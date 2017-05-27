deadpool

The Graham Norton Show: Salma Hayek, David Walliams, Liam Payne, Ed Westwick, James Buckley FULL





Graham is joined by actress Salma Hayek, who stars in new comedy drama Beatriz at Dinner, comedian and writer David Walliams, who talks about his book The World's Worst Children 2, the stars of new BBC comedy White Gold Ed Westwick and James Buckley, and Liam Payne, who performs new single Strip That Down.
-Liam talks about his son's first nappy change
-Liam was shoved by Jay Z's bodyguard
-David is a 1d superfan
-David talks about his meeting with Prince
-Salma Hayek talks about her daughter being a prankster, and her parrot being a prankster too
-Salma talks about breastfeeding in public
-They show a clip of when Cheryl Cole first met Liam, and he said she hates talking about it
-Liam has a car from Harry Potter in his backyard
-Salma says she never had botox but she likes tight ponytails lmao
-Liam to Ed "I thought you were an American actor, but now you're English, that's amazing!!!!!!"
-James shat himself in front of his family
-Liam said he's never danced before and his team called it 'movement' so they wouldn't scare him lol


source


Did you ever shit yourself as an adult?
