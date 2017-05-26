#RememberIToldYou - @NickJonas (feat. @AnneMarieIAm & @MikePosner)
💥 @NickJonas' #RememberIToldYou sizzles in all the right ways: https://t.co/WJuVXVZD1T pic.twitter.com/ifNdSoah82— MTV (@MTV) May 26, 2017
Nicky J just dropped his new smash featuring Anne-Marie and Mike Posner.
Sources: @MTV. YouTube.
What a bop!
but something about the chorus rubs me the wrong way...its not catchy/loud/stand out enough as a chorus
Edited at 2017-05-27 05:48 am (UTC)
Everything living legend Mike Posner touches turns gold!
Imagine if whisper queen was featured on this track that would be nuts