefully she's just gay and being evasive bc bi people don't need this Reply

"Very expansive human"





🙃🙃🙃 Reply

I'm sorry but lol @ "I'm a very expansive human." Reply

I was skim reading and thought she said expensive lol Reply

LOL me 2 Reply

I thought the same until this thread lol Reply

“I really don’t fit into a box – that’s too reductive,”



ummm ok Reply

I've heard from several people who know her irl that she's stupid and a huge asshole. These dumbass quotes certainly seem to support the stupid bit, anyhow. Reply

http://www.laineygossip.com/She-pays-fo r-friends-blind-riddle/39824 I wonder if this blind item is about her. Reply

lol this Zoe Saldana-esque introspective rn, bless Reply

or would you rather not since it's too reductive? Reply

My sexual preference is "yes" Reply

And if it's Aunt Flo, there's an addition of Right Now. Reply

Whatever word there is for this... Reply

bi

I embrace my reductive side gladly lol Reply

Zero tolerance for fucking bullshit is my label. Reply

im in the girl meets world school of thought- queer, but as a woman i only like and date men :) :)





jk Reply

Edited at 2017-05-27 04:56 pm (UTC)

Non-practicing bisexual due to general misanthropic personality faults. Reply

Lesbian :) Reply

yeah whatever, I'm openly bisexual Reply

Mediocre and bi Reply

bi with a sexual attraction to both and emotional attraction only to girls Reply

I'm the pansexual elephant in the room, I guess Reply

when people say reductive i can only think about the Born this way/Express yourself controversy thing tbh.



And i'm bi but i barely date/have sex so it's not like it matters lmao. Reply

did she use a thesaurus for this interview? Reply

I thought Taylor Schilling was a baseball player, oops. I can't relate to what she's saying here bc it sounds so tumblr lol but people can call themselves whatever the fuck they want, I'm not paying their bills, do you boo. Reply

That's Curt Schilling, lol Reply

"I'm a very expansive human," the new "I contain multitudes" Reply

Expansive human. Reply

lol irl Reply

YES Reply

lol irl Reply

lmao Reply

i remember dating rumors of her and zac efron during lucky one promo days and she shut down that quickly on wwhl Reply

I don't see that happening. He's too good for her.





He deserves someone like me. Reply

"im so expansive, i like, transcend labels and am way too unique to fit in your plebeian boxes " Reply

