2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 9

Is that the fashionable convict? What a step up from....jail.

it is - Nicki looks just as surprised as you sound in that pic, lol Reply

lol, was coming in here just to ask that. Reply

That's America for you. Break the law, do shitty things, be pretty. People only remember the last part. Reply

met Reply

Jessica, what is that dress. Reply

idk i quite like it, its unique like different but still looks pretty on her Reply

so happy bout the ramsay film killin it! i always need more good joaquin movies in my life Reply

Me too, I was stan her so hard, those reviews just made me so happy! Reply

are they really making that criminal a thing? pfff

Fan Bingbing look gorgeous! and tbh so does Paris, i love her dress.



thank you, OP! i love your posts :) Reply

I saw this wonderful headline on Yahoo News that said "D listers invade the Cannes Film Festival" with a pic of a couple of Kardashians. I wish I screenshot because I want it framed.



Also remember when David Spade said that they pretty much invite everybody lol Reply

Cannes alway has a mix of super A list people, talented artists, models promoting the various brands that sponsor Cannes and then the ultra D list that usually sticks to the yacht circuit and pops up on a few of the larger parties - it's just that the line between these last 2 categories kinda blurred in the last few years. Reply

LMAO Reply

I guess supporting criminals is kind of Nicki's thing now. Reply

I love the new BFFness of Jessica and Will tbh Reply

Same it's cute cute Reply

OMGGG lynne ramsay's new film getting great reviews is everything to me!! Reply

I still can't believe the "hot felon" became a real thing. Reply

Paris looks like Ivanka in that pic. I did a double take and can't believe that "hot felon" is there. and here I thought Sundance was ridiculous. Tracee looks amazing as per usual. That dress on Jessica Chastain is not the most flattering thing.



Edited at 2017-05-26 11:25 pm (UTC)

Wow Nicki's career is really gone if they put her next to this meme guy. Reply

I'm glad Jeremy Meeks seems to have turned his life around Reply

Wow @ Jeremy Meeks. From prison to diamond studded loafers in Cannes. Well ain't that some shit 🤔 Reply

Lemme commit a crime and get a glam mugshot took. Since that's all it takes for a come up in this day and age. Reply

The booking photog should be getting a cut of all this bank this man is making. Reply

lol but didn't he already paid the required time for his crimes? let the man get legal money Reply

mte Reply

I feel like all the festival "reviews" are always so hyperbolic, like the critics are just gagging for an excuse to turn a phrase. By the time these movies get distribution and get released and people see them, a good majority of the reaction is like.. hmmm, kind of *nice*. Then maybe one of the films sticks around for awards season, if they're lucky. Reply

Cannes isn't launchpad for awards season though. Unless it's like a prestige name like Todd Haynes none of the main comp films are intending to do that, like each year Reply

I was mainly referring to festivals in general, but I might have made my point better by leaving out the awards. I just meant that the reactions are so much more tame outside of this setting. Reply

To be fair the critics are operating on no sleep and having to see 4-5 films a day and churn out reviews for them so their reactions can be skewed.



Also I kind of disagree with you about 1 film sticking around. Awards season is a bunch of bullshit anyway and heavily biased in favour of English language films, especially studio ones, when Cannes is an international (heavily European) festival that goes more for indie cinema. If you look back over the years many, many Cannes films have lasting cultural impacts and they've launched the careers of many filmmakers. As much as I complain about the fest they're still kingmakers. Reply

That said, last night Good Time was at the top of the Cannes critics list, which is huge for the Safdies and Pattinson. They had an almost 5-minute standing ovation at the premiere, and great reviews. It's like the little film that could, because it was not only low budget, they shot a lot of it guerilla-style, sneaking into car washes, hospital emergency rooms, and on the NY subway, all without permission. So gutsy.

I've been following the reviews for the past few days, and they literally say the same thing for different films. One day it's "a super propelled fever dream of Film A" and the next day, it's "a super propelled fever dream of Film B." I need to screenshot those tweets, they're hysterical.That said, last nightwas at the top of the Cannes critics list, which is huge for the Safdies and Pattinson. They had an almost 5-minute standing ovation at the premiere, and great reviews. It's like the little film that could, because it was not only low budget, they shot a lot of it guerilla-style, sneaking into car washes, hospital emergency rooms, and on the NY subway, all without permission. So gutsy. Reply

coco's hair is atrocious Reply

Apparently Ramsey's movie is showing tomorrow at the last minute because she was still working on it thru the fest... queen. Better be better than KEVIN though cuz I was not a fan Reply

I heard she was still shooting stuff 3 weeks ago. Talk about cutting it close.



All the reviews are making me so excited, but then I remember how much I don't like Ramsay's films. Ugh, I guess I'm going to end up sitting through this one too.



It better be good. Reply

I thought Cannes was one of those festivals where you had to show whatever print you submitted when you applied in March. I remember this because the rules say something about how if you don't have it scored yet, it will just have to screen without music.



Some festivals allow you to show the finished film, and others require you to show the film you submitted when you applied. I thought Cannes was the latter. Reply

Guy on the left looks like Tyrone from Coronation Street. Reply

i enjoy getting excited about movies more than i enjoy movies. i hate most of them. i never did see jackie. pumped for you were never really here!! Reply

Same tbh. Stanning is fun until you see the final product most of the time. Reply

i enjoy getting excited about movies more than i enjoy movies



Same. I like a lot of the ideas, and the people involved, but then the execution is "oh." I like all of the fanfare, though. Reply

I can't wait to catch Danielle Bregoli there next year. Reply

