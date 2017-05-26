grace locker

Friday The 13th: The Game Officially Launched Today!



For the first time ever, you will have the opportunity to play as or get killed by Jason Voorhees,  one of the most famous killers in horror history.
Gun Media launched Friday the 13th: The Game, a third-person horror, survival game where players take on the role of a teen counselor, or for the first time ever, Jason Voorhees. You and six other unlucky souls will do everything possible to escape and survive while the most well-known killer in the world tracks you down and brutally slaughters you.

The game was entirely funded by the fans of the franchise and is already a hit on streaming services.

Friday The 13th: The Game is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

