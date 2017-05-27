The Graham Norton Show: Salma Hayek, David Walliams, Liam Payne, Ed Westwick, James Buckley FULL
Graham is joined by actress Salma Hayek, who stars in new comedy drama Beatriz at Dinner, comedian and writer David Walliams, who talks about his book The World's Worst Children 2, the stars of new BBC comedy White Gold Ed Westwick and James Buckley, and Liam Payne, who performs new single Strip That Down.
-Liam talks about his son's first nappy change
-Liam was shoved by Jay Z's bodyguard
-David is a 1d superfan
-David talks about his meeting with Prince
-Salma Hayek talks about her daughter being a prankster, and her parrot being a prankster too
-Salma talks about breastfeeding in public
-They show a clip of when Cheryl Cole first met Liam, and he said she hates talking about it
-Liam has a car from Harry Potter in his backyard
-Salma says she never had botox but she likes tight ponytails lmao
-Liam to Ed "I thought you were an American actor, but now you're English, that's amazing!!!!!!"
-James shat himself in front of his family
-Liam said he's never danced before and his team called it 'movement' so they wouldn't scare him lol
Did you ever shit yourself as an adult?
Yeah, that ends my comment. 😂😂😂
Now I'm imagining dancers awkwardly in him. Lol
Yeah I was waiting for it & am glad it didn't happen lol
Edited at 2017-05-27 03:35 pm (UTC)
like....when they showed fly me to the moon i could see him being comfortable with that, but this Bieberesque performance is not him imo
Edited at 2017-05-27 03:46 pm (UTC)
Lmao. Masculinity at its finest! 🙄
Pinche Maria Felix wannabe
Edited at 2017-05-27 03:57 pm (UTC)
Re: Pinche Maria Felix wannabe
I don't get including the 1d line in this song that would without question piss off some fans and then doing promo that is clearly geared at a similar demo to 1d fans (YouTube, radio Disney, twitter stickers/emoji)
And no, I am not going to watch Cheryl Tweedy Cole Fernandez Versini 2 Paynez's baby daddy try to serve footwork.