Do actors only read like a page of a script when they go into an audition? I dont get how castings work.

I think usually they're given a full scene to act out before camera tests. Reply

I've always wondered this bc casting directors don't always seem to get the right actor for a film, so I guess that would explain it. Reply

Gal mentioned 'sides' in this video, which are a portion of a script given to an actor to perform during an audition.



Sometimes, especially for open castings (like what Star Wars did for The Force Awakens), sides will be made up specifically for auditions that won't be seen in the film itself to prevent spoilers Reply

It depends really, lots of castings use different methods. A few pages of the actual script is the usual, sometimes a special script is written to avoid spoilers if it's a big movie. Ad-libbing is sometimes done (mostly for comedies) and occasionally they will use a completely different source, like Pride & Prejudice or A Doll's House or something, but ask to deliver the lines in a certain way/from a certain viewpoint. Reply

what did she think she was auditioning for? Reply

Seeing it on next Thursday Reply

Same, I cannot wait!



I'm so ready for women to redeem the DCEU and to finally get a good DC movie. Reply

Someone pointed out that the WW costume boots have wedge heels and now it's all I see. Reply

lol yeah it's really distracting once you notice it.



for me the most annoying thing is all the boobplates. That shit ain't legit!! Reply

They do that to make the character taller. Reply

batman has the wedges too? Reply

lol i don't have any problem with the wedges, but patty came right out and said it's to make wonder woman's legs look awesome because that's her female perspective, that women want awesome looking legs Reply

Taking me back to this Reply

Ugh why?!



I can live with superhero boots having unobtrusive/low (2 inch or less) heels but other than that, fuck off.



Also I'm tired of the long loose flowy hair on women in action scenes. I get that it's the WW look but her hair is actually tied back/braided in Themiscyra and Muggle London and then it's all loose and whipping around when she's in battle gear, smh. Reply

I like that they're wedges and not heels like Anne hathaways catwoman. I can actually run in wedges. I don't know about kicking ass though. Reply

So does Black Widow Reply

It's stupid and ONTD defending it is really mind-boggling lmao WHO FIGHTS IN HEELS???



'It's to make her taller' GTFO with that excuse. Did they make Sir Ian wear stilts to make him look taller than the Hobbits in fucking 1998??? No? They used something called perspective?? Reply

Sorry to go OT in the first page of a post, but is anyone else getting errors on ONTD? I keep trying to read that other Wonder Woman post about the sad men and half the comments are cut off with this error:



Error running style: S2TIMEOUT: Timeout: 4, URL: ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106368710.h tml at /home/lj/src/s2/S2.pm line 531.



It doesn't seem to be happening on any other posts, just the WW one. hi putin Reply

Yeah I had the same issues. IDK why though. Reply

Link

not happening to me, but have you checked from a different browser? Reply

Link

I got it on my laptop and my phone (different browsers tho the comments all showed once I posted a comment in response to OC).



I think it's prob lj fucking up again. Reply

Link

Same here, but it happened in most posts I tried to read this morning Reply

Link

yeah i keep getting it too Reply

e's the one who talks about how he was into bdsm till he met his wife because he respects her too much but still likes porn on twitter right

bralesss

May 27th, 2017, 12:57 am (local)

yes

yep I'm getting those errors too. Reply

Link

I thought it was just me because my laptop is doing something weird lately Reply

Link

I got it in every post I opened except this one lol Reply

Link

I haven't seen that one, but I do get an error when I try to preview my comments Reply

Link

Lol right below the replies to ur comment I see one. Reply

Link

It's all the posts for me. Reply

Link

Yes it's happening to me now and won't load the whole page 👎🏻 Reply

Link

It's not just you and it's happening on other posts too, the last couple of posts I commented on did the same thing w cutting off half the comments



I suppose this is where I could insert a joke about the Russians coming for us but that's way too close to real life w lj's new TOS so... Reply

Link

oh I just got it in this post in this thread



Thanks Reply

Link

same it's getting really annoying Reply

Link

very inconvenient Reply

Link

It was in every post this morning. I gave up on ONTD and went to go read a book instead. Came back and the error was gone at least. Reply

Link

Yeah, same thing.

Seems to be ok if you refresh teh page, but that's annoying Reply

Link

yeah i keep getting it in all the posts instead of the page navigation Reply

Link

i've been getting these errors in most posts all day... :l it goes away when i refresh the page though



also, i've gotten emails from "do-not-reply@livejournal.com" TWICE this week, just linking me to my post on Taiwan legalizing same sex marriage.



Putin, what's good..? Reply

lol i just get that same error when i scrolled past down these comments :( booo Reply

Link

Got the error in every post. Have to keep refreshing the page. Reply

Link

i get the same error and it's a tad frustrating Reply

Link

It's happening in every post for me. This one too, yours is the last comment lol Reply

Link

Yep been happening to me at pretty much any page I look at and just started today Reply

Link

its happening to me too wtf Reply

Link

I'm getting it too. It must be LJ? Reply

Link

i cant believe all the crow some ppl, even on here, are gonna have to eat when reviews go up on monday 😊 Reply

That they think it's going to be bad or good? Reply

Link

i'm referring to people who made a bafoonish spectacle of thinking this movie would be trash



see: john campea Reply

Parent

Wow, she is adorable af



I like that story :) so lucky! Reply

Her speaking voice is so pretty. Reply

To think she was considering giving up on acting before all this.

Is she the new Viola Davis or something? Reply

How dare u disrespect Viola Davis like this. Reply

Link

Never! I just don't understand OP's comment. Reply

Link

Viola can act. Reply

It's a shame Gal Gadot is such a shitty person. Reply

I literally forgot that until I read this lmao. Reply

Link

She tweeted something in support of the IDF once. Yet people don't apply the same standard to celebs who praise the US military or perform for troops or w/e so I do find some of the outrage a little suspect Reply

Parent

Link

ONTD generally hates Israeli people. A few have even admitted to supporting Hamas. Reply

I wonder who else was considered for WW Reply

Emma Watson Reply

Link

Um Reply

Reportedly, the final three were Gadot, Elodie Yung (subsequently cast as Elektra in Daredevil) and Olga Kurylenko. Reply

Parent

Going to see this next Saturday but ngl I'm there for Chris "he's so fine" Pine 😍 Reply

I like that there isn't some ridiculous age gap between him and Gal, fwiw. Reply

Link

Yass werk gal



Haters are anti Semite



Edited at 2017-05-27 04:09 pm (UTC)

why are you like this Reply

Link

Because anti semitism, transphobia, transmisoginy, HIV/STD stigmatization run rampant in this website and it's not a secret? Reply

Parent

She's so beautiful Reply

