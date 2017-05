omg didn't realize xtina was coming out with new music! Reply

I remember being around when it was still a mystery Reply

and then bionic happened lmfao Reply

I need to go back and listen to all of her stuff - the songs I do have that were spelling out Bionic Bounty were all jams! Reply

"O" was amazing



also "Sever" and "Idle talk"

O and T are iconic Reply

the "In Concert" version of T 🔥🔥🔥

This whole thing was amazing. Reply

Wow xtina is slaying ! Reply

yesssss! sing to me my queen. Reply

i have never listened to iamamiwhoiam, but i LOVE the songs( esp. the beats) of the solo things ive heard of her, so im gonna check it out Reply

how is this different from iamamiwhoami



or did she get into a fight with the other dude in the project Reply

they were in a fight but then they made up on "The Real" Reply

iamamiwhoami was a joint effort with Claes who now also went solo as Barbelle. With ionnalee she's the sole producer, crafting her own personal vision, and using her voice without being confined to the iamamiwhoami narrative. They still work on each other's projects but they play smaller roles. Reply

yayuh Reply

