Animated film news: The Jetsons film nabs Sausage Party director + Boss Baby 2 set for 2021

everyday we move further from god's light Reply

and towards satan



literally we don't need this jetsons movie Reply

man i was so obsessed with that 1990 jetsons movie when i was a kid. Reply

the movie where they meet the flintstones was my jam, I was obsessed Reply

same--and the treasure of sierra madrock. Reply

I remember I watched that movie on VHS quite a bit when I was a kid. Reply

I can't believe Boss Baby 2 is happening. Reply

I can't wait for Boss Baby 2.....be pushed back for a sequel to CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS after it becomes a rousing success NEXT FRIDAY. Reply

lol Reply

but wonder women though Reply

It doesn't have to beat WW to be a success. They still should have released it where they put Wimpy Kid 4 though. Reply

yeah wimpy kid with it's crazy eyed extra Reply

Boss baby was a cute movie so I'm kinda excited Reply

i saw "sausage party" and "2" and was about to have a rage blackout Reply

Link

Sadly I think Sausage 2 was already confirmed Reply

Just why? All of dat money................ :'((( Reply

GODDAMNIT



i shouldn't be surprised though Reply

gee i wonder how much forced overtime those poor animators will have to be subjected to on the jetsons film Reply

Mte Reply

boss baby was actually enjoyable

i was shocked Reply

I can't believe that the Boss Baby grew up and turned to a life of crime in Baby Driver.



My husband and I were just talking about how they haven't made a live-action Jetsons movie and how that's surprising so this is funny timing. Reply

I love this song from the '90s Jetsons movie.



this jam Reply

I definitely made the right choice to not go into animation. The state of animation is so fucking depressing right now Reply

I am seriously considering making a video on how to make a trailer for every animated movie of the past decade:

TWO CHARACTERS COMPLETELY OPPOSITE OF EACH OTHER HAVE TO WORK TOGETHER TO ACHIEVE A COMMON GOAL AND TOP 40 HITS WILL GUIDE THEM ON THEIR JOURNEY! MONTAGES WHERE NOTHING PLOT-RELEVANT HAPPENS! SOMEONE FALLS BUT THEN SHOUTS "I'M OK!" COMPLETELY KILLING SLAPSTICK! SOMEONE SHITS THEMSELVES OUT OF FEAR! DISAPPROVING FAMILY MEMBERS! THE HERO LEARNS INDIVIDUALITY GOOD! FUCK OFF, HERE'S A JASON DERULO SONG Reply

omg I died at "I'm okay" Reply

this accuracy! Reply

silver lining: sausage party's success means we'll at least be getting f-bombs with the expected treacle. Reply

mte Reply

I want something original with awesome women Reply

I loved The Jetsons movie when I was a kid. I found it on YouTube a few months ago and watched some of it. Reply

Animated film news



!!!!!!



The Jetsons film nabs Sausage Party director + Boss Baby 2 set for 2021



oh Reply

boss baby was enjoyable so i dont mind this tbh







no @ jetsons tho Reply

I get so discouraged reading about animation studios not even trying to aim for creative storytelling--living through the 90's as a child made me want to be an animator and tell stories that just couldn't be done irl and now? If I was a kid in this era I honestly don't know if I'd still want to pursue that as a career and that's super disheartening. Reply

The Jetsons is SUCH a great cartoon, I love the googie style so much and that's kind of what worries me about a ~modernized movie. How are they going to take the futuristic style from the 50s and adapt it to now? IDK y'all I'm worried Reply

you know they'll make them come from the 50's to the present day and make them adapt to everything in this era, rme @ this type of predictable plot Reply

Sausage Party was a disgusting piece of shit Reply

2021?? I guess 4 years isn't that long but at the same time it's scary that we're so close to 2021, sounds like such a futuristic year.



Also, not surprised, when looking at what was in theatres this weekend I didn't think it would still be in theatres and for so many showtimes. Reply

My child self couldn't get enough of Rockin' with Judy Jetson. Reply

a jetsons movie could be cool, but sausage party was fucking horrible so. Reply

The 90s Jetsons movie was my shit.



eeeh at anybody involved with sausage party doing a new movie Reply

That Jetson movie gonna have a lot of low-key fuckery Reply

