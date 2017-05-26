lets hear it for the french guy that crushed osp's hand Reply

wish he broke his fingers Reply

Love it Reply

I know there wasn't a View post today. There probably won't be one that is a new episode till Tuesday. So we might need to strategize as to what to do for Memorial Day aka Monday.



JAMES COMMEY SITTING! LOL!

I'm sure something will leak so one of us will make a post. I was planning on doing a tweet round up like I did last night but this post should be good for the night. Reply

I was hoping this post would've gone up after FFAF. I guess I sent it too early. But this should be good enough for the whole night unless something major BREAKS. Reply

Clinton went in on Trump.



Also it says a lot about the RNC that released a statement on her commencement speech but not Gianforte beating up a reporter 🤔🐸☕️ Reply

I only saw part of her speech but she was awesome. Reply

the people's president Reply

I kinda think that it's been a little boring with Tr*mp out of the country. Hopefully when he's back in the USA the heat gets turned up a notch again. YAY!! I finally get to use my new icon and settle in to a politics post. Phew the past three weeks have been wild!! And I feel like I missed most of the last week. Thank god for WTF Just Happened Today I kinda think that it's been a little boring with Tr*mp out of the country. Hopefully when he's back in the USA the heat gets turned up a notch again.

I need more political icons. I might add Macron. :D Reply

Someone made you a Comey gif icon! Are you gonna use that one? Reply

HILLARY'S COMMENCEMENT SPEECH!







I was gonna make a post with this and celeb reactions. It's kind of hard. :/ Reply

😂😂😂 this is so great. she makes people SO mad. Reply

lmao loved the impeachment comment lmaooo Reply

i feel bad for the president of montenegro Reply

i've never watched this show, is it worth watching? i enjoy family guy and american dad but idk where to start since it's been on for so long and probably the early seasons are extremely dated. Reply

start with the first episode imo Reply

People are constantly complaining that the show is not the same like it used to be, but I still actually really enjoy it. Watched every season/every episode. Reply

The earlier seasons were really great but idk about the newer ones bc i havent seen them Reply

I don't believe the RNC ever released a statement about Gianforte but felt the need to release a statement on Clinton's commencement speech https://t.co/AsKjXQ8Ja0 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 26, 2017



MSNBC just said Montana voters were citing Bernie Sanders as the reason they wouldn't vote for Quist over Gianforte even after the incident. — Sally Albright (@SallyAlbright) May 26, 2017



Hillary: "I don't think anger's a strategy"

Traister: But Bernie & Trump both capitalized on anger

Hillary: "Yes, and I beat both of them" pic.twitter.com/LLJZxwMyla — Molly (@bitchyologist) May 26, 2017



lol Reply

hope history books will be kinder to her.



she was fucking robbed. Reply

hillary has her faults, no one disputes this, but she would've been much better than trump. this isn't even up for debate. Reply

So the newest GOP member of Congress physically assaults somebody and the RNC says nothing but the minute Hillary opens her mouth...k



God I fucking hate Republicans Reply

"I beat both of them"





Yaaas girl! Reply

yes and i beat both of them Reply

how did bernie do in montana during the primaries? figured they'd like him, weird tbh Reply

lmaooooooooooooo Reply

this killed me Reply

People are being massacred! Egypt: 26 dead in shooting on Coptic Christian bus https://t.co/8w53sMAzrO — Rami Malek (@ItsRamiMalek) May 26, 2017



BREAKING: Pentagon investigation finds more than 100 civilians were killed after a U.S. bomb hit a building in Mosul, Iraq, in March — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 25, 2017

the world is so ugly Reply

Tragic :( I wish as humans we could stop killing each other. Life is hard enough as it is already Reply

Human beings are the very worst Reply

unfortunately most Americans only care when christians get killed Reply

it was hard to find a non-disgusting tweet about what happened in Egypt Reply

*White Christians Reply

I don't think they care about those christians. Reply

Clinton all but confirms my story that George W. Bush said Trump's inauguration was some "weird shit" https://t.co/RfO4It3R46 pic.twitter.com/ENZ7Q9h3DC — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 26, 2017 Reply

lol she's so upbeat. Meanwhile I feel like I could claw the skin off a Republican's face rn Reply

All I need is for her to divorce Bill. Reply

lol go girl! Reply

not politics but simpsons related does anyone use the FXX app on roku? I've been trying to watch the simpsons but the app is so fucked up, the picture freezes and the audio keeps going and then it speeds through to catch up and I can't exit or turn off the TV, everything is like 5 mins delayed. I'm bummed :( Reply

its fake but i legit peed a little when i saw this Reply

