Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Separate
I'm actually really surprised (I see that "waiting until a holiday weekend to announce" play though)
Still kind of surprised by this, though.
i believe it
I read on Gawker or Jezebel, the best times when a celebrity was a dick to you and someone said Ben Stiller needs an assistant to do everything in his life including put toothpaste on his toothbrushes because he can't do it. It was strange.
i wonder what christine taylor is like..i dont want to believe she's like him...but i mean she was married for him for so long...like TOO long to be a good person that would put up with it...i have a sense that she's probably just as bad as him which is why she was able to put up with him for so long
Anyone else remember this blind item? Him counting almonds is all I can think of when I come across news abt him
http://www.blinditemsexposed.com/2009/0
I've actually lost weight the less strict with diet I've been, go figure
too bad; hope they'll both find themselves in better places afterwards. </3
Separate but related
I've observed that lots of couples who go through a traumatic event - cancer, death of child or close friend, some other tragedy affecting one or both parties - one of two things happen
1. They inevitably break up. It's like the togetherness is too much to bear and cope with whatever the event even if the event was concluded successfully, like if the sick or injured person lived, or traumatized oerson recovered. Not articulating that well.
2. They grow super extra closer together moreso than the probably would have if the event hadn't happened.
I'm sure we'll hear all the reasons they split but the cause... I've just observed similarities in lots of couples, famous or anonymous etc.
On a celebrity level, I noticed that with Ryan Gosling’s Golden Globes speech about Eva Mendes and her brother's death. He got emotional over her strength in trauma and he just seems mad about her- all of his interviews after her brother's passing have this sense of he realizes how lucky he is to have her.
Another example I've read about in cases where both were being supportive and doing the right things, the memory of the event was just too much, like they couldn't be faced with the constant reminder of whatever happened, by continuing to be with that mate - even if they deep down still loved them.