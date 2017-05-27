Animated film news: The Jetsons film nabs Sausage Party director + Boss Baby 2 set for 2021
Conrad Vernon, who co-directed Seth Rogen's Sausage Party has been hird to direct as well as develop Warner's The Jetsons movie.
The original plan was for it to be a live-action film but Warner is sticking with the animated route.
Universal already tried an animated movie in the 1990's but it didn't fare that well on the box-office.
Dreamworks/Universal has set a sequel for their recent animated success The Boss Baby for March 26, 2021. The film has almost grossed $470m so far.
literally we don't need this jetsons movie
i shouldn't be surprised though
i was shocked
TWO CHARACTERS COMPLETELY OPPOSITE OF EACH OTHER HAVE TO WORK TOGETHER TO ACHIEVE A COMMON GOAL AND TOP 40 HITS WILL GUIDE THEM ON THEIR JOURNEY! MONTAGES WHERE NOTHING PLOT-RELEVANT HAPPENS! SOMEONE FALLS BUT THEN SHOUTS "I'M OK!" COMPLETELY KILLING SLAPSTICK! SOMEONE SHITS THEMSELVES OUT OF FEAR! DISAPPROVING FAMILY MEMBERS! THE HERO LEARNS INDIVIDUALITY GOOD! FUCK OFF, HERE'S A JASON DERULO SONG
!!!!!!
oh
no @ jetsons tho
Also, not surprised, when looking at what was in theatres this weekend I didn't think it would still be in theatres and for so many showtimes.
My child self couldn't get enough of Rockin' with Judy Jetson.
eeeh at anybody involved with sausage party doing a new movie