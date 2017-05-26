May 26th, 2017, 05:10 pm dbil The Simpsons' take on 45 trying to patch it up with James Comey Kickin' off Memorial Day weekend, the Simpsons just posted a clip of how 45 would try to patch his relationship with ex-FBI Director James Comey.SOURCE: 1, 2 Tagged: donald trump, politics, television - fox, the simpsons (fox) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 160160 comments Add comment
JAMES COMMEY SITTING! LOL!
yasssssss
Also it says a lot about the RNC that released a statement on her commencement speech but not Gianforte beating up a reporter 🤔🐸☕️
Re: yasssssss
Re: yasssssss
Re: yasssssss
I kinda think that it's been a little boring with Tr*mp out of the country. Hopefully when he's back in the USA the heat gets turned up a notch again.
I was gonna make a post with this and celeb reactions. It's kind of hard. :/
she was fucking robbed.
God I fucking hate Republicans
Yaaas girl!
keep excluding muslims
Re: keep excluding muslims
A week old but still relevant