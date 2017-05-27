The Graham Norton Show: Salma Hayek, David Walliams, Liam Payne, Ed Westwick, James Buckley FULL

His dance moves 😂😂😂😂 That arm flippin, Britney would be proud Reply

Liam seemed nervous during the interview and performance. Bless his heart.



Yeah, that ends my comment. 😂😂😂 Reply

I think he was pretty cute throughout the whole thing Reply

He was but you can see he was a bit nervous. He'll get used to it quickly. All of 1D seemed nervous during their first TV solo performances but are now comfortable by themselves. Niall said he kept expecting the other boys to show up during his first couple performances lol Reply

Thread

I still feel like this is a weird song for his voice and it was weird seeing him do a choreographed "dance" but I think he did well. And I'm low key glad the female dancers weren't grinding on him since I feel like that's normally what would happen. Reply

Yeah, I wish the single showcased his vocals more but this isn't the greatest or worst performance.



Now I'm imagining dancers awkwardly in him. Lol Reply

Exactly how I feel about the song & performance.



Yeah I was waiting for it & am glad it didn't happen lol Reply

female dancers weren't grinding on him it is only a short matter of time Reply

Salma's interviews this year turned me off big time to the point where I roll my eyes whenever I see her. Reply

why? i didn't watch other interviews, she was funny here



Edited at 2017-05-27 03:35 pm (UTC)

it was more of a debate/table conversation with jessica williams at sundance. it should be online. i never looked at salma the same way after reading the transcript of that debate. Reply

gawd i just watched the performance, this soooo isn't him



like....when they showed fly me to the moon i could see him being comfortable with that, but this Bieberesque performance is not him imo Reply

liam is a very awkward guy, like you really don't want to know anything about his personal life. Reply

The song sounds so dated, "sipping bacardi", how 2004 of you, Liam.



Edited at 2017-05-27 03:46 pm (UTC)

Salma Hayek is a gem Reply

I think he sounded great but the performance was pretty awkward. Though his vocal will never be in question because he never sounds bad. Reply

Liam said he's never danced before and his team called it 'movement' so they wouldn't scare him lol



Lmao. Masculinity at its finest! 🙄 Reply

Link









Edited at 2017-05-27 03:57 pm (UTC) and her lies! A tight pony tail is gonna keep your face smooth just like prayers made your boobs grow!

this gif! Reply

Link









i was looking for something else but i came across this and it cracked me up lmao Reply

I hope Harry's hair never does this again. Harry van Beethoven. Reply

lmaoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo Reply

Link





He really never thinks before he speaks. lol Reply

nnn he has to be kidding...no one is that dumb. Reply

... don't underestimate him Reply

to be honest, i think half of the time he's really being dumb and the other half playing it up for laughs Reply

I don't understand Liam's image right now. With Niall and Harry (and zayn initially) I can see what they are going for but with Liam I'm just like?? Who is he targeting with this image? Why is he doing videos with youtubers and paying out the ass for twitter emoji and customer stickers??? Reply

I think he wants to be less pop/r&b version of Nick Jonas, he said his music is more hip hop lol Reply

Link

I guess that makes sense given republic/Charlie walk's involvement but it's not like Nick Jonas himself is having overwhelming success these days.



I don't get including the 1d line in this song that would without question piss off some fans and then doing promo that is clearly geared at a similar demo to 1d fans (YouTube, radio Disney, twitter stickers/emoji) Reply

Justin Timberlake Reply

I would probably just watch this episode for Salma but even then she revealed herself to be messy so I don't know.



And no, I am not going to watch Cheryl Tweedy Cole Fernandez Versini 2 Paynez's baby daddy try to serve footwork. Reply

