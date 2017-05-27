how is she-hulk still safe??



don't disrespect the actual she-hulk like this sis!



Saw this yesterday and it was cute - Reply

Aww :) this was so sweet! I'm glad they were able to bond and Nina looks great Reply

Aw. This was legit cute. Reply

Who in your life would you give a drag makeover?



RuPaul, he's been lost without Mathu Reply

Did they really bring out a Hamburger Mary's platter for them? I call shade. Reply

I would try the mac and cheese balls b/c I'm gross Reply

Nina really checked out huh. Reply

lol the sad thing is Nina's lipsync wasn't terrible, it was just at half-speed



also, and I feel bad for these girls and all, but goddamn--how many girls are going to give up on their lipsyncs this season?



Also, Sasha did an amazing job transforming Duncan. The family resemblance was STRONG. Shea's sister (can't remember his name?) was cute in and out of drag and I didn't even notice last night b/c of the wig flopping around but his face looked really good Reply

lmao Nina's playdough face prosthetic work was awful. Reply

Peppermint's outfits were...choices Reply

I love her so much but the way she puts herself together sometimes is so tragic. Reply

#justice4wintermint I've hated most of her looks, but I love her personality Reply

Wintermint legit has a future in drag lmao serving you all kinds of face Reply

I can't at the judges telling Alexis Michelle "I still wanna see you bring it" this far into the season (season 9 mind you). Like this season is literally over and they still waiting for ha to bring it... Reply

Team Trinity! Reply

I did not expect Nina to suck so much when the season started, anyway, I stopped watching after episode 3 or 4. Lackluster group besides Shea and Trinity even then I only seem to like Shea. I'll be back for All Stars tho. Reply

This was a cute Untucked and episode. The makeovers are usually my least favorite, but it was nice how the crew members rooted for their partners and wanted to do a good job. It was definitely time for Nina to go, she seemed to kind of come alive during her cleaning up. I hope she can get to a better place, improve her makeup skills, and maybe come back.



I get the feeling that Shea really prepped before coming on so I was surprised at her lipsync, I hope she was just nervous. Reply

omfg Alexis has to be next, she has to fucking go. I'm trying to be patient with Nina and her issues and god knows I loved her at first, but I'm glad she's gone.



I still think Shea is gonna win but I love Trinity ngl, I would not be mad at all if she won Reply

To answer your question OP, I would give my ex-bf a drag makeover. He was super skinny, we were the same height and he the best cheekbones on anyone I've ever dated. I tried to convince him one Halloween so we could go as Morticia and Wednesday Addams, but he wouldn't go for it. Silly straight boy lol. Reply

The lip syncs this season suck. Reply

