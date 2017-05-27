Chris Cornell Laid to Rest at Private Los Angeles Funeral

Aww man :/ RIP



Fitting to be buried there among legends! Hollywood Forever is one of my favorite places in LA. Reply

I still can't believe he's gone :( I haven't even listened to his music that much since the news because he references death so much in his lyrics and it's just really depressing now. :/ I forgot he and Brad Pitt had become friends in the past few years too, that's great he showed up Reply

Same here :( I tried listening the other day and I just couldn't bring myself to finish it without crying. Reply

Apparently they were friends since the 90s? I saw the seating chart of this floating around on twitter (have no idea why that was posted but...) & Brad was in the family section? Had no idea they were close. Sucks, he's had 2 close friends die within a week of each other



RIP Reply

Who was the other friend? Brad grey? Reply

That picture of Brad at the funeral just wrecked me. You can tell this hit him hard. So sad that he lost 2 close friends in the span of a week.



Still can't get over the fact that Chris is gone. Been listening to his stuff almost non-stop. He will be treasured forever. Reply

Yeah.. I never realized that when listening to Soundgarden. :( It's a bit unnerving now to hear even my favorites like "Blow up the Outside World" and even "Black Hole Sun." All the lyrics seem to tie into what led to this. Even though it's probably mostly coincidental.



This is still so hard to believe. What a talent he was. </3 Reply

Mostly just listened to Flutter Girl on repeat while I knew the ceremony was happening this afternoon. That was always my go to song, I've always felt a connection to it. Reply

Kinda OT, don;t know if this is an american standard but he died 8 days ago and they're just burying him? seems like a lot of time, i haven't been to that many funerals but isn't the standard time like 2-3 days tops? Reply

Happened when my friend passed. It was just over a week. If I were to guess, the police investigated the circumstances and that stalled things. Plus he died in Detroit and the ceremony happened in LA. Reply

yeah my family is mexican and they bury like, 2 days later, but here in the us, it's usually a few more like 5-7. Reply

in the UK it's usually a week or 10 days, or whenever the closest Friday is after their death welp, bc that's the easiest time people can get time off for work/school Reply

Because it was a suicide, they do an autopsy and have to actually investigate. The only time in the states you get a quicker funeral/burial/cremation is when you die under a doctor's care, ie in the hospital or hospice. They always want to be sure it's not murder of some sort or negligent accident Reply

I read he was cremated so this was a memorial service not burial if that's what you meant. The service timing was probably based on the coroner doing his thing first because he wouldn't be cremated until the coroner released the body plus logistics of arranging the event.



Some boring words in case you meant actual burials in USA.

It can vary by state but generally the duration between death and an actual burial is only related to logistics of the service. There are different types of laws that determine how the body should be stored in the interim whether it's embalmed or not. One can even bury on home property but then there are laws about how close the grave is to running water. Certain official people like coroner or medical examiner have to sign legal docs which is usually a couple of days max, then after that it's up to the family or arrangers. Culturally in USA it's usually within a week but for example in Sweden the service can be a month after death.



(I hate to be THAT person and I'm no expert.... I dated a guy once whose grandfather was a funeral home director and I've had staff across multiple countries who had someone die and we'd talk about the differences plus I have a weird memory and read a lot of fiction crime books where stuff like this is brought up) Reply

when my grandad died, i think it was around a week and a half or two weeks before the actual funeral. my family is quite scattered around the uk though, so that was partially why. Reply

RIP :(



Whenever suicide is the topic, I always remember Jim Carrey's quote about Philip Seymour Hoffman that was 'what a beautiful soul, for the most sensitive among us the noise can be too much'



It's so simple but so touching and true. Reply

That quote really hits hard. Reply

i remember that quote actually made me cry tbh Reply

Ah, that quote :( Reply

OMG, that quote made me tear up :/ Reply

i remember that quote. i feel i relate to it too much tbh Reply

Such a heartbreaking quote, but definitely one that a lot of us can relate to. Reply

What a beautiful and haunting sentiment Reply

I call bullshit on that quote. He's saying "noise"--as in signal vs noise--caused a man to kill himself. That's trivializing the causes of his pain. It's not noise. It is signal that causes many people to kill themselves. Reply

why are you like this Reply

I'm surprised they would bury him here in LA and not his native Washington. I guess he considered this home? Reply

It sounds like his wife and kids are in LA, and it's more important for them to be able to visit him whenever they need to. We went through the same thing when my dad died and came to that decision for my mom. Reply

Ah, that makes sense. I understand now Reply

O/T but where is your icon form? Reply

beautiful headstone. Reply

Rest in peace. Reply

It is really shitty to me to take pictures of people at funerals especially their final resting place. Reply

I can't get over this :/ Been listening to his music constantly. This and Robin William's death hit me harder than any celebrity death. I hope he has some peace now. Reply

a bit odd to be live tweeting from a funeral...RIP. Reply

I just went to the dude's Twitter and he even posted a photo of some photographer's camera screen showing Tom Morello speak at the funeral. So he basically staked out the funeral site and reported from it. Fucking creep. Reply

yeah i saw that, hence my comment. like i get he was famous but damn, is that really necessary? his poor family :(



btw excellent icon and username :) Reply

i had no idea he had so many actor friends. maybe they were fans.



deaths by suicide hit me so hard. rip to him. hope he's in peace now :( Reply

He's done a lot of soundtracks for movies and goes to the premieres a lot so that's probably where he's gotten to be friends with many actors. Like he did press for his music on "The Promise" movie that recently came out & that had Christian Bale in it Reply

same, i never knew he was so well connected in hollywood lol. Reply

His wife's letter to him broke my heart. </3 "We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace." Reply

oh man, I really don't feel like crying right now Reply

omg that broke my heart Reply

this is breaking my heart :( Reply

I howled for a good hour after I read that. Reply

Her letter really broke me because it just showed how much they loved each other. Reply

His wife is an attention-seeking phony, but I feel for his children. Reply

Mte the MIL is even worse too. She was attacking Eddie Veder is an incoherent twitter rant the other night. She's a huge user/manipulator/opportunist from everything I've read about her (the wife.)



Edited at 2017-05-27 05:58 am (UTC) Reply

So damn sad. I truly hope he rests in peace. His music has brought me so much joy and great memories. Reply

I'm still really sad about his death, it was just so unexpected and sad to me, RIP Chris. Reply

