Dwayne Johnson Is Having Trouble Accepting That 'Baywatch' Is A Bad Movie
Potential presidential contender Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is having a hard time accepting that his new film, Baywatch, is more like Naywatch, being yet another filmmaker to talk about the 'growing divide' between critics and ordinary filmgoers. Sitting at an impressive 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, it probably will not prevent a sequel from being made or the movie from making lots of money. Because, eyecandy.
He went on to poke fun at people watching the Tomatometer rise.
And people are apparently extremely enthused about it:
Do you think film criticism is growing obsolete? Is there a divide between the elite and the ordinaries? Do your faves complain when they are in bad movies? Have you seen Baywatch yet?
Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready 😂. Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch🔥 https://t.co/K0AQPf6F0S— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017
Yay positive upticks 😂— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017
Fans LOVE the movie. Critics HATE it. What a glaring disconnect. People just want to laugh & have fun. #Baywatch🔥🤙🏾 https://t.co/GrPgdevRuz
Baywatch is currently in theaters.
People peeing themselves from laughing has been reported in theaters across the country. It's better than the alternative. 😂 #Baywatch🔥 https://t.co/ivo8xzF5i5— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017
a lot of boob and dick jokes and the rock makes fun of zac a lot and calls him like "highschool musical" "one direction"
oldest justification in the book that your shit doesn't stink.
i like the FF franchise, it's entertaining enough. but yeah haven't his other action movies (hercules, scorpion king) been mostly flops?
🤔why can't he admit the movie is bad and move on? I mean this can't be the worst movie he made.
actually i liked san andreas well enough.
