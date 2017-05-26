2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 9
AUS DEM NICHTS [IN THE FADE] | BY FATIH AKIN
L’AMANT DOUBLE [AMANT DOUBLE] | BY FRANÇOIS OZON
YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE | BY LYNNE RAMSAY
Un Certain Regard:
POSOKI [DIRECTIONS] | BY STEPHAN KOMANDAREV
In The Fade
Cannes Film Review: ‘In the Fade’ https://t.co/PhIljT2Ltx— Variety (@Variety) May 26, 2017
IN THE FADE is strong and serious but a little normal. Kruger is solid. Expect a less interesting Hollywood remake! #Cannes2017— Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) May 26, 2017
L’Amant Double
Cannes 2017, L’Amant Double review: shiveringly sexy thriller hits all the parts Fifty Shades couldn’t reach https://t.co/mdoqAK4RlA pic.twitter.com/tUAhGh3Fbi— Telegraph Film (@TelegraphFilm) May 26, 2017
Ozon takes himself less seriously in L'AMANT DOUBLE, it elevates his stupid ideas to *funny* stupid ideas! Pure, glorious trash. #Cannes2017— Elena Lazic (@elazic) May 25, 2017
You Were Never Really Here
#LynneRamsay's '‘You Were Never Really Here' w/#JoaquinPhoenix just stole Cannes says our @jessicakiang . Review to come. pic.twitter.com/H7Sa0q9gC9— The Playlist (@ThePlaylist) May 26, 2017
YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE - Best film in comp. Haunting, shocking, stunning. Phoenix BEST ACTOR. #Cannes2017— Matt Hoffman (@HoffmanOnFilm) May 26, 2017
Yeah. Lynne Ramsay is fucking back. You Were Never Really Here is is a tour-de-force, beautifully shot and totally bonkers. #Cannes2017— Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) May 26, 2017
L Ramsay's YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE. Peckinpah by way of Antonioni. But all HER. Brilliant mad stuff. (And incredibly short) #cannes2017— Donald Clarke (@DonaldClarke63) May 26, 2017
Red Carpet
'Amant Double (L'Amant Double’)' Premiere - Jeremie Renier, Marine Vacth, Jacqueline Bisset
'Amant Double (L'Amant Double’)' Premiere - Myriam Boyer, Jeremie Renier, Marine Vacth, Francois Ozon, Jacqueline Bisset
Fan Bingbing
Juliette Binoche
In the Fade premiere - Diane Kruger
In The Fade Cast - Ulrich Brandhoff, Numan Acar, Fatih Akin, Diane Kruger, Samia Muriel Chancrin, Johannes Krisch, Denis Moschitto
Jessica Chastain
Photocalls
The Cinefondation and Short Films Jury members Eric Khoo, Clotilde Hesme, Jury President Cristian Mungiu, jury members Barry Jenkins and Athina Rachel Tsangari
‘Aus dem Nichts (In the Fade)’ Photocell - actor Denis Moschitto, director Fatih Akin and actress Diane Kruger
'Amant Double (L'Amant Double')' Photocall - Director Francois Ozon, actress Marine Vacth and actor Jeremie Renie
'Amant Double (L'Amant Double')' Photocall - Director Francois Ozon, actresses Jacqueline Bisset, Marine Vacth and actor Jeremie Renie
‘Posoki' Photocall
Parties/Other
More from the amfAR Gala
Jessica Chastain and Will Smith
Tracee Ellis Ross
Stacy Martin
Coco Rocha
Nicki Minaj
Barbara Palvin
Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton, and Lewis Hamilton
Every film in competition has screened!
