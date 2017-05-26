Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?
Highlights:
- This was the Makeover episode and they had to put the show's crew in drag
- Crew dudes were really nice and fun
- Guest judges were Ke$ha and fashion designer Zaldy
- The challenge winner was Trinity Taylor
- All the pairs jokingly lipsynched to RuPaul's Click Clack
- Lipsync for your life was between Nina & Shea
- Nina was sent home
source: my TV
I still love Shea of course. Idk if it was the editing but she started off good then by the end she seemed so over. Probably noticed Nina wasn't giving a fuck and thought hey, got this.
I think Sasha deserved to win tbh
I thought it was cute how she couldn't stop laughing @ the crew guy and he was totally there for it lol
I like her comments too, she seems fun/into drag without trying hard.
And I love her.
I was like, "Girl no."
I can't believe Alexis and Peppermint made it to the final 5. Even season 7 was better than this
WHY IS SHEA SO NEXT LEVEL
WHAT IS UP WITH DRAG QUEENS REFUSING TO LIP SYNC
this season's mediocrity is stressing me tf out
also i love alexis tbh, her melodrama will be missed when she goes and it becomes rupaul's best friend race
Edited at 2017-05-27 04:38 am (UTC)
i feel like everyone is trying to be everyone's bff, since any vaguely bitchy queen is harassed online now. trinity might be the only exception. i think the constant nina pep-talks have me jaded
Trinity won me over tonight
I miss Valentina
sure, sis.