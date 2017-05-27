july talk

Chris Cornell Laid to Rest at Private Los Angeles Funeral



Chris Cornell was laid to rest at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery, just over one week after his shocking death. The ceremony opened with the sound of the Soundgarden/Audioslave frontman’s recent song “The Promise.” Actors Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Josh Brolin, James Franco, and Fred Armisen were spotted at the ceremony.

Also in attendance were Chris's Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron; Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament; Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic; Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich; Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro; Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and Pat Smear; Bush’s Gavin Rossdale; Pharrell; Joe Walsh; Audioslave’s Tom Morello; Jimmy Page; Courtney Love; Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell; and Linkin Park’s Brad Delson and Chester Bennington who performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallejulah.”

Cornell’s former bandmates Thayil, Cameron, and Morello all delivered eulogies as did Ament and Brolin.





