jkay

Taylor Schilling of OITNB opens up about her sexuality



‘I’ve had very serious relationships with lots of people, and I’m a very expansive human,”
“There’s no part of me that can be put under a label."
“I really don’t fit into a box – that’s too reductive,”
“I’ve had a lot of love, and I don’t have any qualms about where it comes from.”

SOURCE

Kind of messy but good for ha I guess. Do you plan on watching have you watched the next season?
