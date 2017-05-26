anne marie and mike posner do a better job than nick on this

but something about the chorus rubs me the wrong way...its not catchy/loud/stand out enough as a chorus



i like it Reply

Um wow I love it. Thanks for posting this jam of the summer!! Reply

BOP Reply

mike posner is so annoying Reply

This is actually listenable.



Everything living legend Mike Posner touches turns gold! Reply

Its ok Reply

Let me grab my drink and do a little dance to this. Reply

Some of Anne Marie's parts sounded like whisper queen



Imagine if whisper queen was featured on this track that would be nuts Reply

ngl i'm feeling it Reply

before i turn off the good unicorn kid sis i need to know what cailber of bop this is on before i listen, is it a nokey bop like 'no frauds', a lowkey bop like 'bone app the teet', a midkey bop like 'chantaje' or a highkey bop like 'bop to the feeling' Reply

it's slighly drake-ish? Like a mid tempo gig of his Reply

nothing you would miss. Just keep bumpin' Carly slay Reply

