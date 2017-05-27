Sad men are buying tickets to disrupt women-only Wonder Woman screenings
I have some personal news I'd like to share pic.twitter.com/v9HrOSObBX— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017
- Earlier, women-only Wonder Woman screenings by Alamo Drafthouse upset some men.
- Tickets sold out quickly & the company announced new dates in more locations, like NYC.
- Sad men bought tickets & are planning to crash the events in a "civil rights" protest against "discrimination".
- They will "identify as women" to enter.
@PPFA Want to clarify these WONDER WOMAN screenings include any of our guests who identify as women as well.— Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) May 25, 2017
I guess we're going to find out how much they mean it pic.twitter.com/eufKvMaHcp— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017
Well by law a business owner is prohibited from enforcing such a statement. It's called civil rights. https://t.co/QzCWNs7o92— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2017
Source: 1 2 3 4
Like honestly, as much as I love Fury Road, i know it wouldn't have gotten as much success without the MRA complaining about the "feminazi" agenda
They're morons
these people are not smart
A Yale School of Medicine study shows for the first time that a high level of testosterone, such as that caused by the use of steroids to increase muscle mass or for replacement therapy, can lead to a catastrophic loss of brain cells.
http://news.yale.edu/2006/09/26/elevate
It's sad that women can't even have a fun movie outing to go to without men crying about it.
you can wait bitch (jk)
I fucking hate men
At the very least I'm *postive* these screenings will have scumbag men just waiting outside EXCLUSIVLY to harass these women after they had a fun time seeing the movie
they cancelled the premiere next week in the UK and the Mummy one too, but not Dunkirk so it's kinda like... is it bc of the female characters...
It's sad but I really hope the theater bumps up security that night