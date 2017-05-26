CanaryCry

Supergirl loses a series regular...what does it mean for Season 3?


-A series regular as decided to leave the show
-They will be back on a reoccurring basis





-After one year on the show Florina has decided to leave the show and decided not to renew her contract

-Wants to pursue other opportunities

-Plans on coming back periodically throughout the season

-No mention on how this will effect Alex's storyline or the proposal

