Dwayne Johnson Is Having Trouble Accepting That 'Baywatch' Is A Bad Movie

baywatch was bad, why can't the rock accept it?

why does the venom and knives one sound just like a tr*mp tweet

Sis, you read my mind.

he's practicing for his run as a republican candidate in 2020

a brown man that (probably?) wont sell out his ethnicity? the republicans would never!

this omfg

Thought the same thing

Lol it really does

It looks like an awful movie. I hate every time I'm forced to sit through one of the trailers. I can literally feel the gay panic jokes during every trailer, you just know this movie is full of gay panic jokes.

not really,

a lot of boob and dick jokes and the rock makes fun of zac a lot and calls him like "highschool musical" "one direction"

so emasculating put downs?

Wow that cannot get any more boring and dull than already.

It's not quite as bad as I feared on that front. There are definitely hints of it -- Zefron dresses as a woman for one scene for literally no reason, of course, and there's an extended sequence where he has to touch a corpse's dick and he's grossed out and it's played for laughs, but it doesn't lean on the HA HA GAY IS STUPID thing nearly as hard as it would have if it had come out 10-15 years ago. It's still not a good movie, but.

Who cares. Wonder Woman is one week away!

FOR REAL I can't fucking wait for that

"People just want to laugh & have fun."



oldest justification in the book that your shit doesn't stink. Reply

my mom doesn't watch sad or "terrible" movies like she calls them. she really just wants to be entertained when going to the movies...she gets easily depressed, she says there's enough shit going on in the world to go watch a movie about depressing stuff, or people with terrible illnesses. That being said, she doesn't watch movies like Baywatch either...she's more family oriented, like, idk, that Tin Tin movie or The Choristes, Casablanca or historical romantic dramas. But really, there are people that just want to have a good time watching a movie and who are not looking for anything too deep in meaning or that's meant to be analyzed

He's assuming that film critics don't know what a funny movie is or have senses of humor. Every actor does this when they're doing a press junket and the movie sucks.

You can still make an entertaining light hearted movie without making a BAD movie though.

tbf he doesn't seem like the sharpest tool in the shed so that might not even be a justification, just what his limited mind actually thinks.

It looks bad tbh lol like I love him but his movies have never been critical darlings, they just make loads of money bc ppl like him. He shoukd just accept that

Moana is the only exception. I am legit shocked that he really thought he was making AMAZING movies. They're fun and entertaining but not the pinnacle of the medium.



Edited at 2017-05-27 02:33 am (UTC)

CIA was truly awful.



i like the FF franchise, it's entertaining enough. but yeah haven't his other action movies (hercules, scorpion king) been mostly flops? Reply

i liked the cia movie, it was good for an easy summer night... better than other movies he did tbh

It was so bad but I laughed a few times. Actually genuinely belly laughed. I hate Kevin Hart but they were an entertaining team together.

he might be right! i saw king arthur yesterday and i loved it but it only has 28% on rottentomatoes

i really want to watch it! not even bad reviews will keep me away from jude law

jude law was so good! definitely watch it!

I loved it too!!

I know I'm going to like it too

It was a fun movie. And Chris was hot.

I loved that movie!

I really liked it too ! And Jude Law was fantastic omg as was the girl

I loved it too and it really was fun. I still think the Rock is wrong about his film tho lol

I feel like it's a trump like tweet. He seems to be joking.

i came in here to say this lol

Isn't he like one of the highest paid actors or some shit like that? I hope he knows Jumanji will be trash, too.

Will smith is staring at you right now.

I mean, to be fair, 72% is a solid C-.

The American grading scale is so shit. 72 is a B here.

lmao at my little sister's (private) American school a B is like 89-92%

It probably ain't meant shit anyways tbh. C- is C- and we live with it.

Someone is butthurt



🤔why can't he admit the movie is bad and move on? I mean this can't be the worst movie he made. Reply

I nominate Tooth Fairy

Meanwhile Vin Diesel had a top ten hit this year doing the backing vocals for a Selena Gomez song

He's almost never been in a good movie, The difference now is he's in a bad movie - with a juggernaut of publicity that has mainly leveraged his name and brand - that's flopping.

Link











Edited at 2017-05-27 02:29 am (UTC) im so embarrassed for him someone take his twitter away Reply

i really like him but any movie where he's been featured as the main lead has been awful. his only good flicks have been the fast and the furious films and moana.

actually i liked san andreas well enough.



actually i liked san andreas well enough.



And he's a horrible actor. I like him a lot, I think he's sweet and a delight in interviews, but I watched Central Intelligence the other day and he's just not good. His charm takes him a long way.

i think he's passable in action roles but yeah he was AWFUL in central intelligence. completely took me out of the movie.

