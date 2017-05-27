Animated film news: The Jetsons film nabs Sausage Party director + Boss Baby 2 set for 2021




Conrad Vernon, who co-directed Seth Rogen's Sausage Party has been hird to direct as well as develop Warner's The Jetsons movie.
The original plan was for it to be a live-action film but Warner is sticking with the animated route.
Universal already tried an animated movie in the 1990's but it didn't fare that well on the box-office.



Dreamworks/Universal has set a sequel for their recent animated success The Boss Baby for March 26, 2021. The film has almost grossed $470m so far.

