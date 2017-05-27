May 27th, 2017, 04:59 pm bloodtaki2 Gal Gadot Auditioned for Wonder Woman Without Knowing It SOURCEShe also briefly talks about filming while pregnant Tagged: dc comics, gal gadot, jimmy fallon Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 122122 comments Add comment
Sometimes, especially for open castings (like what Star Wars did for The Force Awakens), sides will be made up specifically for auditions that won't be seen in the film itself to prevent spoilers
I'm so ready for women to redeem the DCEU and to finally get a good DC movie.
for me the most annoying thing is all the boobplates. That shit ain't legit!!
I can live with superhero boots having unobtrusive/low (2 inch or less) heels but other than that, fuck off.
Also I'm tired of the long loose flowy hair on women in action scenes. I get that it's the WW look but her hair is actually tied back/braided in Themiscyra and Muggle London and then it's all loose and whipping around when she's in battle gear, smh.
'It's to make her taller' GTFO with that excuse. Did they make Sir Ian wear stilts to make him look taller than the Hobbits in fucking 1998??? No? They used something called perspective??
It doesn't seem to be happening on any other posts, just the WW one.
hi putin
I think it's prob lj fucking up again.
e's the one who talks about how he was into bdsm till he met his wife because he respects her too much but still likes porn on twitter right
bralesss
May 27th, 2017, 12:57 am (local)
yes
I suppose this is where I could insert a joke about the Russians coming for us but that's way too close to real life w lj's new TOS so...
Thanks
Seems to be ok if you refresh teh page, but that's annoying
also, i've gotten emails from "do-not-reply@livejournal.com" TWICE this week, just linking me to my post on Taiwan legalizing same sex marriage.
Putin, what's good..?
see: john campea
I like that story :) so lucky!
Is she the new Viola Davis or something?
Viola can act.
I literally forgot that until I read this lmao.
Haters are anti Semite
Edited at 2017-05-27 04:09 pm (UTC)