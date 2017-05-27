Young actresses fake being deaf to audition for Todd Haynes film

That reads like a plot point from a Christopher Guest movie. Reply

Or something out of Tropic Thunder. Reply

Shades of What The Deaf Man Heard Reply

I love that movie! Reply

I mean, I know with auditions you tell them you can do whatever they want and then figure it out later but this is extreme. Reply

Did he end up going with a deaf actress as young Rose for this or nah?



Also this should have the "ableism/disability" tag.



Edited at 2017-05-27 04:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Yes Millicent Simmonds is deaf.



Tags added Reply

Yes, he cast a deaf girl. Reply

Welp, they proved they can act tho!!11!1 Reply

gotta do what you gotta do to get the role. hustle bitches. bust those ear drums Reply

abled people trying to take roles away from disabled actors? i'm shocked Reply

Yes, stage parents are ruthless. Reply

lol fr Reply

lmao mte. julianne moore, jacob tremblay, ben affleck, fuck the entire lot of them. Reply

Isn't Jacob Tremblay what, 9 years old? Reply

Seriously Reply

ifkr Reply

To be fair they couldn't hear anything over the sound of their hustle Reply

Wow, that's messed up. :/ Give the role to a deaf person, please. Reply

He did Reply

i know there are plenty of struggling actors out there but this is just shitty.



reminds me of my co-worker who pretends to be pregnant (even though she DOESN'T EVEN FUCK LOOK PREGNANT) to cut in lines - and spoiler alert, it always fucking works. Reply

oh man.



the other day i was waiting in a line with a visibly pregnant woman, and 3 of us had to literally convince her to cut in front of us, she was like "no guys i'll wait" and we were like "sis just go ahead!"



there's two kinds of people i guess Reply

ugh, i know. so many pregnant women get almost shy when you offer them a seat in the subway or ask if you can carry stuff for them and i'm like you're making a human inside of you, you can go ahead, gurl. Reply

Eww, that's so tacky. I remember reading an article about people getting so offended because a pregnant woman wanted to sit down on the train and no one would give up their seat for her! I usually offer to give up my seat to old people or pregnant women just out of respect. Reply

Girl where do you work that has such an assortment of different awful people? Reply

I had a coworker whose sister faked a whole pregnancy to get money out of dude. She never showed and had her friend who was a nurse helping her lie to him. That was honestly one of the dumbest men I have ever heard about. Reply

Wow. That's gross & rude as fuck, but that sounds like some crazy stage-parent thing to me. I wouldn't entirely blame the kids; they don't fully understand why that's not just 'acting' and is actually a really a disrespectful thing to do. That's just Mama Rose being determined for her kid to get a part. Ugh. Reply

tessa thompson played the role of a deaf girl but nobody cared~



stop giving ableds roles that are for disabled/deaf actors. Reply

There was some backlash to that though. Reply

here, on ONTD? this surprises me. Reply

tessa thompson is such trash, i'll never forget when she pretended like being light skinned wasn't an advantage in getting roles Reply

*stage parents make their children pretend to be deaf to audition for todd haynes movie Reply

i'm just glad this isn't a "cute" anecdote like, ~and when this girl auditioned, she told us she was deaf, but then we found out the truth. we were shocked, but she was just that good, we had to cast her anyway! she was the best person for the job~~~ Reply

The actress they cast is actually deaf!



It's sad that I'm surprised that they actually cast a hearing impaired girl for a hearing impaired character. Reply

no bb i know, that's what i meant! i was pleasantly surprised, this could be one of those classic "she lied about her age, we didn't know she was 15 but lol we cast her anyway" stories.



and mte. Reply

Yep, when I read the title that's how I thought the post was gonna go



So glad they didn't do that horseshit Reply

mte! I'm glad that's not the case Reply

We even got a few girls who later admitted that they weren't deaf. It was pretty intense. It was a little bit of a shock."



Reply

