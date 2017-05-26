Rapunzel

Dwayne Johnson Is Having Trouble Accepting That 'Baywatch' Is A Bad Movie

Potential presidential contender Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is having a hard time accepting that his new film, Baywatch, is more like Naywatch, being yet another filmmaker to talk about the 'growing divide' between critics and ordinary filmgoers. Sitting at an impressive 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, it probably will not prevent a sequel from being made or the movie from making lots of money. Because, eyecandy.






He went on to poke fun at people watching the Tomatometer rise.


And people are apparently extremely enthused about it:
Baywatch is currently in theaters.

Do you think film criticism is growing obsolete? Is there a divide between the elite and the ordinaries? Do your faves complain when they are in bad movies? Have you seen Baywatch yet?
