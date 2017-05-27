Did Blake Lively got BDSM enthusiast Armie Hammer fired from 'Gossip Girl'???!!

Lol @ "difficult cast." That is a shame he didn't get to do all of the episodes he was originally signed up for, he was one of the better guests.



Actually now that I think about it, Serena's guest love interests seem to be among the most successful actors from the show: Hammer, Tveit. Sebastian Stan...

I like Aaron Tveit but I wouldn't call him successful currently

Well he has been in more prominent/mainstream roles than many other cast members! Like Les Mis, and Grease Live...in contrast, I haven't seen Penn Bagley in much recently.

tell that to the theatre world

It was Leighton Meester. Her career fucking tanked for a reason and y'all know it.

He was in Gossip Girl?!?! I haven't watched in years and literally all her interests look the same, he just might be the tallest. Let me go find it.

He was Gabriel, but I can't remember exactly what his deal was...

He worked with Poppy to scam people out of their money for a foundation (but kept the money). He used Serena's connections for it. It was later revealed he wasn't the mastermind behind the plan but Poppy was.



Edited at 2017-05-27 02:32 pm (UTC)

Which of Serena's love interests did he play

Gabriel

Well, he said "someone" (not gender specific) and shook his head pretty vehemently when they speculated it was Blake Lively. So those are the clues.

I'd go with Kelly Rutherford.

I'd go with Kelly Rutherford. Reply

idk but penn and leighton both seem to get a lot of positive reviews from ppl they work with (and each other lol)



but they're also the only 2 i even vaguely know about so Reply

Blake has always received praise from her coworkers. They always say she's professional plus look at her filmography. If she was difficult she wouldn't stay constantly employed.

It's not like she's any good at acting or A list either so yeah, she knows she has to play nice bc if she was unprofessional on top of that she wouldn't get any acting jobs.

I wanna know more

I wonder if there was tension between Penn and Blake that made people miserable or something. Also IDK but the writers had to really hate Penn to make him Gossip Girl, right? Could be a sign he was difficult.

IDT them doing that had anything to do with them hating him and he seems to be pretty well liked among peers. If anything I could see Ed being an ass.

i'm not really sure of the timeline, but i think Armie was on the show while they were still together

ah yeah I had no idea of timeline :P

Blake Lively is the equivalent of dry toast.



I cringe every time I see her in that make up commercial with all the different shades of foundation. I'm like did you really have to use the most vanilla, basic, bland person to advertise this??

The one where she says she's Cherokee? 😩🙄

Wonder why they wanted him kicked off?

I love when people get burned by a lackluster show and go on to do better things :) i'm still living over Ricky Whittle prospering on American Gods after being bullied in The 100.

So true.

I happened to read something yesterday about a movie remake Nicole Beharie is in I hope to see her in more projects soon. Reply

Me too!

I found out the other day that Armie Hammer is only 30 and I was mind blown. He was only like 24 when he made The Social Network. I thought he was closer to 40.

He looks like your typical frat bro... so he kinda looks normal for his age at least for me. Lol.

Link

lol true the more photos I looked at, the more I could see him as just a badly aging 30 year old. his wife is gorgeous and looks younger than him but she's actually older by a few years.

I always found him attractive for his age.



Until I found out his age and realized he wasn't late 30s/early 40s.



He's still attractive, though. Maybe he'll stay looking this way for many years. Reply

Wow I thought mid 30s. He just looks mature for his age.

JFC seriously?? I would never have guessed he was that young! I mean I am terrible at distinguishing ages, but still...



I would never have guessed there was like a 10-year age gap between him and Leo in "J Edgar." Reply

I was amused when he played Amy Adams' husband of 20 years in Nocturnal Animals. He looked completely age appropriate though.

He was on Gossip Girl at the show's peak so naturally the cast will be on diva mode.



Kinda funny how none of the cast are as relevant as they once were. Leighton had a promising start, but her career sadly fizzled. Blake is still around, but didn't become the "big star" the press ought her to be.



Most of Gossip Girl's guest stars ended up having better careers... just like Sebastian Stan.



Edited at 2017-05-27 02:07 pm (UTC) Reply

I mean, I know it was huge but I feel like being on a big teen show doesn't really mean much, look at the people from The OC or the orig. 90210.

Link

mte, all of the teen show actors were hyped so much back then, especially the OC kids.



The fact that Chris Pratt is the break out star from Everwood still baffles me, everyone on that show was acting circles around him... Reply

Link

Blake Lively would be A List by now if she didn't decide to take a break to focus on starting a family and working on Preserve.



She did bounce back quickly from her break, which is difficult for most starlets to do. She's not a big star like JLaw but she definitely has shed the "Gossip Girl" actress title.



Plus she has countless endorsements proving she's bankable and marketable and she nabbed two roles this year alone - as the lead actress. She can open movies on her own. Something most actors (including her husband) can't do.



Queen! Reply

I could see it being Penn since it was season 2 and he and Blake were still together. Plus I don't trust Penn since he always hated the show. He should have been like everyone else and start hating it around season 3.

Definitely Penn of another male costar. Why would Blake Lively want to diminish her own storyline? Someone who felt threatened that he might take their spot (I.E. a male costar) would be the one to want Armie's role to disappear.

