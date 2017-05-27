Young actresses fake being deaf to audition for Todd Haynes film
Young actresses fake being deaf to audition for Todd Haynes film https://t.co/x3dIMaSM6R pic.twitter.com/oTgBOPVFPj— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 26, 2017
* To cast the role of young, deaf Rose in Cannes competition film Wonderstruck, director Todd Haynes conducted a nationwide search before finding the revelatory Millicent Simmonds, 14, from Utah.
* Through the 100 or so tapes from girls, some of whom were not actually hearing-impaired : "We even got a few girls who later admitted that they weren't deaf. It was pretty intense. It was a little bit of a shock."
source
reminds me of my co-worker who pretends to be pregnant (even though she DOESN'T EVEN FUCK LOOK PREGNANT) to cut in lines - and spoiler alert, it always fucking works.
the other day i was waiting in a line with a visibly pregnant woman, and 3 of us had to literally convince her to cut in front of us, she was like "no guys i'll wait" and we were like "sis just go ahead!"
there's two kinds of people i guess
stop giving ableds roles that are for disabled/deaf actors.
It's sad that I'm surprised that they actually cast a hearing impaired girl for a hearing impaired character.
and mte.
So glad they didn't do that horseshit
I'm glad they actually did cast a deaf actress.