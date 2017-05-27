Young actresses fake being deaf to audition for Todd Haynes film



* To cast the role of young, deaf Rose in Cannes competition film Wonderstruck, director Todd Haynes conducted a nationwide search before finding the revelatory Millicent Simmonds, 14, from Utah.

* Through the 100 or so tapes from girls, some of whom were not actually hearing-impaired : "We even got a few girls who later admitted that they weren't deaf. It was pretty intense. It was a little bit of a shock."

