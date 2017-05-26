Celine Dion Sends Condolences To Manchester
- The other evening at her Vegas show, Céline sent her condolences for the attack in Manchester.
- She had her audience stand up and hold out their arms and hold hands for a few moments
- "What happened last night makes no sense whatsoever, we live in different times and we need to love each other more than ever. We need to support each other more than ever as well."
- Céline wore a dress by Stéphane Rolland.
- Law had some trouble getting ahold of designers due to the Cannes Film Festival
- Stéphane sent Law 2 dresses, and Law took took around 13 others in his fitting with Céline
- Law waited until the 6th dress to show the Rolland dress and Law said Céline lit up when she saw it and didn't want to take it off after the fitting
- He said everyone cried when she did her performance
- Law says when Celine enter a room, she talks to everyone when she meets them and says thank you to everyone before she leaves
SOURCES: YouTube / LA Times
I'm not sure if it was staged or not but I like it
Fun fact: Céline told Ariana when they met that this made her laugh so hard that Céline peed lmaooo
