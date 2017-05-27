Chris Cornell Laid to Rest at Private Los Angeles Funeral
Here is the resting place for @chriscornell at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. He is buried in the Gardens of Legends section. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/0463Y3xc1q— George Pennacchio (@abc7george) May 26, 2017
Chris Cornell was laid to rest at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery, just over one week after his shocking death. The ceremony opened with the sound of the Soundgarden/Audioslave frontman’s recent song “The Promise.” Actors Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Josh Brolin, James Franco, and Fred Armisen were spotted at the ceremony.
Also in attendance were Chris's Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron; Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament; Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic; Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich; Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro; Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and Pat Smear; Bush’s Gavin Rossdale; Pharrell; Joe Walsh; Audioslave’s Tom Morello; Jimmy Page; Courtney Love; Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell; and Linkin Park’s Brad Delson and Chester Bennington who performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallejulah.”
Cornell’s former bandmates Thayil, Cameron, and Morello all delivered eulogies as did Ament and Brolin.
.@ChesterBe & Brad performed 'Hallelujah' at Chris Cornell's funeral. Heartbreaking performance 💔 #RIPChrisCornellhttps://t.co/vY8rUKSW4n pic.twitter.com/p3WnNWcBHp— Linkin Park Live (@LPLive) May 26, 2017
Sources: Stereogum
Twitter 1 2
Fitting to be buried there among legends! Hollywood Forever is one of my favorite places in LA.
RIP
Still can't get over the fact that Chris is gone. Been listening to his stuff almost non-stop. He will be treasured forever.
This is still so hard to believe. What a talent he was. </3
Some boring words in case you meant actual burials in USA.
It can vary by state but generally the duration between death and an actual burial is only related to logistics of the service. There are different types of laws that determine how the body should be stored in the interim whether it's embalmed or not. One can even bury on home property but then there are laws about how close the grave is to running water. Certain official people like coroner or medical examiner have to sign legal docs which is usually a couple of days max, then after that it's up to the family or arrangers. Culturally in USA it's usually within a week but for example in Sweden the service can be a month after death.
(I hate to be THAT person and I'm no expert.... I dated a guy once whose grandfather was a funeral home director and I've had staff across multiple countries who had someone die and we'd talk about the differences plus I have a weird memory and read a lot of fiction crime books where stuff like this is brought up)
Whenever suicide is the topic, I always remember Jim Carrey's quote about Philip Seymour Hoffman that was 'what a beautiful soul, for the most sensitive among us the noise can be too much'
It's so simple but so touching and true.
btw excellent icon and username :)
deaths by suicide hit me so hard. rip to him. hope he's in peace now :(
Edited at 2017-05-27 05:58 am (UTC)