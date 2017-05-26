Armie Hammer says Leo had an erection during their kiss on 'J.Edgar'.
Armie Hammer gives some deets about his kiss with Leo on J.Edgar.
- Leo's lips were pretty soft.
- He had good breath.
- He didn't use tongue.
- Armie's wife got jealous.
- There was boner!
ONTD, do you get a boner when you kiss someone?
*Not sexy at all. I was hoping for some cruel intentions type of kiss :(
his twitter likes are funny tbh
I liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that. But then you get married and your sexual appetites change. And I mean that for the better—it’s not like I’m suffering in any way. But you can’t really pull your wife’s hair. It gets to a point where you say, “I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do.”
Nope.
Calm down, Nick Jonas. Your love for bondage was enough to get me on board.
My work here is done...
fucking dead.
Come tie deez laces u pasty, box office flop slut.
lol come on guys, bondage is not that big of a deal
...when that is not the whole picture of the characters origins, and BDSM doesnt inherently = misogynistic especially if it involves consensual partners but thats not the point anyway because BDSM inherently doesn't negate feminism and it's not that big of a deal but wouldn't want to stop you from mansplaining comics to me because thats a brand new original thing for me to experience after all.
sorry venting as fuck, but seriously who cares.