Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?



Highlights:
- This was the Makeover episode and they had to put the show's crew in drag
- Crew dudes were really nice and fun
- Guest judges were Ke$ha and fashion designer Zaldy
- The challenge winner was Trinity Taylor
- All the pairs jokingly lipsynched to RuPaul's Click Clack
- Lipsync for your life was between Nina & Shea
- Nina was sent home

