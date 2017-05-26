nnn she's so transparent Reply

JOANNES IMPACT YALL Reply

Miley wishes she could release a country bumpkin bop like this



Reply

i wish she released a video for it, i love this song. but the same goes for dancing in circles... Reply

Yaassss this slept-on bop! Reply

This is trash Reply

I dislike this song for petty (half) Nigerian reasons lol, it's really good though Reply

seriously Reply

@ me when miley can write a song as beautiful as this



Reply

I was inspired to turn off the video Reply

This sounds great! I'm looking forward to her new album. Reply

Nah. I actually like her music. Idc if that means I have shitty taste lol Reply

and by inspired she means stealing Reply

Personally, Miley has inspired me to shed my ~urban~ culture persona too because it's no longer profitable for me OH WAIT I CAN'T BECAUSE I'M ACTUALLY BLACK Reply

fucking DEAD!!! this comment!!!! Reply

😂 me too wtf Reply

Have u tried on your Colbie Caillat starter pack yet tho? Maybe you aren't spraying enough salt water in your hair Reply

I forgot all about Colbie Caillat until this comment lol Reply

lmaooo sis Reply

lmfao Reply

LMAOOO Reply

This scalding hot tea you're serving sis! Reply

omg Reply

LMAO Reply

omfg Reply

Same Reply

DEAD Reply

LMAO WELP Reply

lmaooo you win and same Reply

looool RIGHT?! Reply

lmaooo if only i could go to the store and buy white privilege. Reply

the only reason it's an improvement is because she's not staling and butchring blackness. Reply

no one's here for your shitty country

people who listen to miley listen to bop to mindless musicno one's here for your shitty country Reply

Haha he looks so much like his dad Reply

I hope her new project flops 🙏🏾 Reply

i think it will



the gp has been roasting katy and miley nonstop Reply

They're 3-4 years too late but I'll take what I can get from the gp Reply

omg cackling OMG Reply

bless the user who made the miley is a college student post! This is so obvious, we get it miley this is "the real you". she really comes as someone who is done experimenting and went back to what she was before, i wonder how long this phase will last. Reply

Until she gets dumped again. Reply

on one hand i really liked bangerz, but on the other her persona was exhausting. don't dump her liam! keep her, do it for us! Reply

Thats the post of the year Reply

that post was one of the best I've read period Reply

Wait sis link us to this post! Reply

Parent

next phase is going to be ~sexy popstar again



bookmark this comment Reply

i like it. the violin is nice.



the verse about death made me kinda sad though. Reply

Lmaoo it is kind of weird/sad to see Katy copy Miley's throw away aesthetic. I gues shell b going country next too Reply

lol i thought this too Reply

I hate all photos of Miley but especially that top left one. Ugh Reply

This the hair cut you get when you about to use black culture for a come up pic.twitter.com/4LHMPCLHKR — Trashye (@TrashyeWest) May 22, 2017

reminds me of Reply

bieber got discovered singing chris brown, boyz II men, usher etc at 13 years old with a buzz cut Reply

LOL Reply

Jesus that 30 seconds I watched was terrible. Reply

LMAO at her ~artistic vision~ involving her forcing the entire band to wear corny af bandanas around their necks. Reply

