Friday The 13th: The Game Officially Launched Today!
Friday the 13th: The Game is hilarious and brutal fun so far https://t.co/vfRDAoF1qa pic.twitter.com/RySePcC2YE— PC Gamer (@pcgamer) May 26, 2017
For the first time ever, you will have the opportunity to play as or get killed by Jason Voorhees, one of the most famous killers in horror history.
Gun Media launched Friday the 13th: The Game, a third-person horror, survival game where players take on the role of a teen counselor, or for the first time ever, Jason Voorhees. You and six other unlucky souls will do everything possible to escape and survive while the most well-known killer in the world tracks you down and brutally slaughters you.
The game was entirely funded by the fans of the franchise and is already a hit on streaming services.
Friday The 13th: The Game is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
ONTD, are you playing?
I mean Id pay for "Friday the 13th" like 20$ the most, I need to check how much is it, it can't be 60$...
also on steam I bought the bioshock collection and i love it, it was very cheap (and it had all the DLC's)
all non commentary and completed
take your pick
Same! I have poor hand-eye coordination, and I'm a sore loser, so I never got into gaming. When I would put in a game, I'd stay in training mode, so I could hit things with no real stakes. It's fun to watch people who know what they're doing, though. Or, just the movie/cutscenes.
I can engage in this world and I can, via video games, push my own personal limits with regard to these scenarios, with the knowledge that it can't hurt me. Funny enough, as a result, I have a lot fewer nightmares when I watch "scary" stuff.
also i think it's got some evolutionary purpose, like placing yourself in scary situations that are not actually harmful to you is kinda like practice? aka you practice making rational decisions in spite of your fear which could help you out in a genuinely threatening situation. i don't think people do it consciously lol but i think it's an underlying part of it for a lot of people
I am also really looking forward to the Arms global test punch (that name lmao). I am full on back on the Nintendo love train. The Switch is such a great console.
Damn, I don't even like Jason/his movies, yet even I want to play this from the sound of it.