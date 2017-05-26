Who was eliminated on tonight's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race?

aren't we getting a comeback this season? I already miss Valentina Reply

Thread

Link

also, we need more sewing challenges and queen-sized episodes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THE POWER OF LA VIRGENCITA DE GUADALUPE COMPELS YOU Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

its just not the same w/o her Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Alexis Michelle….. your Barbarella’s.. were basic. Reply

Thread

Link

After that lipsync I'm officially switching to Team Trinity. Homegirl has a fire under her ass since episode one and even though i'm not crazy about her style, she's clearly versatile and fun.



I still love Shea of course. Idk if it was the editing but she started off good then by the end she seemed so over. Probably noticed Nina wasn't giving a fuck and thought hey, got this.



I think Sasha deserved to win tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I hated trinity since the cast picture, but I've been rooting for her. And though her style isn't my favourite, I like that she works hard and doesn't care about laughing at herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trinity's win must have been a make-up for getting robbed last week bc Sasha's make over was better imo



Reply

Thread

Link

She looks so good in this gif <3



I thought it was cute how she couldn't stop laughing @ the crew guy and he was totally there for it lol



I like her comments too, she seems fun/into drag without trying hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kesha legit loves everyone and everything.







And I love her.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mother saw when Nina sashayed and was like, "Aww, I liked the bunny!"



I was like, "Girl no." Reply

Thread

Link

What was that lipsync tho, Nina didn't even try.

I can't believe Alexis and Peppermint made it to the final 5. Even season 7 was better than this Reply

Thread

Link

i will not tolerate s7 slander. it was underwhelming at the time but looking back it was good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the shakesqueer challenge episode was SUCH A TRAINWRECK i was living for it, i must've seen it 5 times by now. i love the episode where they do the song parodies too. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

HOW IS ALEXIS MICHELLE STILL ON THAT SHOW

WHY IS SHEA SO NEXT LEVEL

WHAT IS UP WITH DRAG QUEENS REFUSING TO LIP SYNC



this season's mediocrity is stressing me tf out Reply

Thread

Link

Alexis and Sasha get on my nerves, specially Sasha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not sad to see Nina leave. Her painting skills are amazing but her attitude isn't. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Shea, but Trinity for the win. Reply

Thread

Link

that seemed like a blah lip sync Reply

Thread

Link

lol at alexis michelle still getting saved. whatever. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so sick of these non lip syncs!!!!!! charlie's was iconic and hilarious, val's was dramatic but this one was just predictable. smh. this is not what i want in my drag race



also i love alexis tbh, her melodrama will be missed when she goes and it becomes rupaul's best friend race



Edited at 2017-05-27 04:38 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

gurl alexis IS one of the reasons this season is RPBFR, she's constantly being overly positive about her ~sisters, the times she delivered the drama were not enough to make up for all the times she was trying to be everyone's best friend. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at least she brought some drama, even if it was minuscule!! her "why didn't anyone tell me my outfit was shit" rant made that ep.



i feel like everyone is trying to be everyone's bff, since any vaguely bitchy queen is harassed online now. trinity might be the only exception. i think the constant nina pep-talks have me jaded Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Alexis should've been gone a looong time ago



Trinity won me over tonight



I miss Valentina Reply

Thread

Link

thank god Nina is finally gone. I'm mad at Valentina even more for handing nina an undeserved extra week because Valentina would have done SO well with this challenge. Reply

Thread

Link

you mean the valentina who couldn't even time manage to put on a FULL face of make-up last week would have done well in a challenge where she's supposed to put herself and a masc dude in drag?



sure, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shea didn't have a full face on either.... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link