Supergirl loses a series regular...what does it mean for Season 3?

Ugh why couldn't it be Mon-El, aka the reason I stopped watching. Reply

Casting on tv seems to now be done by the sex-starved wives of network execs and showrunners. So as long as someone wants Chris Wood's bland dick that badly, I think we'll be stuck with him. Reply

Only reason i started watching again after dropping and skipping all of season 1 after 4 eps or so ✌🏼 Reply

ugh same. he's so insufferable Reply

Stupid. I guess she doesn't want to be known as a CW actress but she'll regret it when those big screen roles don't come rolling in. Reply

MTE. Now that she's public with Casey the show isn't good enough for her. Reply

what does it mean for season 3?



The gays gonna be upset. Reply

I didn't even realize she was a series regular. Reply

mte! i thought she was recurring. Reply

More time to spend with her sexual predator bf I guess. Reply

I had no idea who her boyfriend was and had to look it up. Blech - I judge any woman who would date Casey Affleck's disgusting ass. Reply

They've screwed themselves with their underdevelopment of everything in S2.



It's the CW so obviously there can be no lesbian happiness but after how bad S2 was in terms of characterization and plot, I'm not sure I can even make myself watch S3 because it's such a disappointment.



I'm also still fucking pissed that the writers had the gall to compare that douche Mono-El to the queen Lois Lane. Reply

The CW is so fucking weird. I'm watching Smallville right now and the fucking shift from how the show was the first four seasons to how it was after the characters technically turned 18 the sexualization makes me so uncomfortable. Like yes, they're in college but it's like they were WAITING for Lana to turn 18 so they could constantly film shower scenes and shit. I expect nothing great about this show and the first season of Supergirl was amazing, but the CW uses the same fucking formula for all of its shows. Reply

I know exactly what you mean. Smallville had so many gratuitous shower scenes Reply

I was hoping it would be Chris Woods and I could start watching again. Reply

I was really hoping it was Chris Wood. Reply

I hope Alex gets a better girlfriend, I never saw what was so special about Maggie/their chemistry. Maybe Lena Luthor! Reply

i want lena/alex now just for the simultaneous fandom meltdowns Reply

it would be great! both because i think they could have good chemistry and because i REALLY need to see the arguments from supercorp and Sanvers shippers about why it's homophobic. Reply

Don't wish that. It would end the internet tbh. Reply

it would be hilarious ngl, but also i think it could be interesting. better than her inevitably getting with winn Reply

I hate both Sanvers and Supercorp so I support this. Let them suffer!!! Reply

lmao if she thinks she can do better bc she's now dating casey affleck Reply

if anything, he probably pressured her to leave bc he's already been show to be mad controlling Reply

okay but can't she take chris wood with her Reply

lmfao i would not give up a steady job in hollywood but that's just me Reply

Thread

I just realized, now the straights are gonna come in and be dicks about upset queer girls. Oh wait, it's already in this post. :/ Reply

I kinda figured for a show with a large cast for a CW show that has okay budget effects it was gonna start making cuts Reply

I had no idea she was even a regular lil Reply

i liked alex and maggie but also thought alex was moving too fast esp with the first girl shes ever been with. time to date around.



i thought coming into the post it would be james leaving since his role has been reduced and that superhero character they have him playing is boring as hell. Reply

