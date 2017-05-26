Riz Ahmed Tells Students to Follow Their Dreams + New Swet Shop Boys EP "SUFI LA"
- Riz Ahmed spoke to the students of Bradford Primary School via Skype chat this morning; was supposed to come in person but wasn't able to make it
- Talked to the kids about facing adversities and obstacles: “When you are going through a tough situation, it can make you stronger. If you feel you don’t belong, then that is actually what makes you special.”
- The talk was coordinated by one of the teachers at the school, who wanted wanted to inspire students to be the best they can be, and to have someone who shares a similar heritage with a lot of the kids in the school because representation
New @SwetShopBoys EP 'SUFI LA' just went live - thanks for making us #1 in US electronic charts 🙏🏽👊🏽 --> https://t.co/4UKRyG11TX pic.twitter.com/P8ZCK8JkTQ— Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 26, 2017
The new EP has 6 new tracks, along with "Zombie", a song about how it felt waking up after the U.S. election and Brexit.
sources: 1 2
