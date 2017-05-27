Lana

Sad men are buying tickets to disrupt women-only Wonder Woman screenings



- Earlier, women-only Wonder Woman screenings by Alamo Drafthouse upset some men.
- Tickets sold out quickly & the company announced new dates in more locations, like NYC.
- Sad men bought tickets & are planning to crash the events in a "civil rights" protest against "discrimination".
Source: 1 2 3 4
