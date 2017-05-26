May 26th, 2017, 01:54 pm kris_terror Miley Cyrus debuts new song "Inspired" on Today Show Miley continues her "return to country roots while wearing an all white outfit" tour by debuting a new song on The Today Show. source Tagged: miley cyrus, music / musician (country), music / musician (pop), new music post, television - nbc Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 166166 comments Add comment
no one's here for your shitty country
the gp has been roasting katy and miley nonstop
bookmark this comment
the verse about death made me kinda sad though.