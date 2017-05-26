awe Reply

Thread

Link

Im surprised they stayed together this long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww I really liked them together. Reply

Thread

Link

Same 😞 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We didn't even know their relationship together. Stop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we're there any cheating rumors? Reply

Thread

Link

Every time I see him now, all I can think of is those leaked movie-studio emails where the executives kept saying what a terrible person he is. They really hated him.



Still kind of surprised by this, though. Reply

Thread

Link

omg what?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In one of the leaked Sony emails, Tom Rothman (who became chairman after Amy Pascal) wrote to Pascal that "Ben [Stiller] is talented, albeit a horrible human being." Joan Rivers used to talk about what an asshole he was, too (although she was pretty horrible herself, so that one's a toss-up). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Noooooooooooo. Say it isn't true. :[ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i believe it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a Reddit post of someone who crewed on Tropic Thunder and then Zoolander 2 who said he was straight up Jeckyll and Hyde on TT but much easier to work with/kinder on Zoolander 2. But there has been talk of him being super intense/angry going back to Reality Bites Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can imagine him being an asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've heard from several people that he's hard to work with. still love zoolander tho! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People have been saying Ben is horrible for quite a while now.



I read on Gawker or Jezebel, the best times when a celebrity was a dick to you and someone said Ben Stiller needs an assistant to do everything in his life including put toothpaste on his toothbrushes because he can't do it. It was strange. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought it was common knowledge that he is a total asshole on the set. His character on friend is exactly like him in real life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wow i didn't know that. i always had a crush on him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

not surprised..but i thought it was commonly known he was a piece of shit.

i wonder what christine taylor is like..i dont want to believe she's like him...but i mean she was married for him for so long...like TOO long to be a good person that would put up with it...i have a sense that she's probably just as bad as him which is why she was able to put up with him for so long Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Edit: Already posted





Edited at 2017-05-27 02:54 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is, I met him with my school when we were all 16/17 and he was a fucking pretentious jackass bc he was now trying to be a srs director. He was so rude to everyone and it was one of those apple talks + a special one my school had organized with his team. The rudest celeb I've ever met Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol I believe it tbh, he sounded like a douche on the Tropic Thunder commentary Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's a shame to learn here but not unbelievable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That sucks.... at same time I'm not too surprised..... he played assholes really well so..... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw that sucks. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm sorry to hear that :( i hope everything is amicable Reply

Thread

Link

Nooo, they seemed so cute together :( Zoolander's not going to be the ~same now Reply

Thread

Link

early laguna beach lauren conrad always reminded me of her Reply

Thread

Link

ohhh i totally see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah she always looks so familiar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awww this really bums me out. I liked them as a couple. Reply

Thread

Link

Noo Reply

Thread

Link







Anyone else remember this blind item? Him counting almonds is all I can think of when I come across news abt him



http://www.blinditemsexposed.com/2009/0 2/lainey-his-and-her-anorexia.html?m=1 shocked not shockedAnyone else remember this blind item? Him counting almonds is all I can think of when I come across news abt him Reply

Thread

Link

I was thinking about the exact same BI Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's always the first thing i think about when I see them. Not to be an armchair psychologist of anything, I am glad they got better, but that must have been a toxic situation. Seemed like they were both enabling one another Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh dang how sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn that's really sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dang at how many of those couples in the "eliminated" list are no longer together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Man. I still count almonds tho, oop. 23 max a day



I've actually lost weight the less strict with diet I've been, go figure



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is this counting almonds thing? Do you guys mean as the snacks throughout the day or the meals for the whole day? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

needs the love is dead tag tbh



too bad; hope they'll both find themselves in better places afterwards. </3 Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't see that coming. The must want amicable low key breakup due to announcement on Friday if holiday weekend



Separate but related

I've observed that lots of couples who go through a traumatic event - cancer, death of child or close friend, some other tragedy affecting one or both parties - one of two things happen



1. They inevitably break up. It's like the togetherness is too much to bear and cope with whatever the event even if the event was concluded successfully, like if the sick or injured person lived, or traumatized oerson recovered. Not articulating that well.



2. They grow super extra closer together moreso than the probably would have if the event hadn't happened.



I'm sure we'll hear all the reasons they split but the cause... I've just observed similarities in lots of couples, famous or anonymous etc.



Edited at 2017-05-27 02:28 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Both times my husband and I had a traumatic event in our lives, I saw sides of him I would have never seen otherwise, and in my case they were these truly heroic, empathetic, empowering things he did. So many nights after fights I replay those things to remind myself that he can sometimes suck on a daily basis but life has a lot of trauma and there's no one I would rather sail through a trauma with. I can see likewise if your partner was not good in a trauma event, you would not be able to overlook the daily annoying things so well any more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is definitely true. Trauma is a truly make or break thing for many couples, and most of the time people's "best/stronger selves" come forward, although unfortunately that's not always the case, and sometimes the trauma is too much. But for as many couples unable to take post-trauma, I find a lot of couples do strengthen.



On a celebrity level, I noticed that with Ryan Gosling’s Golden Globes speech about Eva Mendes and her brother's death. He got emotional over her strength in trauma and he just seems mad about her- all of his interviews after her brother's passing have this sense of he realizes how lucky he is to have her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was explained a lot better than my effort. I'm really glad your husband shined when you needed him to.



Another example I've read about in cases where both were being supportive and doing the right things, the memory of the event was just too much, like they couldn't be faced with the constant reminder of whatever happened, by continuing to be with that mate - even if they deep down still loved them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So they stay together or break up ... 😐 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noooooooooo what Reply

Thread

Link