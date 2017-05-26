I LOVE CHROMEO! 2014 is too long ago, new album needed stat pls. Final though: I wanna be in a brother sandwich with Dave 1 and A-Trak. Reply

A-trak is pretty short for me. Dave 1 as a la carte

Oh is he short? I assumed bc Dave 1 is a tree it'd be similar. Dave is def the premier hottie of the two.

I can't believe it's been so long since their last album came out, White Women WAS summer 2014 for me.



Also agreed that both of them are bae (Dave 1 moreso tho lol)

mte. white women is legendary and timeless and i'm happy to listen to it forever, but some new material - sans lorde - would be nice.

old 45s >>>>>>>



old 45s >>>>>>>>> Reply

Oh my god! I just listened to this on Spotify yesterday. I love it so much, it gave me an even bigger appreciation of the original. I was working out to it feeling triumphant af lmao.

KIDS IN THE HALL!!!! sorry, i had to comment, i looooved KITH as a kid and only just stumbled upon their sketches on youtube so that's my life now.

I feel you.

oh god dave foley is my #1 crush

If you're in Canada, CBC has all the episodes online for free.

alas, i'm in sweden! but thank you :) it was on swedish tv in the early 00's so that's how i first came across it and it was just the best!

This remix is meh. There was like a full week where Green Light was on repeat, then I overplayed it, but now it's back to being a fucking BOP and on repeat.



She needs to release Sober as the next single soon though (not Homemade Dynamite, no radio is gonna touch that after what happened).

i like it

yeah it's true it's boptastic

Love Chromeo and love Lorde <3 this sounds great!



I wanna talk French lit (and maybe other things if ya know what I mean~) with Dave 1 lmao Reply

I like the first part the remix but I feel like it removes some of the drama from the last minute of the song which was my favorite part.

just talking about green light and not the remix: i hate everything except the part before the pre-chorus. the pre-chorus is so fucking bad, it makes me so mad just listening to it. it ruins the song.



the remix makes it more tolerable. tho it still sounds lazy.

WAIT do you mean the Charlie Brown piano part? That's my favorite part in the song lol.

lmao YES ik that's a lot of people's fave part but it absolutely makes the song so generic and awful for me

IA. The way she wrote and phrased the lyrics at the beginning are sf awkward and don't make any sense in relation to the rest of the song- it's awful... BUT, with that being said, after that it's a pretty decent song lol

the lyrics at the beginning are awful, the remix makes them more tolerable by adding more sounds to distract you from them



i think if the pre-chorus was removed, i'd find the song decent, but nothing i'd listen to on repeat Reply

See I love the pre-chorus! Everyone's so divided on this song which I find interesting.

Can't listen to this rn but I just want to say FUCK green light is such a fucking life affirming bop. My friends are always tryna skip it and say "ugh no this song is so boring" and I just?? Does it fucking frighten you, huh??

ia it takes me back to '90s/early '00s pop-rock, those BIG sweeping songs like:



Reply

Love this song

well that wasn't what i expected. issa no from me, dawg.



are there any good upbeat dance remixes to this song tho? Reply

I prefer the original

release your new album chromeo! im SHOCKED its been 3 years since White Women

this is ok, i like the verses but wished they did something else for the chorus

tbh this song was already a fucking banger on its own. the driving chorus, the awesome production, the pre-chorus that takes its damn time to build tension...one of the best pop songs I've heard in a while.

this is cute! I like the original better but this is fun.



this is cute! I like the original better but this is fun. Reply

hard pass

prefer it over the original oop

Yesssss love it

What is with disco making a comeback lately?



Also, this is a snoozefest. Reply

one can only hope and pray

