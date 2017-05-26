Supergirl loses a series regular...what does it mean for Season 3?
-A series regular as decided to leave the show
-They will be back on a reoccurring basis
#Supergirl's @FlorianaLima No Longer a Series Regular, Will Recur in Season 3 — Full Statement: https://t.co/eopzeR6F3l pic.twitter.com/wfrsxQ0gfo— TVLine.com (@TVLine) May 26, 2017
-After one year on the show Florina has decided to leave the show and decided not to renew her contract
-Wants to pursue other opportunities
-Plans on coming back periodically throughout the season
-No mention on how this will effect Alex's storyline or the proposal
The gays gonna be upset.
It's the CW so obviously there can be no lesbian happiness but after how bad S2 was in terms of characterization and plot, I'm not sure I can even make myself watch S3 because it's such a disappointment.
I'm also still fucking pissed that the writers had the gall to compare that douche Mono-El to the queen Lois Lane.
i thought coming into the post it would be james leaving since his role has been reduced and that superhero character they have him playing is boring as hell.
