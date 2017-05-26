veronique 2

2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 9


Today in Cannes

Films Screening in Competition:

AUS DEM NICHTS [IN THE FADE] | BY FATIH AKIN
L’AMANT DOUBLE [AMANT DOUBLE] | BY FRANÇOIS OZON
YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE | BY LYNNE RAMSAY

Un Certain Regard:
POSOKI [DIRECTIONS] | BY STEPHAN KOMANDAREV



In The Fade







L’Amant Double







You Were Never Really Here
















Red Carpet


'Amant Double (L'Amant Double’)' Premiere - Jeremie Renier, Marine Vacth, Jacqueline Bisset


'Amant Double (L'Amant Double’)' Premiere - Myriam Boyer, Jeremie Renier, Marine Vacth, Francois Ozon, Jacqueline Bisset


Fan Bingbing


Juliette Binoche


In the Fade premiere - Diane Kruger


In The Fade Cast - Ulrich Brandhoff, Numan Acar, Fatih Akin, Diane Kruger, Samia Muriel Chancrin, Johannes Krisch, Denis Moschitto


Jessica Chastain

Photocalls


The Cinefondation and Short Films Jury members Eric Khoo, Clotilde Hesme, Jury President Cristian Mungiu, jury members Barry Jenkins and Athina Rachel Tsangari


‘Aus dem Nichts (In the Fade)’ Photocell - actor Denis Moschitto, director Fatih Akin and actress Diane Kruger


'Amant Double (L'Amant Double')' Photocall - Director Francois Ozon, actress Marine Vacth and actor Jeremie Renie


'Amant Double (L'Amant Double')' Photocall - Director Francois Ozon, actresses Jacqueline Bisset, Marine Vacth and actor Jeremie Renie


‘Posoki' Photocall

Parties/Other

More from the amfAR Gala


Jessica Chastain and Will Smith


Tracee Ellis Ross


Stacy Martin


Coco Rocha


Nicki Minaj


Barbara Palvin


Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton, and Lewis Hamilton


Every film in competition has screened!

