Friday The 13th: The Game Officially Launched Today!

might make my FWB get this so i can play it at his place lol (he's the only person i know with a current gen gaming console) Reply

Thread

Link

Ooooohh. This looks like fun. Reply

Thread

Link

wheres the myers vs jason game Reply

Thread

Link

*gets out credit card* Reply

Thread

Link

Playing Outlast right now. It's pretty intense.



I mean Id pay for "Friday the 13th" like 20$ the most, I need to check how much is it, it can't be 60$... Reply

Thread

Link

It's $40, but there's a free single player mode coming this summer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh. I'll wait until it's on sale which is most likely will be.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





This game was so horrible and I never accomplished anything in it, but I still loved how much it scared me... Reply

Thread

Link

haha allegedly this is one of the hardest NES games to figure out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the AVGN's video about it:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Iconic 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm playing pokemon and ace attorney



also on steam I bought the bioshock collection and i love it, it was very cheap (and it had all the DLC's) Reply

Thread

Link

i don't play video games but i love to watch them -- can anybody recommend some good movie-like walkthroughs to watch? something like life is strange, the last of us, until dawn etc. are the uncharted game walkthroughs fun to watch and if so which should i start with? thanks! Reply

Thread

Link

https://www.youtube.com/user/cubex55/pl aylists?sort=dd&view=1&shelf_id=0

all non commentary and completed

take your pick all non commentary and completedtake your pick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't play video games but i love to watch them



Same! I have poor hand-eye coordination, and I'm a sore loser, so I never got into gaming. When I would put in a game, I'd stay in training mode, so I could hit things with no real stakes. It's fun to watch people who know what they're doing, though. Or, just the movie/cutscenes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I recently got into theRadBrad on YouTube. He's fun to watch because he hates those jump scare games but still reviews them.



Edited at 2017-05-26 09:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! I love Markplier as he's good but not nerdy amazing and, like me, gets scared easily with horror video games. Unlike other gamers he's not douchy or uses slurs (like Pewdiepie) but he has a charm which means I like to watch his vids - they soothe me. He recently did Outlast 2 which was great, and Resident Evil 7. One of my favs is Amnesia and Silent Hill video games are great too. He did a series on the slenderman games a few year back which were fun especially when he's just figuring it out.



Edited at 2017-05-26 10:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can someone explain enjoyment of horror to me? i don't hate it i've just never got it, like gore and scary things don't really bother me but i don't get that being the entire point of a project i guess. anyway yeah genuinely curious



Edited at 2017-05-26 08:26 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

This might sound totally insane but for me, it's a safe way to manage stress. I've battled PTSD for a long time now and confining my stress to something "scary" that can't REALLY hurt me helps keep me fairly relaxed otherwise. I know, for example, that Jason Voorhees isn't going to kill me. He's not real. He might kill an entire campground worth of horny counselors, but he can't hurt me.



I can engage in this world and I can, via video games, push my own personal limits with regard to these scenarios, with the knowledge that it can't hurt me. Funny enough, as a result, I have a lot fewer nightmares when I watch "scary" stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

adrenaline rush probably



also i think it's got some evolutionary purpose, like placing yourself in scary situations that are not actually harmful to you is kinda like practice? aka you practice making rational decisions in spite of your fear which could help you out in a genuinely threatening situation. i don't think people do it consciously lol but i think it's an underlying part of it for a lot of people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am playing Rime and a second playthrough of BotW, which is still every bit as charming and wondrous as it was the first time around.



I am also really looking forward to the Arms global test punch (that name lmao). I am full on back on the Nintendo love train. The Switch is such a great console. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, I don't even like Jason/his movies, yet even I want to play this from the sound of it. Reply

Thread

Link

Too scary for me but love the concept! Reply

Thread

Link

love watching steams of this game, i bought it too, idk if i'm gonna play it myself tho Reply

Thread

Link

Think I wanna watch a walkthroigh of this it looks fun! Reply

Thread

Link