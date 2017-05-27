Did Blake Lively got BDSM enthusiast Armie Hammer fired from 'Gossip Girl'???!!
- While promoting Cars 3, Armie Hammer was asked who was the biggest diva on Gossip Girl.
- He says it was a very difficult cast.
- He revealed someone got him kicked out of the show and didn't do all the episodes he originally signed for.
- He was Blake Lively's love interest.
Obligatory:
Actually now that I think about it, Serena's guest love interests seem to be among the most successful actors from the show: Hammer, Tveit. Sebastian Stan...
I'd go with Kelly Rutherford.
but they're also the only 2 i even vaguely know about so
Hateration, holleration.
I love when people get burned by a lackluster show and go on to do better things :) i'm still living over Ricky Whittle prospering on American Gods after being bullied in The 100.
I happened to read something yesterday about a movie remake Nicole Beharie is in I hope to see her in more projects soon.
I found out the other day that Armie Hammer is only 30 and I was mind blown. He was only like 24 when he made The Social Network. I thought he was closer to 40.
lol true the more photos I looked at, the more I could see him as just a badly aging 30 year old. his wife is gorgeous and looks younger than him but she's actually older by a few years.
Until I found out his age and realized he wasn't late 30s/early 40s.
He's still attractive, though. Maybe he'll stay looking this way for many years.
I would never have guessed there was like a 10-year age gap between him and Leo in "J Edgar."
Kinda funny how none of the cast are as relevant as they once were. Leighton had a promising start, but her career sadly fizzled. Blake is still around, but didn't become the "big star" the press ought her to be.
Most of Gossip Girl's guest stars ended up having better careers... just like Sebastian Stan.
The fact that Chris Pratt is the break out star from Everwood still baffles me, everyone on that show was acting circles around him...
She did bounce back quickly from her break, which is difficult for most starlets to do. She's not a big star like JLaw but she definitely has shed the "Gossip Girl" actress title.
Plus she has countless endorsements proving she's bankable and marketable and she nabbed two roles this year alone - as the lead actress. She can open movies on her own. Something most actors (including her husband) can't do.
