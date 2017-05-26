Zac Efron: Madonna "tapped" me
Zac Efron stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote his new film "Baywatch", and talked about his night out with Madonna at an MMA fight in MSG last November.
Zac joked - "I was literally with Madonna, I was next to Madonna - in the coolest way possible."
But what Jimmy really wanted to know is that if they actually had sex "Is it possible that she was trying have sex with you?" the host joked. "Madonna is an irresistible person. When she sets her sights on someone, there's no escaping." Zac didn't deny or confirmed it, saying "She is captivating in that way. I can't confirm or deny that. I'll tell you one thing - Madonna was lovely. She is amazing. She just is amazing. She's rad."
