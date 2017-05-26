May 26th, 2017, 03:03 pm shittysoup Chromeo Remix of Lorde's "Green Light" What. A. BOP!MUSIC SOURCE | GIF SOURCE Tagged: canadian celebrities, lorde, music / musician (pop), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3838 comments Add comment
Also agreed that both of them are bae (Dave 1 moreso tho lol)
old 45s >>>>>>>>>
She needs to release Sober as the next single soon though (not Homemade Dynamite, no radio is gonna touch that after what happened).
I wanna talk French lit (and maybe other things if ya know what I mean~) with Dave 1 lmao
the remix makes it more tolerable. tho it still sounds lazy.
i think if the pre-chorus was removed, i'd find the song decent, but nothing i'd listen to on repeat
are there any good upbeat dance remixes to this song tho?
this is cute! I like the original better but this is fun.
Also, this is a snoozefest.
I still lol at the "She thinks you love the beach, you're such a damn liar" line ever since someone mentioned it was a Hiddleswift insult.
LEFTI Remix