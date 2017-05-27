Did Blake Lively got BDSM enthusiast Armie Hammer fired from 'Gossip Girl'???!!



- While promoting Cars 3, Armie Hammer was asked who was the biggest diva on Gossip Girl.
- He says it was a very difficult cast.
- He revealed someone got him kicked out of the show and didn't do all the episodes he originally signed for.
- He was Blake Lively's love interest.

Source

Obligatory:
Tagged: ,