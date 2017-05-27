May 27th, 2017, 08:37 am pikapika217 Untucked - Season 9, episode 10 sourceWho in your life would you give a drag makeover? Tagged: reality show - vh1, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2525 comments Add comment
she should've been sent home!
Edited at 2017-05-27 01:08 pm (UTC)
RuPaul, he's been lost without Mathu
also, and I feel bad for these girls and all, but goddamn--how many girls are going to give up on their lipsyncs this season?
Edited at 2017-05-27 02:06 pm (UTC)
#justice4wintermint
I get the feeling that Shea really prepped before coming on so I was surprised at her lipsync, I hope she was just nervous.
I still think Shea is gonna win but I love Trinity ngl, I would not be mad at all if she won